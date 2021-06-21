All the latest Amazon Prime Day Fitbit deals and sales

It’s Prime Day, which means the very best in new tech is up for grabs in Amazon Prime Day deals, including Prime Day Fitbit deals. This is an ideal opportunity for anyone looking to achieve or maintain their fitness, keep tabs on their health, and improve their overall wellness. Keep track of your steps and workouts while learning more about fitness and your own health in the most convenient way possible with these Prime Day Fitbit sales.

In 2020, with the pandemic pushing everything back, Prime Day arrived a little late. But this year, Prime Day might be your best chance to score a great deal on a new Fitbit. There are some fantastic opportunities! Keep reading to browse our collection of the very best Prime Day Fitbit deals and get all the intel on exactly what you should be looking for if you’re in the market for a new Fitbit.

There’s no shortage of Fitbits in these Prime Day sales, so you’ll want to be aware of your options and the different kinds of Fitbits being offered. In fact, with the sheer number of Prime Day Fitbit deals, we totally understand if you could use some help. Not to worry — Digital Trends has your back. Our team of trusty deal hunters has searched high and low to bring you only the very best Prime Day Fitbit deals, and we didn’t stop there. You can compare and contrast Fitbit discounts with the Prime Day fitness deals and Prime Day smartwatch deals. And while you’re at it, explore our guide to the best health and fitness apps for iPhone along these the Prime Day smartphone deals, Prime Day tablet deals, and Prime Day laptop deals to pick up the perfect accompanying device. Exercising will reach new levels of enjoyment and focus when you take advantage of not only the Fitbit’s tracking technology and apps but also the audio technology that goes with it. Don’t miss out on great Prime Day headphone deals to make sure you’re getting the absolute most out of your fitness experience.

Should you buy a new Fitbit on Prime Day?

Prime Day provides perhaps the best opportunity to invest in new gadgets because it’s when Amazon tends to discount the latest technology. Hence, Prime Day is a perfect time to snag a new Fitbit. In our experience, you won’t find a better deal on a new Fitbit at any other time this year, including on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. The discounts on those days will be comparable, so if you wait, all you’ll be gaining is many months without all the fitness tracking, programming, and health monitoring that a Fitbit provides. This is great news if you’ve already been scanning the options and have a Fitbit in mind or if yours is in need of an upgrade.

The deals on Prime Day can even surpass Black Friday and Cyber Monday because Prime Day is solely an Amazon event. Only Amazon Prime members can take advantage of Prime Day deals, so your competition for the very best Fitbit deals is limited. At the same time, other retailers are aware of Prime Day and might offer comparable deals, so keep your eye on the competition to make sure you’re getting the best discount.

Also, it’s a good idea to be aware of Lightning Deals. This is when Amazon suddenly drops the price on a hot piece of tech. These flash sales can be drastic — and when they are, you should jump on them — but at other times there’s more smoke than fire, and the discount is not so great. So keep a keen eye on these: You want to take advantage of the best deals, but you don’t want your enthusiasm to get the best of you and overpay for a Fitbit.

Also, keep aware of the version you are buying, and know that an updated one will definitely be coming at some point. If it’s important to you to have the very newest tech, or if you’re buying a Fitbit to give as a gift much later in the year, you might want to wait. Prices on the current Fitbits will drop again once the new version emerges, and if you wait for Black Friday, you might be able to score a discount on the newer Fitbit.

How to choose a Fitbit on Prime Day

The wide selection in these Prime Day Fitbit deals can be a little daunting, so it’s important to set out the features and price range that are most important to you, making sure that you come away from Prime Day with the right Fitbit for you.

The best place to start is Digital Trends’ guide to the best fitness trackers — here, our intrepid Fitbit investigators and reviewers take you through all the top Fitbits and how each one could help you differently. There are so many advantages to a Fitbit, ranging from sleek design and wearability to GPS support to sturdiness and levels of water resistance (key for swimmers) to the range of fitness activities and health factors a given Fitbit can monitor. Best of all, the Digital Trends guide to the best fitness trackers has a Fitbit for every budget, so there’s no way you’ll come away from these Prime Day Fitbit sales without a version of the Fitbit you want.

The first consideration should always be your budget. You don’t want to overspend on Prime Day, and you want to walk away with the very best Fitbit you can afford. A good strategy can be to set your Prime Day Fitbit sales budget ahead of time and then make sure not to exceed it. There are Prime Day Fitbit sales ranging from the very affordable Fitbit Ace 3 to the much more expensive Fitbit Charge 4, which can be several times the price.

Secondly, you need to consider what you want out of a Fitbit, and whether what you’re really looking for might be a smartwatch. It’s a super important differentiation because, while some Fitbits like the Fitbit Charge 4 can perform some smartwatch activities, such as alerting you to text messages and controlling music, these services tend to be limited. For example, you can indeed select music with the Fitbit Charge 4 — but only through Spotify and not while you’re working out, which is incredibly limiting. Additionally, it cannot store music, so if you like to work out to a soundtrack, you’ll have to have another device nearby.

Another important consideration is who this Fitbit is for. Fitbit has a wide range of slimmer and wider models, but also models for kids, like the Fitbit Ace 3. A youngster might get far more use out of these animation-heavy and playful Fitbits than a more complex, subtle adult version.

But for most people, the choice of a Fitbit is going to come down to design and function — how it looks and what it can do. If you’re looking for a top-tier overall fitness tracker, you should browse these Prime Day Fitbit sales for the Fitbit Charge 4, which we love for its built-in GPS, extensive fitness tracking abilities, impressive battery, and great bang for your buck. But one thing the Fitbit Charge 4 is missing is the ability to store music. If that’s key to you in a fitness tracker, you’re going to want to look for a Fitness Versa 2 (or it’s bigger, badder update, the Fitbit Versa 3). Careful though: To take full advantage of that smartwatch’s tracking features, you’re going to need to subscribe to Fitbit Premium, and not everyone is looking for yet another contract. If aesthetics are particularly important to you, you might want to scan Prime Day Fitbit sales for a Fitbit Charge 3, which is incredibly sleek and slender, with a lightweight case and interchangeable watch straps. If you’re someone who likes to go touchless, something else you’ll want to pay attention to is if your chosen Fitbit can coordinate with Alexa, Google Voice, both, or neither. Finally, if health monitoring is your main concern, you’ll want to look at the Fitbit Sense, which brings these features to a new level, with ECG monitoring for your heartbeat.

Whatever your priorities, you should emerge from these Prime Day Fitbit sales feeling more on top of your fitness and health than ever, with your Fitbit of choice in hand. If you oversee your budget, do some research with our guide and reviews, and keep an eye out for the best Prime Day Fitbit sales, you can secure the very best deal and upgrade your health for a fraction of the regular price.

