Best Memorial Day camera deals and sales for 2021

The 2021 Memorial Day sales have arrived, kicking off the summer shopping season with all sorts of great tech bargains. That means that if you’re looking for some new photography equipment to document your outdoor adventures now that the weather’s warmed up, this is a great time to start hunting for Memorial Day camera deals on DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, point-and-shoot models, and more. Whatever your experience level — be it professional, amateur, or someone just now getting into this great hobby — we’ve got all the best Memorial Day camera sales and deals right here, along with some advice for shopping this weekend.
Best Memorial Day camera deals
Go Pro HERO9 Bundle$350
Panasonic Lumix FZ80 4K Digital Camera with Accessory and PC Software Bundle$298
Kodak PixPro AZ401 Bridge Digital Camera$149
Panasonic DMC-G7 Mirrorless Camera with 14-42mm & 45-150mm Lens + Accessory Kit$745
Sony a7R II Camera (Body Only)$1,300
Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS Digital Camera$180
Panasonic Lumix GX85 4K Digital Camera$698
Nikon D7500$1,297
Nikon D750$1,997
Canon EOS Rebel T8i DSLR Camera with Free Accessory Kit$899
Nikon Z7 FX-Format Mirrorless Camera with Nikkor Z Lens and Accessory Bundle$2,994
Canon EOS R Mirrorless Digital Camera with Flashpoint Zoom Speedlight$1,899
Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera Bundle$604
Canon EOS Rebel T8i DSLR Camera Creative Photography Kit$900
Canon EOS 90D DSLR Camera with EF-S 18-135mm Lens$1,755
Sony A7R II Alpha Mirrorless Digital Camera with R2 TTL Flash$1,298
Kodak Smile Instant Print Digital Camera$65
Canon EOS 6D Mark II Digital SLR Camera Body$1,399
Panasonic Lumix GX9$798
Canon PowerShot G7X Mark II Digital Camera$570
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Film Camera (Toy Story 4)$70
Kodak PixPro FZ43 Digital Camera$62
Sony Alpha a7R III Video Camera$2,298
Profoto A1X On/Off-Camera Flash with Free 4-Piece Bundle$895
Panasonic Lumix G85 4K Digital Camera Kit$798
Sony Alpha 6600 APS-C Video Camera$1,198
Panasonic Lumix LX100 4K Camera$598
Panasonic Lumix LX10 Camera$498
Nikon Z6 FX-Format Mirrorless Camera with Accessory Bundle$1,494
Canon EOS M50 Vlogging Camera Bundle Kit with EF-M15-45mm + EF-M 55-200mm Lenses$879
Should you shop the Memorial Day camera sales?
Memorial Day weekend brings some of the best sales in the first half of the year, easily on par with other big summer holidays like the Fourth of July and Labor Day. If you’d have your eye on a new camera, then we can heartily recommend shopping these Memorial Day camera deals if you see a model you like that fits within your budget. That said, there won’t be a shortage of other summer sales to shop, especially considering that Prime Day is back on for the summer after being delayed last year.
If you can afford to wait a bit and you have a Prime membership, you might want to consider holding off your shopping spree for when the Prime Day deals arrive in June (which is even a bit earlier this year than its usual July time slot). Amazon’s big annual blowout is sure to bring along plenty of great Prime Day camera deals on popular models from top names like Canon, Nikon, Sony, and Panasonic, at the lowest prices we’re likely to see until Black Friday lands in late November.
If you do decide to pull the trigger on any of these Memorial Day camera deals, though, make sure you perform your due diligence beforehand. Do a little research — our camera buying guide as well as our roundups of the best DSLR cameras, the best mirrorless cameras, and the best point-and-shoot cameras have you covered there — and hone your wish list down to a few models you really like, or at least some must-have features you don’t want to be without.
Remember, too, that camera bundle deals that include lens kits and other add-ons are another great way to save big, especially if you’re new to the hobby. Finally, stick with trusted brands, read customer reviews, and compare prices from major retailers to ensure that you’re getting the best camera for your needs at the best price.
