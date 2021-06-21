Best cheap HP Envy deals for Prime Day and June 2021

It’s no secret that HP offers some of the best laptop deals with its Pavilion line and some of the best high-end ultrabooks in its Spectre stable (the Spectre x360 13 being one of our all-time favorites), but somewhere in between those lies the humble HP Envy laptops — and too many people are sleeping on these. If you’re after a solid work laptop or a reasonably priced 2-in-1 convertible, then there’s almost certain to be something in the Envy lineup for you, and we’re here to help you find it. Below, we’ve sorted out all the best cheap Prime Day Envy laptop sales on the market right now.

Today’s best HP Envy deals for Prime Day

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $649, was $799

— was $799 HP Envy x360 13 2-in-1 (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $649, was $799

— was $799 HP Envy x360 2-in-1 13 (Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $900, was $1,000

— was $1,000 HP Envy 17t (Core i5, GeForce MX330, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $900, was $1,050

— was $1,050 HP Envy 13 (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $950, was $1,050

Which HP Envy should you get?

Generally speaking, the HP Envy line features mid-priced machines, but you can find some cheap HP Envy laptops depending on your needs. The Envy models are typically a bit sleeker than the Pavilion series and other basic HP laptops, with slimmer frames, bells and whistles like touchscreens and 2-in-1 convertibility, and nicer displays, while sitting slightly lower on the totem pole than high-end models like the Spectre x360.

HP Envy laptops still span a fairly wide range of features and prices, though. Cheap HP Envy laptops featuring AMD Ryzen 5 and Intel Core i5 CPUs, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB solid-state drives are readily available in the $600-$800 bracket. You can even find some solid Envy 2-in-1s around this price if you like the versatility of a fold-flat touch screen. HP Envy deals like these are great if all you need is a solid all-arounder for general everyday use and basic work tasks like writing. Moving up in price to the $850-$1,000 range will get you upgrades like Core i7 and Ryzen 7 processors, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSDs for boosted storage.

The HP Envy 2-in-1s typically bear the x360 moniker (similar to the Spectre models), so keep your eyes peeled for these if a 2-in-1 is what you want. These convertible laptop designs have become incredibly popular in recent years, and as a result, the price has dropped considerably. You no longer have to pay a large premium for this convertible functionality. HP 2-in-1s often come bundled with a stylus pen, too, rather than requiring that you purchase one separately as you do with other devices like the Microsoft Surface lineup (as much as we love those, we’ve complained for years that they don’t include accessories like a stylus).

Along with their sleek ultrabook-style designs, HP Envy laptops generally offer very nice displays, solid build quality, and surprisingly good built-in speakers. They also cover all the bases in terms of size; 13-inch and 15-inch displays are the most common, but there are some 17-inch models to be found among HP Envy deals. If you’re looking for something in the “desktop replacement” category, the HP Envy line has it, although you won’t find 2-in-1s at that size — they are typically too big and unwieldy to work well with a convertible design. However, touch screens are available on the 17-inch models if you still want some added versatility.

