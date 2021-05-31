  1. Deals
Best Memorial Day camera deals and sales for 2021

By

The 2021 Memorial Day sales have arrived, kicking off the summer shopping season with all sorts of great tech bargains. That means that if you’re looking for some new photography equipment to document your outdoor adventures now that the weather’s warmed up, this is a great time to start hunting for Memorial Day camera deals on DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, point-and-shoot models, and more. Whatever your experience level — be it professional, amateur, or someone just now getting into this great hobby — we’ve got all the best Memorial Day camera sales and deals right here, along with some advice for shopping this weekend.

Best Memorial Day camera deals
Go Pro HERO9 Bundle

$350 $450
The GoPro HERO 9 bundle includes a one-year subscription to GoPro, spare battery, magnetic swivel grip, floating hand grip, camera case, and a 32GB SD card.
Panasonic Lumix FZ80 4K Digital Camera with Accessory and PC Software Bundle

$298 $398
With its built-in zoom lens and great shooting capabilities, the Panasonic Lumix FZ80 is a great point-and-shoot camera for hobbyist photographers who don't require interchangeable lenses.
Kodak PixPro AZ401 Bridge Digital Camera

$149 $170
With a great body design, flip-up flash module, large viewscreen, and 40x optical zoom capabilities, the Kodak PixPro AZ401 is a nice (and affordable) upgrade over most cheap point-and-shoot cameras.
Panasonic DMC-G7 Mirrorless Camera with 14-42mm & 45-150mm Lens + Accessory Kit

$745 $1,045
A unique hybrid single-lens digital mirrorless camera that's also capable of recording 4K video, plus a great lens and accessory bundle to get you started right away.
Sony a7R II Camera (Body Only)

$1,300 $1,800
For the photographer with a passion for visuals, the Sony A7R II camera is a powerful beast capable of delivering stunning 4K videos and 42.4MP images for world-class shots every time.
Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS Digital Camera

$180 $207
Great for travel and everyday shots, this Canon digital camera has enough features and capabilities to capture high resolution images and full HD video at 30 fps.
Panasonic Lumix GX85 4K Digital Camera

$698 $998
Here's your chance to have your own mirrorless camera. This Panasonic Lumix camera has a 16MP sensor to take high-quality photos and videos.
Nikon D7500

$1,297 $1,497
Get a good deal on this Nikon DSLR camera, which takes 4K UHD and 1080p HD-quality video. It has a big 3.2-inch tilting LCD screen so you can monitor your photo and video-taking.
Nikon D750

$1,997 $2,197
If you're a photographer who's looking for a compact camera, this is for you. It has 24.3MP image sensor, and you can shoot video in Full HD.
Canon EOS Rebel T8i DSLR Camera with Free Accessory Kit

$899 $1,200
The Canon EOS Rebel T8i DSLR Camera with Free Accessory Kit is perfect for enthusiast and beginners. It can capture fast-moving objects for stills and videos while maintaining accurate focus.
Nikon Z7 FX-Format Mirrorless Camera with Nikkor Z Lens and Accessory Bundle

$2,994 $3,644
You can bank on the Nikon Z7 FX-Format Mirrorless Camera to capture priceless moments even if it's a matter of a split second. Pictures also appear vibrantly crisp even in low-light conditions.
Canon EOS R Mirrorless Digital Camera with Flashpoint Zoom Speedlight

$1,899 $2,058
The Canon EOS R Mirrorless Camera has an impressive autofocus and electric viewfinder that allows you to see stills and videos as it is while the Flashpoint Zoom Speedlight aids in lighting.
Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera Bundle

$604 $749
This bundle featuring Canon's EOS Rebel T7 is a convenient and money-saving way for someone just beginning with serious photography or wanting to step up the quality of their gear.
Canon EOS Rebel T8i DSLR Camera Creative Photography Kit

$900 $1,350
A full step above a beginner's outfit, this kit has two lenses and a Speedlite flash. You can learn a lot with this setup's capabilities and turn out beautiful work.
Canon EOS 90D DSLR Camera with EF-S 18-135mm Lens

$1,755 $2,356
This package includes a powerful EOS 90D with an impressive selection of accessories, including a close-up to wide-angle zoom lens, a Rode unidirectional shotgun mic, a smart tripod, and a ring light.
Sony A7R II Alpha Mirrorless Digital Camera with R2 TTL Flash

$1,298 $1,798
Say goodbye to wobbly 4K videos as the Sony A7R II Alpha Mirrorless Digital Camera offers in-body image stabilization. It also boasts excellent resolution and autofocus.
Kodak Smile Instant Print Digital Camera

$65 $100
Show off your best cheesy smile with the Kodak instant camera, offering user-friendly features such as auto flash and a compact design for easy storage.
Canon EOS 6D Mark II Digital SLR Camera Body

$1,399 $1,799
This Canon EOS deal is for the camera body only, with no lens or other equipment or accessories. This is a higher-end camera for experts or professionals capable of 4K or time-lapse Full HD video.
Panasonic Lumix GX9

$798 $998
This camera is suited for newbies who want high-res photo capabilities and settings that easily adjust saturation, brightness, and hue.
Canon PowerShot G7X Mark II Digital Camera

$570 $700
Capture videos and pictures using the PowerShot's 20.1 Megapixel CMOS sensor, ensuring that every moment will be immortalized in high quality.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Film Camera (Toy Story 4)

$70 $80
When it comes to instant photos, there's almost no better alternative than Fujifilm's Instax line of cameras. The Mini 9 can provide high quality photos without the burden of a professional camera.
Kodak PixPro FZ43 Digital Camera

$62 $71
If you don't need an unnecessarily grand digital camera, the Kodak PixPro FZ43 can take 16-megapixel photos with a 4x zoom for high-resolution images even from up-close without breaking a $100 budget.
Sony Alpha a7R III Video Camera

$2,298 $2,798
The Sony Alpha a7R III is a top-tier digital camera that can capture photorealistic images in stunning 42.4MP resolution, with a slew of other features you can't afford to miss out on.
Profoto A1X On/Off-Camera Flash with Free 4-Piece Bundle

$895 $1,095
With the Profoto A1X On/Off-Camera Flash, you can turn any location into your studio. It supports different cameras and is intuitive to use, with a large, clear interface.
Panasonic Lumix G85 4K Digital Camera Kit

$798 $998
The Panasonic Lumix G85 is an excellent camera that offers heavyweight photo-taking power without the premium price, making it a great camera for newcomers to veterans.
Sony Alpha 6600 APS-C Video Camera

$1,198 $1,398
Take spectacular 4K videos and 24MP photos with the Sony Alpha 6600 APS-C digital camera. It also has built-in Wi-Fi for instant sharing.
Panasonic Lumix LX100 4K Camera

$598 $798
If you want a great well-rounded camera that takes beautiful shots, the Panasonic Lumix LX100 camera is a simple but effective option for aspiring photographer professionals and veterans alike.
Panasonic Lumix LX10 Camera

$498 $698
It's not always easy to find 20MP cameras in an affordable price range, but the Panasonic Lumix LX10 is an excellent fund-saver that doesn't skimp on any of the features of a higher-end option.
Nikon Z6 FX-Format Mirrorless Camera with Accessory Bundle

$1,494 $2,244
Those looking for a camera that can take vivid pictures and full-frame 4K videos can trust the Nikon Z6 FX-Format Mirrorless Camera. It is lightweight and offers in-body stabilization.
Canon EOS M50 Vlogging Camera Bundle Kit with EF-M15-45mm + EF-M 55-200mm Lenses

$879 $999
Vlogging is demanding work, and if you'll be diving into the hobby, you're going to need a reliable camera kit to keep you looking flawless and provide world-class content at a brilliant quality.
Should you shop the Memorial Day camera sales?

Memorial Day weekend brings some of the best sales in the first half of the year, easily on par with other big summer holidays like the Fourth of July and Labor Day. If you’d have your eye on a new camera, then we can heartily recommend shopping these Memorial Day camera deals if you see a model you like that fits within your budget. That said, there won’t be a shortage of other summer sales to shop, especially considering that Prime Day is back on for the summer after being delayed last year.

If you can afford to wait a bit and you have a Prime membership, you might want to consider holding off your shopping spree for when the Prime Day deals arrive in June (which is even a bit earlier this year than its usual July time slot). Amazon’s big annual blowout is sure to bring along plenty of great Prime Day camera deals on popular models from top names like Canon, Nikon, Sony, and Panasonic, at the lowest prices we’re likely to see until Black Friday lands in late November.

If you do decide to pull the trigger on any of these Memorial Day camera deals, though, make sure you perform your due diligence beforehand. Do a little research — our camera buying guide as well as our roundups of the best DSLR cameras, the best mirrorless cameras, and the best point-and-shoot cameras have you covered there — and hone your wish list down to a few models you really like, or at least some must-have features you don’t want to be without.

Remember, too, that camera bundle deals that include lens kits and other add-ons are another great way to save big, especially if you’re new to the hobby. Finally, stick with trusted brands, read customer reviews, and compare prices from major retailers to ensure that you’re getting the best camera for your needs at the best price.

