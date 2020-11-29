  1. Deals

The best Cyber Monday iPad deals for 2020

Black Friday has been and gone, but the sales aren’t over with Cyber Monday deals giving you another chance to get a great bargain this holiday season. There are plenty of excellent Cyber Monday iPad deals out there right now with big discounts on some of the most popular iPad models.

Shop by model:

Whether you’re looking for an iPad 10.2, iPad Air, iPad Mini, or iPad Pro, we’ve rounded up all the best Cyber Monday iPad deals along with some insight into what to look for if you can’t decide which model is for you. These Cyber Monday iPad deals are also only a fraction of the Cyber Monday tablet deals we’re seeing show up today, with plenty of other options if you want something non-Apple flavored. Realized you want something else Apple-based? We’ve also rounded up all the best Cyber Monday Apple deals too.

Best Cyber Monday iPad deals

LATEST MODEL
Expires soon

New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB, 4th Generation)

$720 $749
Deals are scarce, but considering that the 4th gen iPad Air has a faster CPU than the Pro, it's a good value even at its regular price. You can grab this one for the same price as the 256GB model.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi, 2020)

$749 $799
Do everything, from enjoying various media to getting work done, on the latest 11-inch iPad Pro. With this deal, you'll get 128GB of storage for a great price.
Buy at Amazon
DISCOUNT AT CHECKOUT
Expires soon

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi) - Latest Model

$949 $999
If you can forego having a cellular connection, you can take home this iPad Pro with a gorgeous 12.9-inch Retina display for less than a grand -- one of the better prices we've seen for this model.
Buy at Amazon
WITH 2-YEAR CONTRACT AND ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Expires soon

Apple 4th Gen iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular - 64GB (Verizon)

$780 $880
Sign on with a 2-year Verizon contract and save a Benjamin on the newest 4th-gen 64GB iPad Air with Wi-Fi and cellular 4G LTE connectivity that lets you use it on your data plan.
Buy at Verizon
Expires soon

Apple iPad & iPad Mini Sale

Get up to a $100 Apple Gift Card
Recieve up to a $100 Apple Giftcard with the purchase of a iPad Pro or iPad Mini
Buy at Apple
Expires soon

Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - (Latest Model, 4th Generation)

$570 $599
The new iPad Air is the iPad to buy, with all the power and good looks of its more powerful cousins, but without the high price tag. It's even cheaper thanks to this discount from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular) - Latest Model

$944 $949
If storage isn't a priority but connectivity is, you can rely on this 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and cellular connections to complement your work and lighten the load.
Buy at Adorama
Expires soon

Apple iPad Mini 4, 64GB, Space Gray - WiFi (Renewed)

$280 $300
Apple iPad Mini 4 with 64GB of storage. inspected and tested by Amazon suppliers. It's an older model, but with Apple's usual quality, this tiny titan is sure to serve your needs for years.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th Generation) - US English

$329 $349
The Magic Keyboard is the ultimate keyboard for the top-spec iPad Pro 12.9, and it transforms your tablet into a full-fledged laptop, ready for all your work and play needs.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch, 1TB, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 2020)

$1,428 $1,449
With 1TB space, you can save several photos videos and download premium apps on your iPad Pro. This deal includes a wi-fi and cellular bundle for a reduced price.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 1TB, Wi-Fi + Cellular) - Latest Model

$1,398 $1,449
The latest and greatest in Apple iPad technology, this 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro has a monumental 1TB of space as well as Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, making it the perfect tablet for any function.
Buy at ABT
LATEST MODEL
Expires soon

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB) - Latest Model

$1,149 $1,299
If you want the bigger, more laptop-sized iPad Pro, then this is a modest (but still welcome) discount on the 12.9-inch 4th gen model.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) - Previous Model

$713 $779
The iPad is still king of the tablet world, and the iPad Pro is the best of the best. So, a lightning deal like this is too good to pass on if you're in the market for a portable computer.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose an iPad on Cyber Monday

There’s no shortage of fantastic Cyber Monday iPad deals to choose from, but which model should you buy? For most, the run-of-the-mill iPad 10.2 is the one to choose, so much so we named it the best tablet on the shelves right now. It’s large and powerful enough to make it a pleasure to use for watching the latest must-see shows on Netflix and getting some work done while you’re away from your computer, but cheap enough to appeal to pretty much everyone. If you’re after something a bit smaller and more portable but with the same power, the iPad Mini is the model to choose.

This leaves the iPad Air and the iPad Pro. Let’s start with the latter: If you’re looking for a tablet to replace your computer, the iPad Pro is the one to choose. It comes in two sizes — 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch — and has the chops to cope with some intense multitasking action, be it watching a movie and working on a spreadsheet at the same time, browsing the web, and responding to email, or even using two applications side-by-side. The iPad Air, on the other hand, is the answer looking those wishing the iPad 10.2 had a better screen and camera.

How much should you spend on an iPad on Cyber Monday?

Unfortunately, iPads tend not to get huge discounts, even during major sales events. However, you can still happily grab yourself a bargain. The basic iPad for $300 and just under is a common deal (and a great tablet, too), while you can expect to see between $50 to $100 drop off the prices of the iPad Air, iPad Mini, and iPad Pro lines through Cyber Monday. Discounts above that are rare and mostly restricted to the most expensive iPad Pro models.

Are any iPad deals too good to be true?

As long as you’re buying from a reputable retailer, you probably don’t need to worry too much about an iPad deal being too good to be true. You don’t really need to worry too much about being pressured into buying a rubbish product, because every iPad is a quality device. Even the oldest or refurbished iPads are good quality, so you’re unlikely to buy a lemon.

But it’s still worth keeping an eye on what you’re buying and why you’re buying it. If you just want a general multimedia device, forking over the big bucks for an iPad Pro is probably overkill. On the other end of the scale, the basic iPad is capable, but you might be better off with a more expensive iPad Air or iPad Pro if you want a high-powered laptop replacement. Make sure you do your research and don’t be rushed into buying by any sales timers.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

