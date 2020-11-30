  1. Deals
The best Cyber Monday Ring Doorbell deals for 2020

Black Friday deals offer the best discounts of the year and even though the official event was Friday, many of the same deals continue today for Cyber Monday. You can find Cyber Monday deals on smart home devices heavily discounted on Best Buy, Amazon, and many other major retailers. Ring Video Doorbells are among the most sought-after models and you will see some sales on them today. Jump right in so you can take advantage of these Cyber Monday Ring Video Doorbell deals now.

You can also pick up a new Amazon Echo device to pair with your Ring Video Doorbell with these Cyber Monday Amazon Echo deals. There are some extremely attractive bundled deals with various Ring video doorbells and Amazon Echo Show 5 and Show 8 smart displays — in some cases, you get a super discount on the doorbell and the display is literally free. In addition, there are many additional Cyber Monday smart home deals if you’re looking to expand your smart home ecosystem this holiday season. You better snap up these gadgets quickly, however. Delivery dates are pushed back for weeks or even months on some devices and bundles, so it’s only a matter of time before you miss the window to have your purchases delivered in time for Christmas. If delivery times are an issue for you, you can check back and forth between Amazon and Best Buy; the prices are the same for Ring Video Doorbells and bundles and one might have an earlier delivery time than the other.

Best Cyber Monday Ring Video Doorbell deals
Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus

$160 $230
The Video Doorbell 3 Plus is equipped with 1080p HD video, two-way audio, and a pre-Roll feature that captures 4 extra seconds of video in black and white to show you what triggered the motion sensor.
Ring Peephole with Chime (Satin Nickel) and Echo Show 5 (Charcoal)

$145 $250
Upgrade your door's peephole with a video doorbell that enables you to see, hear, and speak to visitors from your tablet, phone, or the included Echo Show 5.
Ring Video Doorbell 3

$140 $200
Increase security in your doorstep with the Video Doorbell 3. Download the Ring app on your phone to see as well and listen and speak to visitors, delivery people, and anyone at your front door.
Ring - Peephole Cam Video Doorbell - Battery - Satin Nickel with Echo Dot

$70 $130
Bundle includes Ring Peephole Cam and a third-generation Echo Dot. Combined savings of $80 compared to buying both at list prices.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5

$170 $340
For those who want only the best. Check the door from your couch or from anywhere else.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro Bundle + Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

$189 $340
Perfect for arming your entryway with security. See, hear, and speak to whoever is at your front door through the Ring app. The Echo Dot lets you control your Alexa-enabled ecosystem, hands-free.
Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen)

$70 $100
The second-generation Ring Video Doorbell features 1080 HD video with improved night vision, adjustable motion detection zones, and an audio privacy mode.
Ring Video Doorbell (2020 Release)

Up to 30% OFF
It's no surprise to anyone that Amazon has slashed prices on Ring doorbells for Black Friday making now the perfect time to purchase the home security product.
All-new Ring Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel (2020 release) with Echo Dot

$89 $150
Here is a great bundle for home owners. Get the echo dot to enjoy automation and voice commands, get the ring doorbell so you can start answering the door from anywhere.
Ring Peephole Cam with Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

$89 $170
Bundle includes Ring Peephole Cam and a third-generation Echo Dot. See, hear, and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet, or PC.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 (Charcoal)

$170 $340
See who's at the front door or talk to the delivery guy without lifting a finger. This bundle includes an Echo Show 5 for hands-free control of the doorbell and your entire Echo ecosystem.
Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2

$90 $140
Save on a Ring Video Doorbell 2 that been refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

$189 $299
Use the Ring app to see, hear, and speak to people at your visitors or use the included Echo dot to have Alexa answer the door.
Ring - Video Doorbell Pro - Satin Nickel with free Echo Dot

$170 $250
Enable Alexa announcements to be alerted when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected and talk to visitors by saying “Alexa, talk to the front door”.
Ring Peephole Cam Video Doorbell - Battery - Satin Nickel

$70 $130
Easy installation with existing door peephole. Battery-operated with HD video, two-way talk, and smartphone alerts.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro

$170 $250
The Ring Video Doorbell Pro uses existing doorbell wiring. It boasts motion-activated alerts, two-way talk, and live stream HD video viewing.
Ring Peephole Cam - Smart video doorbell

$70 $130
The Peephole Cam boasts easy installation with existing door peephole. It's battery-operated with HD video, two-way talk, and smartphone alerts.
Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus with Echo Show 5

$170 $320
For those who want a great video doorbell paired with an Echo show to put in the bedroom or living room to see who's knocking.
Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5

$150 $290
A great bundle for those who want to answer the door from anywhere even if they don't have their phone on them. Stick the Echo Show in the living room and anyone can see who is at the door.
How to choose a Ring Video Doorbell

Ring Video Doorbells are easily some of the best video doorbells on the market. But there are a lot of different versions out there, and it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the countless deals available. Check out Digital Trends’ Ring Video Doorbell buying guide to help you shop for the best Ring device for you.

Ring Video Doorbell

This is the most entry-level Ring Video Doorbell. It has a 1080-pixel camera with a 155-degree field of view, plus two-way audio options and night vision features. There’s also added motion-detection software and noise-cancellation features so your voice is crystal clear when you’re talking to a visitor. It’s not the most advanced Ring Video Doorbell available, but if your needs are modest or if you’re on a budget, this is the one for you.

Ring Video Doorbell 3

It might be twice as expensive as the base model, but the Ring Video Doorbell 3 features a sturdier design and updated compatibility with 5GHz routers. Changing up the battery is also easier if the convenience factor is important to you. You can also choose the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, which has the added benefit of showing up to four seconds of video footage prior to the motion sensor kicking in. It’s a small benefit but vital for that extra bit of protection.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Keep in mind that you need existing doorbell wiring to use the Ring Video Doorbell Pro. This Ring device is great if you hate worrying about replacing the battery or panicking about it powering down in the middle of the night. It also functions with Alexa, as does every other Ring Video Doorbell, which adds to its convenience factor. The design is also slimmer and more subtle if aesthetics matter to you. Just make sure your front door has the wiring you need before you buy the Pro.

There are also few other Ring Video Doorbells available including the Ring Video Doorbell Elite (which uses an Ethernet cable to power up) or refurbished models of older doorbells. Ultimately, you need to know the features you need and what your budget looks like before you shop these Cyber Monday Ring Video Doorbell deals.

How much should you spend on a Ring Video Doorbell on Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is an excellent time to buy a Ring video doorbell. You can expect to save 30% to 40% off the normal list price. An example of a deal available right now is the 30% discount on the Ring Video Doorbell 3, selling for $140, a $60 discount off the normal $200 list price. You can often save even more when Amazon combines a Ring video doorbell with one or more additional Amazon brand or third party products — and it definitely pays to look for bundles. For example, right now Amazon is selling a Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $170, an $80 discount from the normal $250 list price. That’s a decent deal with a 32% discount. However, you can also buy a Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundled with an Echo Show 5 smart display for the same $170, a 50% discount from the combined $340 list price.

Are any Ring Video Doorbell deals too good to be true?

There are some truly awesome Cyber Monday Ring Video Doorbells deals available, but you still want to do your research. Check any deal you’re about to buy to be sure it’s the video doorbell and the generation you want. Retailers often sell older models during Cyber Monday as well as the newest products. You can certainly get fabulous deals on earlier models, just be sure you know what you’re getting. Also, don’t forget that just because a product is advertised as a Cyber Monday deal that doesn’t guarantee that it includes big savings off the usual selling price. There’s no need to be pressured by countdown timers or other sellers’ tactics.

There are indeed great deals on Ring Video Doorbells which you can find by shopping the major online sites. You also can let Digital Trends do the research for you when we highlight the best deals and features of the Ring Video Doorbells above.

