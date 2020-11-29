Black Friday has been and gone, but the sales aren’t over with Cyber Monday deals giving you another chance to get a great bargain this holiday season. There are plenty of excellent Cyber Monday iPad deals out there right now with big discounts on some of the most popular iPad models.
Shop by model:
Whether you’re looking for an iPad 10.2, iPad Air, iPad Mini, or iPad Pro, we’ve rounded up all the best Cyber Monday iPad deals along with some insight into what to look for if you can’t decide which model is for you. These Cyber Monday iPad deals are also only a fraction of the Cyber Monday tablet deals we’re seeing show up today, with plenty of other options if you want something non-Apple flavored. Realized you want something else Apple-based? We’ve also rounded up all the best Cyber Monday Apple deals too.
Best Cyber Monday iPad deals
New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB, 4th Generation)$720
Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi, 2020)$749
Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi) - Latest Model$949
Apple 4th Gen iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular - 64GB (Verizon)$780
Apple iPad & iPad Mini Sale
Get up to a $100 Apple Gift Card
Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - (Latest Model, 4th Generation)$570
Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular) - Latest Model$944
Apple iPad Mini 4, 64GB, Space Gray - WiFi (Renewed)$280
Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th Generation) - US English$329
Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch, 1TB, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 2020)$1,428
Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 1TB, Wi-Fi + Cellular) - Latest Model$1,398
Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB) - Latest Model$1,149
Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) - Previous Model$713
Best iPad Air deals
One of the best iPad Air deals we found is on a cellular model from Verizon. We will continue to add new discounts as they arrive on this model.
Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - (Latest Model, 4th Generation)$570
Apple 4th Gen iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular - 64GB (Verizon)$780
Best iPad Pro deals
Some of the best tablet deals going on right now are on iPad Pros at Amazon. We’ve found discounts on the 11-inch, 10.5-inch, and 12.9-inch iPad Pros for Cyber Monday.
Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi) - Latest Model$949
Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch, 1TB, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 2020)$1,428
Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 1TB, Wi-Fi + Cellular) - Latest Model$1,398
Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi, 2020)$749
Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB) - Latest Model$1,149
Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) - Previous Model$713
Best iPad Mini deals
The iPad Mini isn’t the most popular of Apple’s iPad range, but we do expect more iPad Cyber Monday deals to drop over time. You can see currently active deals below.
Apple iPad & iPad Mini Sale
Get up to a $100 Apple Gift Card
How to choose an iPad on Cyber Monday
There’s no shortage of fantastic Cyber Monday iPad deals to choose from, but which model should you buy? For most, the run-of-the-mill iPad 10.2 is the one to choose, so much so we named it the best tablet on the shelves right now. It’s large and powerful enough to make it a pleasure to use for watching the latest must-see shows on Netflix and getting some work done while you’re away from your computer, but cheap enough to appeal to pretty much everyone. If you’re after something a bit smaller and more portable but with the same power, the iPad Mini is the model to choose.
This leaves the iPad Air and the iPad Pro. Let’s start with the latter: If you’re looking for a tablet to replace your computer, the iPad Pro is the one to choose. It comes in two sizes — 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch — and has the chops to cope with some intense multitasking action, be it watching a movie and working on a spreadsheet at the same time, browsing the web, and responding to email, or even using two applications side-by-side. The iPad Air, on the other hand, is the answer looking those wishing the iPad 10.2 had a better screen and camera.
How much should you spend on an iPad on Cyber Monday?
Unfortunately, iPads tend not to get huge discounts, even during major sales events. However, you can still happily grab yourself a bargain. The basic iPad for $300 and just under is a common deal (and a great tablet, too), while you can expect to see between $50 to $100 drop off the prices of the iPad Air, iPad Mini, and iPad Pro lines through Cyber Monday. Discounts above that are rare and mostly restricted to the most expensive iPad Pro models.
Are any iPad deals too good to be true?
As long as you’re buying from a reputable retailer, you probably don’t need to worry too much about an iPad deal being too good to be true. You don’t really need to worry too much about being pressured into buying a rubbish product, because every iPad is a quality device. Even the oldest or refurbished iPads are good quality, so you’re unlikely to buy a lemon.
But it’s still worth keeping an eye on what you’re buying and why you’re buying it. If you just want a general multimedia device, forking over the big bucks for an iPad Pro is probably overkill. On the other end of the scale, the basic iPad is capable, but you might be better off with a more expensive iPad Air or iPad Pro if you want a high-powered laptop replacement. Make sure you do your research and don’t be rushed into buying by any sales timers.
