Best Memorial Day TV deals and sales for 2021

By
Sony CES 2021 TV 1
Sony

Memorial Day 2021, and the Memorial Day TV deals that come with it, has arrived. To help you get the absolute most bang for your buck this Memorial Day and navigate the crazy Memorial Day sales on televisions, we’re cataloging all the best Memorial Day TV sales right here. We’ve even thrown in some of our trademark expert buying advice to help you make the right purchase. You’ll need to hurry though: The deals on the best TVs are in short supply.

Best Memorial Day TV Deals 2021
Expires soon

75-inch Samsung 8K QLED TV

$2,800 $3,000
For the ultimate, highest resolution experience available, this 8K TV offers an incredible level of detail that has to be seen to be believed. Plus it's QLED and upscales content to 8K as well.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV

$2,997 $4,997
This LG 8K NanoCell TV meets the industry definition for 8K resolution. It's 4 times the resolution of 4K, complete with the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

65-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR65A8H)

$2,300 $2,500
The Sony A8H series ensures magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle. It also has the Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field for an immersive watching experience.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Furrion Aurora 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV

$1,300 $1,700
In the market for a 4K TV fit for your patio? The Furrion Aurora might just be what you're looking for with its outdoor-optimized 4K panel and IP54 weather-resistant housing.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

65-inch Sony Class X800H 4K TV

$1,276 $1,418
With an X1 4K HDR processor, this TV can upscale your content so you can enjoy everything you watch in beautiful 4K. Plus it has Android OS for all the smart TV features you need.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

50-inch LG UN7000 4K TV

$380
With a quad core processor to make your 4K content look as good as possible, this TV uses LG's webOS software to allow you to access streaming services as well as over-the-air channels.
Buy at Target
Expires soon

77-inch LG CX 4K OLED TV with soundbar and installation

$3,497 $5,894
If you're after a brand new TV but you don't fancy the challenge of hanging it yourself, this bundle offers a top of the line LG 4K OLED TV plus installation and a soundbar all in one.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

43-inch TCL 5-Series 4K TV

$298 $500
Get a sweet deal on one of TCL's popular Roku smart TVs. Great smarts, great picture, great value.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

75-inch Sony X900H 4K TV

$1,800 $2,000
This TV has all the basics of the 21st century. With upscaling, backlight led paneling, and surround sound imitating speakers, this TV is perfect for people who want size and features.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Insignia 43" Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Edition TV

$280 $320
Stream your Netflix shows in HD with this 4K UHD TV. See stunning images in 2160p resolution on a wide 43-inch LCD screen.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

65-inch Sony X950H 4K TV with Soundbar

$1,598 $2,000
For stunning visuals that would make your home theater the envy of any filmmaker, the Sony X950H is a great 4K TV filled to the brim with innovative features to elevate movie night like never before.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Vizio M-Series 65-inch Quantum LED 4K Smart TV

$478 $598
Worthy of headlining any entertainment setup, the 65-inch M-Series is a must-have for anyone looking for a more affordable alternative to Samsung's QLED TVs, with endless smarts and vibrant color.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

50-inch Samsung NU6900 4kTV

$370
With bright colors and beautiful details, this Samsung NU6900 delivers the goods. And its Tizen OS which comes installed means you'll have no end of 4K Ultra HD content to watch.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $5,000
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

32-inch Samsung QN32Q50RA QLED 4K TV

$498 $657
Who says QLED TVs have to cost the a fortune? This Samsung model is small but mighty, with a beautiful QLED 4K display, game mode, smart features, and support for HDR formats.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

50-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV

$348 $480
If you want the smart features of a modern TV but are looking for a budget option, you can't do better than a TCL Roku TV. You can stream from your favorite services, use voice controls, and enjoy 4K.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

55-inch VIZIO OLED 4K TV

$1,200 $1,300
A stunning OLED TV in a compact size, this model offers bright colors and a bezel-less frame which is almost invisible, for a more immersive viewing experiences. And it has smart features too.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

48-inch LG CX OLED 4K TV

$1,400 $1,500
With 4K OLED, the LG CX line is a remarkable thing of beauty in any home theater, capable of delivering to even the most average viewer a world-class movie-viewing experience fit for a director.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Hisense 55-Inch H65 Series 4K Smart TV

$350 $400
This Android TV offers features like Bluetooth audio connection so you can listen using headphones, DTS Virtual X audio technology, voice remote control, and smart TV features.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

65-inch LG NanoCell 99 8K TV

$1,997 $4,000
This NanoCell display offers natural, lifelike colors with excellent accuracy, even over wide viewing angles. So it's the perfect centerpiece for a home theater setup to enjoy with friends or family.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

55-inch Sony Class X750H 4K TV

$550 $600
This 4K TV offers a gorgeous high-resolution display along with voice controls, smart TV features like support for your favorite streaming services, and upscaling from Full HD to 4K content.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

55-Inch LG Class BX Series OLED 4K UHD TV

$1,297 $1,850
OLED technology is an easy way to maximize your film-viewing experience with state-of-the-art visuals that would directors tear up, and the LG BX 4K TV provides exactly that.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

75-Inch Samsung Class QLED Q900T 8K TV

$3,000 $4,500
Samsung's 75-inch TV delivers breathtaking images at 8k resolution, capable of revealing details in the darkest of scenes with its densely concentrated zones of precisely controlled LED backlights.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

65-Inch Vizio Class OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV

$1,500 $1,900
Equipped with Ultra Color Spectrum technology for intense color accuracy, this TV gives watching movies, TV shows, and gaming excellent clarity and brightness.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Samsung Electronics UN32N5300AFXZA 32" 1080p Smart LED TV

$238 $280
Compared to other HD TV's, Samsung's smart LED TV can deliver images at a stunning 1080p. It also boasts a quadcore processor to help you switch between apps and content faster.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

77-Inch LG Class GX Series OLED 4K Smart TV (OLED77GXPUA)

$3,500 $4,000
This TV has the a9 Gen 3 AI chip at its core which works to deliver stunning visuals and audio. It connects to the Wi-Fi and comes with virtual assistants for convenient streaming and control.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

50-inch TCL Class 5 QLED 4K TV

$498 $600
If you want to experience a QLED TV but you don't want to spend big bucks, this modestly sized TV offers those beautiful QLED colors and deep contrast, plus voice controls and other smart features.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

65-inch LG 4K NanoCell TV

$997 $1,200
LG's NanoCell display offers bright colors and a sharp, accurate picture, with a super slim bezel and local dimming to make your movies,TV shows, and even games look even better.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

65-inch LG 2160p 4K TV

$797 $2,000
With its quad core processor to render your content in beautiful 4K resolution plus sound features like ultra surround and Bluetooth Surround Reality, this TV sounds as good as it looks.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

65-inch Sony KD65X750H 4K TV

$700 $750
With 4K resolution and a solid 65-inch size, this TV checks all the essential boxes with smart TV features, a processor for cutting noise and boosting detail, and a narrow bezel for an elegant look.
Buy at Best Buy

How To Choose A New TV on Memorial Day

Feeling a little lost? We have some useful advice: If you’re treating Memorial Day as a long-overdue excuse to turn in an aging HDTV for something a bit more modern, then consider the Samsung 7 Series  It’s armed with everything you could ever need, including smart software for one-click access to all the leading streaming services — like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix — and HDR10+ for extracting more detail from the scene at hand.

If you have a bit more cash to burn and want a viewing experience that’s second to none, opt for either a QLED TV or an OLED TV. Your choice will be determined by your budget — OLED TVs are the best in the business, but they don’t come cheap; QLED TVs are a more affordable alternative that still mark a significant step up from an LED TV. The fact of the matter is, QLED or OLED, you can’t go wrong with either if you’re looking for that extra bit of realism.

