Memorial Day 2021, and the Memorial Day TV deals that come with it, has arrived. To help you get the absolute most bang for your buck this Memorial Day and navigate the crazy Memorial Day sales on televisions, we’re cataloging all the best Memorial Day TV sales right here. We’ve even thrown in some of our trademark expert buying advice to help you make the right purchase. You’ll need to hurry though: The deals on the best TVs are in short supply.
Best Memorial Day TV Deals 2021
75-inch Samsung 8K QLED TV$2,800
75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV$2,997
65-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR65A8H)$2,300
Furrion Aurora 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV$1,300
65-inch Sony Class X800H 4K TV$1,276
50-inch LG UN7000 4K TV$380
77-inch LG CX 4K OLED TV with soundbar and installation$3,497
43-inch TCL 5-Series 4K TV$298
75-inch Sony X900H 4K TV$1,800
Insignia 43" Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Edition TV$280
65-inch Sony X950H 4K TV with Soundbar$1,598
Vizio M-Series 65-inch Quantum LED 4K Smart TV$478
50-inch Samsung NU6900 4kTV$370
75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV$4,000
32-inch Samsung QN32Q50RA QLED 4K TV$498
50-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV$348
55-inch VIZIO OLED 4K TV$1,200
48-inch LG CX OLED 4K TV$1,400
Hisense 55-Inch H65 Series 4K Smart TV$350
65-inch LG NanoCell 99 8K TV$1,997
55-inch Sony Class X750H 4K TV$550
55-Inch LG Class BX Series OLED 4K UHD TV$1,297
75-Inch Samsung Class QLED Q900T 8K TV$3,000
65-Inch Vizio Class OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV$1,500
Samsung Electronics UN32N5300AFXZA 32" 1080p Smart LED TV$238
77-Inch LG Class GX Series OLED 4K Smart TV (OLED77GXPUA)$3,500
50-inch TCL Class 5 QLED 4K TV$498
65-inch LG 4K NanoCell TV$997
65-inch LG 2160p 4K TV$797
65-inch Sony KD65X750H 4K TV$700
How To Choose A New TV on Memorial Day
Feeling a little lost? We have some useful advice: If you’re treating Memorial Day as a long-overdue excuse to turn in an aging HDTV for something a bit more modern, then consider the Samsung 7 Series It’s armed with everything you could ever need, including smart software for one-click access to all the leading streaming services — like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix — and HDR10+ for extracting more detail from the scene at hand.
If you have a bit more cash to burn and want a viewing experience that’s second to none, opt for either a QLED TV or an OLED TV. Your choice will be determined by your budget — OLED TVs are the best in the business, but they don’t come cheap; QLED TVs are a more affordable alternative that still mark a significant step up from an LED TV. The fact of the matter is, QLED or OLED, you can’t go wrong with either if you’re looking for that extra bit of realism.
