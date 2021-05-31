  1. Deals
If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup but you’d like to enjoy savings along the way, the good news is that Memorial Day sales are finally here. Retailers are offering discounts on 4K TVs, speakers, streaming devices, and projectors, among many other appliances and devices that you can add to your living room. There’s no better way to bring the movie theater into your home than buying a projector, but most of them are pretty expensive, so you should take advantage of this year’s Memorial Day projector deals if you want to purchase one for cheaper than usual. To help you with your search, we’ve rounded up the best Memorial Day projector sales that are currently available.

Best Memorial Day projector deals
Anker Nebula Capsule

$299
The Anker Nebula Capsule is about seeing the bigger picture when it comes to entertainment and productivity wherever you are. You can control it through the app and count on limitless compatibility.
YABER V6 Full HD Projector

$290 $530
With high contrast, wireless Bluetooth connectivity, native resolution of Full HD, and support for up to 4K, this projector is ideal for occasional movie nights or a night in front of the Xbox.
LG HU80KA 4K Smart Laser Projector

$2,197 $3,000
It's a bit pricey (which is why a deal like this is welcome), but if you want the most user-friendly cinema-quality home theater experiences, look no further than the LG HU80KA 4K laser projector.
AuKing Mini Projector

$80 $100
This 1080p projector is a cheap way to set up a multimedia home theater, with a 2000:1 contrast ratio, a bright image for its small size, quiet low-noise operation, and a long lasting lamp.
ViewSonic M1+ Portable Smart Wi-Fi Projector

$300
This portable projector comes with built-in audio, smart TV enabled, and a built-in battery that provides 6 hours of play time. It can be charged using USB Type C and taken with you on the go.
YABER Y60 Portable Projector

$129 $230
With 1280x720p resolution, a brightness of 6000 lumens, plus deep contrast and vivid colors for great-looking images, this projector has everything you need to quickly and easily set up a home cinema.
CiBest mini projector

$80
This projector is bright enough for viewing even during the day and is portable, so you can carry it with you on the go. It supports a resolution of 1080p and can be hooked up to a range of devices.
BenQ TK800M 4K Projector

$1,099 $1,449
As one of our favorite 4K home theater projectors, the BenQ TK800M is the go-to for a cinema-quality home theater experience.
Hompow Mini Projector

$80
With noise reduction technology to keep quiet, this small projector supports up to 1080p display and has 50,000 hours of lamp life so you should be able to watch movies for years without replacement.
ViewSonic M1 Mini+ Smart Portable Projector

$195
A pocket-sized LED projector with a resolution of 854x480p and support for 1080p, plus integrated wifi and JBL speaker, making it perfect for office workers who want to show presentations simply.
PVO portable mini projector

$70 $100
This mini projector is ideal for children's rooms, being small and easy to store away while also offering the ability to project videos and games with support for Full HD.
Zeacool Mini HD Video Projector

$75 $90
A native 720p HD projector with built-in stereo speakers, that projects an image of between 60 and 200 inches and is versatile with inputs including HDMI, VGA, USB, Micro SF, and RCA.
DR. J Professional HI-04 Mini Projector

$99
This handy 1080p portable projector even comes with a 100-inch projector screen included so you can watch and share movies on the go easily. It supports HDMI inputs and has built-in speakers too.
Epson Home Cinema 3800 4K Projector

$1,600 $1,700
The Epson Home Cinema is a great 4K Ultra HD projector for any home theater (or professional or classroom setting if you're so inclined) with a gorgeous 3,000-lumen picture and 40 to 300-inch size.
Yaber Y31 1080P Projector

$276 $530
This 7200 Lux projector has 1080p native resolution for crisp high definition images, as well as a brightness that outshines most other projectors. There's hifi stereo sound included as well.
BenQ MH733 1080P Business Projector

$849
The BenQ MH733 is perfect for business use. It offers a range of presentation solutions thanks to its wireless and network projection as well as its QCast app and USB reader compatibility,
Before buying from today’s Memorial Day projector deals, you might want to do your research on the best brands and models that are available. Take a look at Digital Trends’ best home theater projectors, best portable projectors, and best 4K projectors to get an idea of what you should be looking for when buying from Memorial Day projector sales. You shouldn’t take up too much time though, as there’s no telling how long stocks of the most popular projectors will last this Memorial Day.

Should you shop the Memorial Day projector sales?

There’s a variety of brands involved in this year’s Memorial Day projector deals, and if you want a projector in your home as soon as possible, you shouldn’t hold back on taking advantage of these offers. If your living room is ready for a projector, and you’ve got the cash to spare, it makes sense to push through with the purchase now.

However, if you can wait for a few weeks, there’s an opportunity to snag even larger discounts on your home theater upgrades with the upcoming Prime Day deals. Amazon may be rolling out better offers with its Prime Day projector deals, so if you’re not yet ready to spend on a projector right now, or if nothing stands out from the Memorial Day projector sales for you, it’s perfectly understandable to wait for Prime Day.

