Best Prime Day iPad deals 2020: iPad 10.2 and iPad Pro

All sorts of in-person activities have been postponed or canceled this year, and even online events have been affected. Prime Day, Amazon’s big summer blowout for Prime members, was delayed (although thankfully not canceled) and is now coming in October — not long before Black Friday, the big sale that inspired these Prime Day deals in the first place. Prime Day is always a hot time for deals on all sorts of high-end tech like Apple gadgets, and we expect there to be plenty of deals on iPads this year, too. To help you find them, we’ve put together a list of all the best Prime Day iPad deals along with a breakdown of some of our predictions for the sale.

Today’s Best Prime Day iPad Deals

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi, Latest Model) — $279 , was $329

— , was $329 Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi, Latest Model) — $350 , was $399

— , was $399 Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Cellular + Wi-Fi, Latest Model) — $480, was $530

Prime Day hasn’t started just yet, but given the unrivaled demand for these tablets, there are always iPad deals floating around if you know where to look. If you’re after an iPadOS tablet and don’t want to wait for Amazon’s big yearly blowout to begin, we’ve got your back: Here’s a quick and dirty roundup of the best pre-Prime Day iPad deals available right now on the 10.2-inch iPad, the iPad Air, the iPad Mini, and the premium iPad Pro.

When are the best Prime Day iPad deals?

As with any seasonal retail event, the best Prime Day iPad deals will most likely drop during the days of the sale itself. That said, as is also the case with other sales, Amazon likes to throw out some early teaser deals ahead of time — usually during the week before Prime Day — to whet appetites and give Prime members a taste of the good things to come.

Some of these early Prime Day iPad deals might actually be your best chance to score a discount on a particular model you’ve been eyeballing. If you see one you like, don’t pass it by assuming that it will be on sale again (or even if it is, that it will be the same configuration you want being offered at the same low price). If you do end up seeing it cheaper come Prime Day, you can always return the one you bought and buy it again at the lower price. Don’t be shy about using Amazon’s generous return policy to your advantage. That’s what savvy shoppers do.

What Prime Day iPad deals to expect

There are five iPad models on the market that we currently recommend: The 2019 10.2-inch iPad, the 2019 iPad Air, the 2019 iPad Mini, the 2018 iPad Pro, and the 2020 iPad Pro (the Pro is the only one that we think is still worth buying last-gen if you can find it at a discount). Also bear in mind that the iPad Pro is available in two different sizes: 11 inches and 12.9 inches. We expect to see all of these among this year’s Prime Day iPad deals, so no matter which one you’re after, there’s a good chance you’ll find it.

Based on what we’ve observed during other sales, we’re hoping to see the 10.2-inch iPad starting at $50 off, the iPad Air and Mini at $50-$100 off, and the 2020 iPad Pro at $100-$200 off. These predictions are for the base models, so you could find even bigger discounts on the pricier upgraded units with more RAM and storage. However, the best Prime Day iPad deals might actually be for the 2018 iPad Pro as retailers like Amazon try to move these older last-gen units to make room for newer stuff. If that turns out to be the case during Prime Day, don’t hesitate to grab one as it could be a sign that they’re not going to be around much longer (and certainly not at these prices).

Should I shop on Prime Day or wait until Black Friday?

If you’re looking for a new iPad, waiting until Black Friday won’t do you any good. This is because prices won’t vary much on Black Friday compared to Prime Day. You’ll also see large shipping delays if you shop on Black Friday because unlike Prime Day, the deals are not exclusive to Prime members. The heavy demand during Black Friday season might also drive the iPad you want out of stock and so you’ll lose your chance to get your holiday shopping done in time. Take advantage of these Prime Day iPad deals now so you can get the tablet you want, at the price you want, before it runs out of stock.

