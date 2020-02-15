Best Presidents Day TV Deals: Cheap 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

The first wave of Presidents Day TV deals has finally arrived, washing ashore fantastic offers on HDTVs and 4K TVs from leading brands like LG and Samsung — and with pricing starting at just $220 for a 43-inch 4K TV and interest-free financing available, there’s something for everyone. You don’t have to traipse all over the internet to track down the hottest bargains, either: We’ve rounded up all the best Presidents Day TV deals right here.

The best Presidents Day TV Deal we’ve found so far? A 65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV for $480 — down a massive $320 from the usual $800. This makes it the cheapest mainstream 65-inch 4K TV in all the land right now. It’s also one of the most feature-rich, bundling smart software for instant access to all the top streaming services (think: Disney+ and Netflix) and HDR10+ for squeezing every last drop of detail from the scene at hand.

Today’s Best Presidents Day TV Deals

43-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV — $220 ($20 off)

— ($20 off) 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV — $270 ($100 off)

— ($100 off) 50-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV — $295 ($35 off)

— ($35 off) 65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV — $480 ($320 off)

— ($320 off) 70-inch LG UM6970PUA 4K TV — $650 ($150 off)

— ($150 off) 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV — $700 ($200 off)

— ($200 off) 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV — $900 ($900 off)

— ($900 off) 65-inch Sony Bravia X900F 4K TV — $1,000 ($1,200 off)

— ($1,200 off) 55-inch LG C9 OLED 4K TV — $1,500 ($1,000 off)

— ($1,000 off) 82-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV — $2,000 ($1,800 off)

How to choose a TV on Presidents Day

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: The most important piece of advice we’d give to someone looking for a new television this Presidents Day is to know your limit — both in terms of budget and size. After all, the last thing you want to do is shell out $1,500 for a shiny new 65-inch QLED or OLED 4K TV that you can’t quite afford, only to find it also won’t fit through the door, let alone on the wall. Figure this out and you’re 75% of the way there.

The next step is to start considering the various features that could be of use. There are a lot to choose from, so take some time researching the differences between each manufacturer’s smart software. For example, the Roku OS smart software that comes bundled on TCL’s latest 4K TVs is king when it comes to streaming, but it’s no match for Android TV — found on Sony’s 4K TVs — in the hands-free and smart-connected department.

By now, you should have tunneled in on a manufacturer. The next step is to start looking at the various models they have to offer. Decide how important screen quality is. If you’re a convenience viewer looking for a television to watch the latest must-see Netflix Original after work and the occasional movie on a weekend, a regular LED TV will do the trick. After something a bit more immersive? Consider a (Samsung) QLED or an (LG or Sony) OLED.

Still not sure? Head over to our best 4K TV deals hub. There, we have some expert buying advice that will help you come to a decision.

