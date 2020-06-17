Are you searching coffee maker deals? If you enjoy fine coffee, you most likely have noticed Nespresso espresso and coffee machines that use single-serving pods to create high-quality brews with no waste and little mess. There are two types of Nespresso machines and many model variations for each type. We found the best Nespresso deals for both types of machines. Further below in this article, we list the major factors to consider when choosing the right cheap Nespresso machine to suit your particular java Jones.
Today’s best Nespresso deals
- Nespresso by De’Longhi EN80B Original Espresso Machine — $110, was $149
- Nespresso by De’Longhi ENV120W Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker — $120, was $159
- Nespresso by De’Longhi VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine — $150, was $199
- Breville-Nespresso Pixie — $160, was $200
- Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville with Aeroccino — $173, was $230
- Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville with Aeroccino — $188, was $250
- Breville-Nespresso USA BNE800BSSUSC Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Espresso Machine — $450, was $600
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville with Aeroccino$188
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville with Aeroccino$173
Nespresso by De'Longhi EN80B Original Espresso Machine$110
Nespresso by De'Longhi ENV150GY VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine$135
Nespresso by De'Longhi Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine$118
Nespresso by De'Longhi Coffee and Espresso Machine with Aeroccino Milk Frother$187
Nespresso by De'Longhi ENV120W Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker$120
Breville-Nespresso Pixie$160
Nespresso by De'Longhi VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine$150
Breville-Nespresso USA Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Espresso Machine$450
How to choose a Nespresso machine
Whether you’re looking for the simplest, least expensive Nespresso or searching for a barista-level device with which to create your own Nespresso masterpieces, you have plenty of choices. The following is a list of factors and features and useful buying advice to consider in choosing a Nespresso machine for yourself or as a gift.
- Nespresso, Breville, or De’Longhi: Nespresso sells coffee and espresso in pods. Nespresso does not manufacture coffee makers or espresso machines, but licenses other companies to use the Nespresso brand name and make the machines. Breville and De’Longhi are the two companies licensed to manufacture and sell Nespresso machines in the U.S. Both companies sell a wide range of Nespresso machines, and it can get confusing because, other than styling, the features are often nearly identical. Whether you buy a Breville or De’Longhi machine, however, they are both the real deal.
- Original or Vertuo: There are two types of Nespresso machines, which the company calls the original line and Vertuo line machines. Each type works with different capsules. Original capsule machines brew coffee with 19-bar pressure extraction and can brew two sizes, from 1.35 ounces to 5 ounces. There are also third-party brands of capsules that work in original machines. Nespresso Vertuo machines brew using extraction plus centrifugal force, spinning up to 7,000 times a second. Vertuo capsules have bar codes that instruct the machines on how to brew the coffee. You can brew in five different sizes with Vertuo machines, from 1.35 ounces to 14 ounces. Nespresso creates the same flavors for each line of machines.
- Brew sizes: European style espresso and coffee drinks range from 1.35-ounce single shot to 5-ounce lingo brews. You can also create a double shot 2.7-ounce drink with both capsule sizes. If you prefer American style 8-ounce cups or 14-ounce brews for travel mugs, choose a Vertuoline machine.
- Water reservoir: The larger the Nespresso machine’s water reservoir, the more cups can be brewed without refilling. The larger machines take up more counter space, however.
- Milk frothers: Some of the higher-end original line Nespresso machines have integrated milk frothers. Lower-cost Nespresso original-line and all current Vertuoline machines need external frothers. Breville and De’Longhi both sell Nespresso machines bundled with separate Aeroccino milk frothers.
- Space: Original-line Nespresso machines with integrated frothers and both types of machines with large water reservoirs take up a good deal of counter space. Most machines have the water reservoir in the rear, which reduces width, but some have the tank on the side. Smaller original line machines such as the Pixie and the Essenza Mini machines take up the least space.
- Budget: Nespresso’s original line machine list prices range from $150 to $600. Vertuo line list prices start at $160 and go up to $300. Deals are common for both lines, and you can often find all but the most expensive models for less than $200.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- Cheap Coffee Makers: Breville, De’Longhi, Nespresso on sale for Mother’s Day
- The best coffee maker deals for June 2020: Keurig, Ninja, Breville, and more
- The best espresso machines of 2020
- The best Nespresso machines for 2020
- The best single-cup coffee makers for 2020