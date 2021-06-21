All the latest Amazon Prime Day blender deals and sales

  1. Deals
Prime Day starts today. We’ve got all the best Prime Day blender deals rounded up neatly here as part of our ongoing Prime Day deals coverage that aims to keep you well-informed no matter what you’re considering treating yourself to this Prime Day. If you’re looking to spruce up your kitchen and how you prepare and blend produce, you’re going to need a new blender and we’ve got all the key insight into the best deals as part of Prime Day, along with some advice on what to look for when making a purchase. Whether you’re looking for a budget blender or a high-end device that does so much more, they’re all featured as part of the Prime Day blender sales going on right now.

Of course, if you have a specific brand in mind, we’ve also got you covered. For instance, we’ve got all the best Prime Day Ninja Foodi deals summarized for you with the brand particularly good at offering the best blenders out there. High-end and well-designed, they may well be the perfect fit for you, but if not, keep it locked in here while we check out all the other blenders available through the Prime Day blender deals.

Best Prime Day blender deals

Hamilton Beach Hand Blender With Attachments and Bowl

$30 $35
This 2-speed hand blender from Hamilton Beach comes with a set of dishwasher-safe attachments that would allow you to prepare a variety of dishes in no time at all.
Buy at Walmart

NutriBullet Blender

$99 $120
For the home cook in need of a well-rounded blender, the NutriBullet blender is an excellent option that comes with three speeds and a pulse function to give you complete control over your produce.
Buy at Wayfair

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade, 48-ounce Container, Black

$350 $450
From appetizers to desserts, the possibilities are endless with the Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender. Simply choose from 10 variable speeds or its pulse feature to mix, puree, or emulsify ingredients.
Buy at Wayfair

Breville the Q BBL820SHY1BUS1 Blender

$350 $600
Breville's commercial-grade blender uses an 1,800-watt motor for lighter and smoother textures. Five speed settings and four one-touch programs: Green Smoothie, Dairy Smoothie, Pulse/Ice and Soup.
Buy at Wayfair

Ninja BN801 Professional Plus Kitchen Blender System

$170 $200
With an immense array of blending options for every cooking need, no home cook has a complete kitchen without the Ninja BN801 blender system, capable of complementing any dish with perfect produce.
Buy at Best Buy

Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Smart Blender

$500 $600
Enjoy smooth consistency with every smoothie, soup, and more, with the Vitamix A2500 smart blender. It has three settings available, a self-adjusting wireless motor, and a digital timer.
Buy at Amazon

Cuisinart Velocity Ultra HP Blender

$100 $106
You can count on Cuisinart's Velocity Ultra to serve up refreshing drinks with Ice Crush and Smoothie controls. Its 56-ounce jar has a tight-seal lid, soft-touch handle, and a 2-ounce measuring cup.
Buy at Amazon

Ninja Professional Plus Blender with Auto-iQ

$100 $110
This blender combines 1,400 watts of power along with strong blades to crush ice for your smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream, all at the touch of a button.
Buy at Amazon

BLACK+DECKER Crush Master Blender

$40 $60
With 10 different speeds to choose from, the BLACK+DECKER Crush Master blender provides any home chef with total control over the consistency of their produce, making it an absolute steal.
Buy at Walmart

KitchenAid K400 Countertop Blender, 56-Ounce, White

$200 $250
With Preset Recipe Programs for Ice Crush, Icy Drinks, and Smoothie this KitchenAid blender can create delicious drinks as well as control taste and texture to fit your personal preference.
Buy at The Home Depot

Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Blender (BL480D)

$70 $80
The smart bullet blender's Auto-iQ tech saves you the guesswork with a one-touch operation. Each pre-programmed setting serves to deliver consistent results with max nutrient and vitamin extraction.
Buy at Amazon

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Smart Blender, Professional-Grade

$450 $550
Vitamix’s A2300 allows you to produce tasty concoctions from appetizers to dessert. A sound investment that's built to last with durable stainless steel blades and high-performance cool-running motor.
Buy at Amazon

Ninja Mega Kitchen System and Blender

$160 $200
Bring out the versatility in your kitchen with this Ninja Kitchen System that provides Professional Performance, perfect for food processing, food blending, and nutrient extraction.
Buy at Best Buy

KitchenAid K400 Series 5-Speed Blender, Silver

$199 $250
This KitchenAid blender has a 1.5-horsepower motor with five speeds capable of pulverizing ice, whole fruits, and seeds.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender

$79 $99
Instant Pot's blender lets you do more than make refreshing smoothies with 8 one-touch programs, 4 blending functions, and 3 speeds. Its 60-ounce pitcher will sure have more than a few batches ready.
Buy at Walmart

Should you buy a new blender on Prime Day?

It’s easy to be lured into sales season and not necessarily for the right reasons. After all, it’s exciting, right? Fortunately, when it comes to Prime Day, it’s a pretty great time to buy new stuff. In the case of a new blender, Prime Day tends to offer plenty of great discounts on a lot of kitchen equipment so you should be confident of a good price here. As always, it’s worth keeping an eye out in case a discount is merely incremental but oftentimes, you should be fine to expect deep price cuts going on here.

Of course, none of this matters if you can’t afford a new blender so make sure you know what your budget is and that you stick to it. Also, do you actually need a new blender? Think about it carefully and figure out for yourself if you’re just being tempted by the prospect of something new and exciting but ultimately not actually needed.

Prime Day is a pretty good time to snag bargains because it’s a little more exclusive than the likes of Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because only Prime members can get in on the Prime Day deals, meaning the competition for inventory is a little less than with other sales.

Buying now also means you get the benefit of enjoying your new product right now rather than having to wait until the holidays to reap the benefit. This could be pretty useful if your existing blender has just died. You also won’t have to worry about setting aside any of your holiday budget for kitchen equipment — something that could be an issue if finances are tight.

How to choose a blender on Prime Day

Your first port of call should definitely be to check out our look at the best blenders out there right now. A good blender is a world apart from a mediocre one so it’s important you buy the right one for you. That doesn’t necessarily mean spending a fortune but it’s important to do your research. It might also be a smart move to understand the differences between blenders and food processors too so you know what you’re getting into.

Like with any purchase, think about your budget at this stage. What can you afford? Prime Day blender sales mean you should be able to get more for your money but it’s still important that you don’t overspend.

Once you’ve gotten this far, there are some key things to consider about blenders. What type of blender do you want? Are you looking for an immersion blender (a stick-like device), a cup-capacity quick blender/chopper, a smoothie blender, an all-purpose utility blender for family cooking, or a commercial model that makes quick work of blending, cutting, mixing, or even pulverizing the thickest, toughest ingredients for hours? Each is available for a very different price and there’s no point in spending a lot on a commercial model if you would have been fine with a simple immersion blender instead.

It might be tempting to buy the most powerful blender out there but high wattage is not vital if you only plan on using it occasionally. Often, it’ll only save you a little time or the need to cut up items beforehand and that might not be a big problem for you if you don’t use it often. A commercial-grade blender is overkill for whipping up a single-serve smoothie, for instance, but it all ultimately comes down to how often you plan on using it.

Similarly, consider what size you require. If you’ll be using your blender for various tasks involving widely different volumes of ingredients, choose a container just a bit larger than needed for your average use. Whether you’re blending for just you or the whole family can make a big difference to the capacity you require. Just note that a larger than normal full-size blender can require a disproportionate amount of counter and storage space so if you have limited space at home, this may become an issue for you.

Features-wise, many blenders have different speeds and functions, with some of them also being programmable. Again, moderation is a good idea. If you tend to stick to the same recipes most of the time, a blender with more than three or four functions and six or more speeds is likely overkill. However, if you love to experiment, it might be a good idea to buy one with multiple features so you can try something differently regularly.

It’s a boring thought but you’re going to need to clean your blender regularly and some of them can be fiddly and awkward to tidy up. Read customer reviews to see how easy it is to clean a blender that catches your eye. Dishwasher-safe components are common, but sometimes disassembly is difficult. If a model is particularly problematic with regards to cleaning, it’s something you’ll likely see often among user reviews. Odds are if it’s difficult to clean, you’ll find yourself using it less often because you simply don’t want to have to spend a long time tidying up afterward. It won’t matter how great the features are if you never use them.

Finally, keep an eye on how long the offer lasts. Does it last all Prime Day? Some Prime Day blender deals will which should give you more time to consider your purchase (although be sure you snag it before stock runs out), however, others will be Lightning deals and you’ll have to move fast. Either way, be sure you’re confident that this is the blender for you before you dive into a purchase. The best blenders will be used regularly but only if you picked the right one for you.

