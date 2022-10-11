These Laptops are Under $500 in the October Prime Day Sales

Amazon’s famous Prime Day happened earlier this year, but now Amazon is back for a second round with its Prime Early Access Sale. That means you have a second chance to score some Prime Day deals, and not only from Amazon — there are also deals to be had in the Best Buy Prime Day sale. Scoop up a bargain on a new laptop with the Prime Day laptop deals that are available now for under $500.

Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook — $279, was $569

If you’re after a notebook that’s slim, light, and affordable, then this Gateway 15.6″ Ultra Slim Notebook is a hard deal to beat. Weighing in at just 4 lbs, it still packs in a generously sized screen, so you’ll be able to work or browse comfortably. And you’ll even be able to get in some light gaming, as the notebook has an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U processor, which comes with Radeon RX Vega 10 graphics. There are also handy extra features, like a fingerprint scanner in addition to the essentials like a microphone and front-facing camera for video calls, plus Bluetooth support and HDMI output for your connectivity needs. With up to 10 hours of battery life, you’ll easily manage a day’s work without charging, making this a great choice for its sale price of under $300.

Acer Aspire 3 — $300, was $530

This Acer Aspire 3 laptop is perfect for school or traveling thanks to its large screen size of 17.3 inches. It is slim and easy to slip into a bag but still has you covered with connectivity options like USB 3.2 and 2.0 ports, as well as HDMI. There’s a 256 GB SSD inside, as well as an Intel 11th Generation Core i3 processor, plus a healthy 8 GB of RAM. The battery life of up to 7 hours isn’t the best, but it should still be enough for a day of use for most people. At just $300, this is a great way to have the convenience of a Windows laptop for the price of a Chromebook.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 — $330, was $505

Can’t decide between a laptop and a tablet? No problem. With the Asus Chromebook Flip, you can have both. With its 14-inch touchscreen, you can use the Flip like a regular laptop for typing and other tasks, then flip it over and fold the keyboard away to use it as a tablet. The 360-degree hinge can also be used to set the Flip in tent or stand mode, so there are plenty of options for how you use it. As a Chromebook, it’ll be able to cover all of your basic tasks like taking notes, browsing, checking email, and watching videos, and at just 2.9 lbs, it’s extremely lightweight. If you’re after versatility, you can pick up the Flip today for $330.

Asus Vivobook — $400, was $700

If you’re after a Windows 11 laptop that can be your daily driver for school or work, this Asus Vivobook has tempting features like a 17.3″ display, 12 GB of RAM, an Intel core i5 processor, and a whole 1TB of hard drive space to store all your files. With that much RAM, you’ll be able to do video editing and play some games with the onboard Intel graphics, making this a strong all-rounder option for those looking for one machine that can fulfill all their needs. At just over 5 lbs in weight, it’s easy enough to carry with you, and its generously sized screen should make typing and browsing a pleasure.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i — $500, was $650

If you’re after a laptop for work and for play, but you need something slim and light enough to bring around with you, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i might be the right choice for you. It is less than 20 mm thick, with a 15.6″ display that is IPS and has a good range of viewing angles. And for those now ubiquitous Zoom meetings, the HD webcam and dual microphones should help you be seen and heard loud and clear. There are also handy extra features like a privacy shutter for the webcam and smart noise-cancelling to help reduce distracting background noises. There’s an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 512 GB SSD to hold your files.

