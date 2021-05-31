If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup but you’d like to enjoy savings along the way, the good news is that Memorial Day sales are finally here. Retailers are offering discounts on 4K TVs, speakers, streaming devices, and projectors, among many other appliances and devices that you can add to your living room. There’s no better way to bring the movie theater into your home than buying a projector, but most of them are pretty expensive, so you should take advantage of this year’s Memorial Day projector deals if you want to purchase one for cheaper than usual. To help you with your search, we’ve rounded up the best Memorial Day projector sales that are currently available.
Best Memorial Day projector deals
Anker Nebula Capsule$299
YABER V6 Full HD Projector$290
LG HU80KA 4K Smart Laser Projector$2,197
AuKing Mini Projector$80
ViewSonic M1+ Portable Smart Wi-Fi Projector$300
YABER Y60 Portable Projector$129
CiBest mini projector$80
BenQ TK800M 4K Projector$1,099
Hompow Mini Projector$80
ViewSonic M1 Mini+ Smart Portable Projector$195
PVO portable mini projector$70
Zeacool Mini HD Video Projector$75
DR. J Professional HI-04 Mini Projector$99
Epson Home Cinema 3800 4K Projector$1,600
Yaber Y31 1080P Projector$276
BenQ MH733 1080P Business Projector$849
Before buying from today’s Memorial Day projector deals, you might want to do your research on the best brands and models that are available. Take a look at Digital Trends’ best home theater projectors, best portable projectors, and best 4K projectors to get an idea of what you should be looking for when buying from Memorial Day projector sales. You shouldn’t take up too much time though, as there’s no telling how long stocks of the most popular projectors will last this Memorial Day.
Should you shop the Memorial Day projector sales?
There’s a variety of brands involved in this year’s Memorial Day projector deals, and if you want a projector in your home as soon as possible, you shouldn’t hold back on taking advantage of these offers. If your living room is ready for a projector, and you’ve got the cash to spare, it makes sense to push through with the purchase now.
However, if you can wait for a few weeks, there’s an opportunity to snag even larger discounts on your home theater upgrades with the upcoming Prime Day deals. Amazon may be rolling out better offers with its Prime Day projector deals, so if you’re not yet ready to spend on a projector right now, or if nothing stands out from the Memorial Day projector sales for you, it’s perfectly understandable to wait for Prime Day.
