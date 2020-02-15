Deals

Best Presidents Day TV Deals: Cheap 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

The first wave of Presidents Day TV deals has finally arrived, washing ashore fantastic offers on HDTVs and 4K TVs from leading brands like LG and Samsung — and with pricing starting at just $220 for a 43-inch 4K TV and interest-free financing available, there’s something for everyone. You don’t have to traipse all over the internet to track down the hottest bargains, either: We’ve rounded up all the best Presidents Day TV deals right here.

The best Presidents Day TV Deal we’ve found so far? A 65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV for $480 — down a massive $320 from the usual $800. This makes it the cheapest mainstream 65-inch 4K TV in all the land right now. It’s also one of the most feature-rich, bundling smart software for instant access to all the top streaming services (think: Disney+ and Netflix) and HDR10+ for squeezing every last drop of detail from the scene at hand.

Today’s Best Presidents Day TV Deals

  • 43-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV$220 ($20 off)
  • 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV$270 ($100 off)
  • 50-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV$295 ($35 off)
  • 65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV$480 ($320 off)
  • 70-inch LG UM6970PUA 4K TV$650 ($150 off)
  • 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV$700 ($200 off)
  • 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV$900 ($900 off)
  • 65-inch Sony Bravia X900F 4K TV$1,000 ($1,200 off)
  • 55-inch LG C9 OLED 4K TV$1,500 ($1,000 off)
  • 82-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV$2,000 ($1,800 off)
UNBEATABLE VALUE

50-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV

$295 $328
Expires soon
It doesn't get better than this, folks: A 50-inch Samsung 4K TV for just $280. It's not short of features, either. Smart software for one-click streaming? It's got it. HDR10+? You betcha. Killer.
Buy at Walmart
UNBEATABLE VALUE

55-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV

$350 $530
Expires soon
It's rare to find a brand new 4K TV in a discount bin, but that's where this 55-inch Samsung NU6900 has ended up — offering an immersive viewing experience loaded with smarts at an incredible price.
Buy at Target
CURVED TV

55-inch Samsung RU7300 4K TV

$478 $700
Expires soon
Curved 4K TVs are an acquired taste, delivering an unrivaled viewing angle that ensures everyone in the room is immersed in the action — and now’s your chance to own one of the best, on the cheap.
Buy at Walmart
UNBEATABLE VALUE

65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV

$478 $798
Expires soon
Want to take your home viewing to the next level? This Samsung NU6900 delivers eye-popping color, exceptional detail, and with Tizen OS on board, you'll never be short of 4K Ultra HD content to watch.
Buy at Walmart
ANDROID TV

55-inch Sony X800G 4K TV

$600 $700
Expires soon
Sony sits at the top of the pricing ladder, charging a lot more than other manufacturers — because it can. It has the best screens and HDR software in the business, so this is a bargain in disguise.
Buy at Best Buy
HUGE SCREEN

75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV

$700 $750
Expires soon
You can't go wrong with the TCL 4-Series, bundling a 75-inch 4K screen that's large enough to sit at the center of any entertainment setup and all the smarts you could ever need, driven by Roku OS.
Buy at Best Buy
QLED TV

65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV

$898 $1,800
Expires soon
Deals on QLED TVs are few and far between, let alone one on a brand-spanking new model. As such, this fantastic offer on a 65-inch Samsung Q60R is not to be missed.
Buy at Walmart
ANDROID TV

65-inch Sony Bravia X900F 4K TV

$1,098 $2,198
Expires soon
Looking to take your entertainment setup to the next level? This Sony Bravia delivers eye-popping color, exceptional detail, and with Android TV on board, you'll never be short of 4K content to watch.
Buy at Walmart
QLED TV

55-inch Samsung Frame QLED 4K TV

$1,398 $1,598
Expires soon
Samsung's Frame TV is a must-have for art connoisseurs, showcasing the world's most sought-after artwork when it's not in use. And when it is in use, the QLED screen is a work of art in its own right.
Buy at Walmart
BEST TV

65-inch Sony Master Series A9G OLED 4K TV

$3,300 $3,500
Expires soon
The Sony Master Series A9G is a no-brainer for anyone who can afford it, so much so we named it the best television on the market. Period. Android TV? Check. 4K HDR? Check. Google Assistant? Check.
Buy at Best Buy
HUGE SCREEN

75-inch LG UM6970PUB 4K TV

$800 $1,100
Expires soon
The 75-inch LG UM6970PUB is one of the best basic 4K TVs on the market, offering access to an impressive feature set including the firm's versatile webOS smart software for instant streaming.
Buy at Walmart
8K TV

75-inch Samsung Q900 QLED 8K TV

$4,498 $6,998
Expires soon
If you can't wait to be the first of your friends to own an eye-popping 8K TV, now's a good time to jump in. At $2,000 off, this 75-inch Samsung Q900 isn't cheap, but at least it's cheaper.
Buy at Amazon
CURVED SCREEN

65-inch Samsung Curved RU7300 4K TV

$618 $748
Expires soon
Curved 4K TVs are an acquired taste, delivering an unrivaled viewing angle that ensures everyone in the room is immersed in the action — and now’s your chance to own one of the best, on the cheap.
Buy at Walmart
OLED TV

55-inch LG C9 OLED 4K TV

$1,497 $1,997
Expires soon
While QLED is king on paper, OLED isn't far behind, delivering one of the best viewing experiences money can buy — so don't miss your chance to snag one of LG's finest at a rock-bottom price.
Buy at Walmart

How to choose a TV on Presidents Day

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: The most important piece of advice we’d give to someone looking for a new television this Presidents Day is to know your limit — both in terms of budget and size. After all, the last thing you want to do is shell out $1,500 for a shiny new 65-inch QLED or OLED 4K TV that you can’t quite afford, only to find it also won’t fit through the door, let alone on the wall. Figure this out and you’re 75% of the way there.

The next step is to start considering the various features that could be of use. There are a lot to choose from, so take some time researching the differences between each manufacturer’s smart software. For example, the Roku OS smart software that comes bundled on TCL’s latest 4K TVs is king when it comes to streaming, but it’s no match for Android TV — found on Sony’s 4K TVs — in the hands-free and smart-connected department.

By now, you should have tunneled in on a manufacturer. The next step is to start looking at the various models they have to offer. Decide how important screen quality is. If you’re a convenience viewer looking for a television to watch the latest must-see Netflix Original after work and the occasional movie on a weekend, a regular LED TV will do the trick. After something a bit more immersive? Consider a (Samsung) QLED or an (LG or Sony) OLED.

Still not sure? Head over to our best 4K TV deals hub. There, we have some expert buying advice that will help you come to a decision.

Looking for more must-have offers? Take a look at our collection of the Best Presidents Day Sales.

