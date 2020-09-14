Best Prime Day iPad deals 2020: iPad 10.2 and iPad Pro

  1. Deals
All sorts of in-person activities have been postponed or canceled this year, and even online events have been affected. Prime Day, Amazon’s big summer blowout for Prime members, was delayed (although thankfully not canceled) and is now coming in October — not long before Black Friday, the big sale that inspired these Prime Day deals in the first place. Prime Day is always a hot time for deals on all sorts of high-end tech like Apple gadgets, and we expect there to be plenty of deals on iPads this year, too. To help you find them, we’ve put together a list of all the best Prime Day iPad deals along with a breakdown of some of our predictions for the sale.

Today’s Best Prime Day iPad Deals

  • Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi, Latest Model)$279, was $329
  • Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi, Latest Model)$350, was $399
  • Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Cellular + Wi-Fi, Latest Model)$480, was $530

Prime Day hasn’t started just yet, but given the unrivaled demand for these tablets, there are always iPad deals floating around if you know where to look. If you’re after an iPadOS tablet and don’t want to wait for Amazon’s big yearly blowout to begin, we’ve got your back: Here’s a quick and dirty roundup of the best pre-Prime Day iPad deals available right now on the 10.2-inch iPad, the iPad Air, the iPad Mini, and the premium iPad Pro.

LATEST MODEL

Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi)

$350 $399
Expires soon
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and the latest model supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well.
Buy at Amazon

Smart Keyboard for iPad (7th Generation) and iPad Air (3rd Generation)

$150 $159
Expires soon
Turn your 7th-gen 10.2-inch iPad or 3rd-gen iPad Air into a lightweight laptop-like workstation with the Apple Smart Keyboard folio. (Note that this does not work with the 6th-gen 9.7-inch iPads.)
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) - Gold

$661
Expires soon
The iPad is still king of the tablet world, and the iPad Pro is the best of the best. So, a lightning deal like this is too good to pass on if you're in the market for a portable computer.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Pencil (1st Gen.)

$94 $99
Expires soon
Create a whole new world of wondrous versatility on your iPad with the Apple Pencil, capable of making navigation, drawing, and everything in between as easy as writing with a pen.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular) - Latest Model

$932 $949
Expires soon
If storage isn't a priority but connectivity is, you can rely on this 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and cellular connections to complement your work and lighten the load.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB), (Latest Model)

$400 $429
Expires soon
Apple iPad with an A10 Fusion CPU, 10.2-inch Retina display, 128 GB storage, Wi-Fi and cellular, 8MP back camera and FaceTime HD front camera, stereo speakers, and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB, Latest Model)

$1,219 $1,250
Expires soon
If you want the bigger, more laptop-sized iPad Pro, then you can now order the 12.9-inch model.
Buy Now
$100 OFF FOR STUDENTS & TEACHERS

Free AirPods with Purchase of Mac, iPad Air, or iPad Pro

Free AirPods with Purchase
Expires soon
College students and teachers (including homeschool teachers) can buy a Mac, iPad Air, or iPad Pro and score a free pair of Apple AirPods, along with free engraving if you want it.
Buy at Apple

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 1TB, Wi-Fi + Cellular) - Latest Model

$1,428 $1,449
Expires soon
The latest and greatest in Apple iPad technology, this 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro has a monumental 1TB of space as well as Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, making it the perfect tablet for any function.
Buy at ABT

Apple iPad Air (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi + Cellular - 64GB

$615 $629
Expires soon
If you want a tablet you can hook up to your cellular network data plan, you can do a lot worse than the new 2019 iPad Air.
Buy Now

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 1TB, Wi-Fi) - Latest Model

$1,435 $1,499
Expires soon
If you can forego having a cellular connection, you can take home this iPad Pro with an immense terabyte of space that you can use to store your own fraction of the internet at your fingertips.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (256GB, Wi-Fi)

$500 $550
Expires soon
Small in size but large in storage, this iPad Mini is a great tablet that can pack a quarter of a terabyte without losing out on any of the functionality of a regular iPad.
Buy at Best Buy

10.5-Inch Apple iPad Pro - 64GB Wifi - 2017 Model - Gray (Refurbished)

$449
Expires soon
The 10.5-inch iPad Pro (2017 model) is the larger, more powerful sibling of the 9.7-inch iPad, featuring more powerful hardware and a larger display similar to a laptop or some decent Chromebooks.
Buy at Amazon

Save on refurbished iPads from Apple

Up to $370 off
Expires soon
Brand new isn't the only way to buy iPads, and if you're willing to buy refurbished, you can score a hefty discount. Apple is offering up to $280 off a range of refurbished iPads on its online store.
Buy at Apple

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 32GB (Newest Model)

$320 $329
Expires soon
Here's another chance to score the awesome new 7th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is an amazing value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Latest Model

$470 $499
Expires soon
The Apple iPad Air offers the versatility of the iPad Pro at a much less expensive price. The latest-gen model supports the Apple Pen and Smart Keyboard, making it a great multitasker.
Buy at Amazon

When are the best Prime Day iPad deals?

As with any seasonal retail event, the best Prime Day iPad deals will most likely drop during the days of the sale itself. That said, as is also the case with other sales, Amazon likes to throw out some early teaser deals ahead of time — usually during the week before Prime Day — to whet appetites and give Prime members a taste of the good things to come.

Some of these early Prime Day iPad deals might actually be your best chance to score a discount on a particular model you’ve been eyeballing. If you see one you like, don’t pass it by assuming that it will be on sale again (or even if it is, that it will be the same configuration you want being offered at the same low price). If you do end up seeing it cheaper come Prime Day, you can always return the one you bought and buy it again at the lower price. Don’t be shy about using Amazon’s generous return policy to your advantage. That’s what savvy shoppers do.

What Prime Day iPad deals to expect

There are five iPad models on the market that we currently recommend: The 2019 10.2-inch iPad, the 2019 iPad Air, the 2019 iPad Mini, the 2018 iPad Pro, and the 2020 iPad Pro (the Pro is the only one that we think is still worth buying last-gen if you can find it at a discount). Also bear in mind that the iPad Pro is available in two different sizes: 11 inches and 12.9 inches. We expect to see all of these among this year’s Prime Day iPad deals, so no matter which one you’re after, there’s a good chance you’ll find it.

Based on what we’ve observed during other sales, we’re hoping to see the 10.2-inch iPad starting at $50 off, the iPad Air and Mini at $50-$100 off, and the 2020 iPad Pro at $100-$200 off. These predictions are for the base models, so you could find even bigger discounts on the pricier upgraded units with more RAM and storage. However, the best Prime Day iPad deals might actually be for the 2018 iPad Pro as retailers like Amazon try to move these older last-gen units to make room for newer stuff. If that turns out to be the case during Prime Day, don’t hesitate to grab one as it could be a sign that they’re not going to be around much longer (and certainly not at these prices).

Should I shop on Prime Day or wait until Black Friday?

If you’re looking for a new iPad, waiting until Black Friday won’t do you any good. This is because prices won’t vary much on Black Friday compared to Prime Day. You’ll also see large shipping delays if you shop on Black Friday because unlike Prime Day, the deals are not exclusive to Prime members. The heavy demand during Black Friday season might also drive the iPad you want out of stock and so you’ll lose your chance to get your holiday shopping done in time. Take advantage of these Prime Day iPad deals now so you can get the tablet you want, at the price you want, before it runs out of stock.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

