Best Memorial Day camera deals and sales for 2021

The 2021 Memorial Day sales have arrived, kicking off the summer shopping season with all sorts of great tech bargains. That means that if you’re looking for some new photography equipment to document your outdoor adventures now that the weather’s warmed up, this is a great time to start hunting for Memorial Day camera deals on DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, point-and-shoot models, and more. Whatever your experience level — be it professional, amateur, or someone just now getting into this great hobby — we’ve got all the best Memorial Day camera sales and deals right here, along with some advice for shopping this weekend.

Should you shop the Memorial Day camera sales?

Memorial Day weekend brings some of the best sales in the first half of the year, easily on par with other big summer holidays like the Fourth of July and Labor Day. If you’d have your eye on a new camera, then we can heartily recommend shopping these Memorial Day camera deals if you see a model you like that fits within your budget. That said, there won’t be a shortage of other summer sales to shop, especially considering that Prime Day is back on for the summer after being delayed last year.

If you can afford to wait a bit and you have a Prime membership, you might want to consider holding off your shopping spree for when the Prime Day deals arrive in June (which is even a bit earlier this year than its usual July time slot). Amazon’s big annual blowout is sure to bring along plenty of great Prime Day camera deals on popular models from top names like Canon, Nikon, Sony, and Panasonic, at the lowest prices we’re likely to see until Black Friday lands in late November.

If you do decide to pull the trigger on any of these Memorial Day camera deals, though, make sure you perform your due diligence beforehand. Do a little research — our camera buying guide as well as our roundups of the best DSLR cameras, the best mirrorless cameras, and the best point-and-shoot cameras have you covered there — and hone your wish list down to a few models you really like, or at least some must-have features you don’t want to be without.

Remember, too, that camera bundle deals that include lens kits and other add-ons are another great way to save big, especially if you’re new to the hobby. Finally, stick with trusted brands, read customer reviews, and compare prices from major retailers to ensure that you’re getting the best camera for your needs at the best price.

