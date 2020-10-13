  1. Deals

Best Prime Day Keurig deals 2020: Latest discounts

By

Prime Day is finally here and brings with it plenty of fantastic Prime Day Keurig deals. If you’re looking to upgrade your coffee drinking experience, this is the perfect time to indulge in a great Keurig coffee machine, with plenty of Prime Day deals keeping costs down right now. Read on as we tell you all about them and what to look for when choosing a Keurig machine.

Today’s best Prime Day Keurig deals
Expires soon

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker with Coffee Pods Drawer and Thermal Cup

$100 $115
Brew the perfect cup right in the comfort of your home with the Keurig K-Mini. It has a strength control so you can make coffee that suits your tastes. Compact enough to fit in small spaces.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer

$80 $130
Enjoy the most popular cup sizes and quiet brew technology of this coffee maker. It has a strong brew mode to kick up your coffee's intensity. A large, removable water reservoir means easy refilling.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Keurig K-Classic K50 Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Patriot Blue

$90 $120
Comes in a deep blue color, the Keurig K-Classic K50 coffee maker can make up to 10-ounce cups of coffee and other hot beverages. It can hold 480oz of water, which can brew six cups before refilling.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Coffee, K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte + Cappuccino Maker

$190 $220
Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Coffee Maker uses single serve K-Cup pods to make coffee, latte and cappuccino. Comes a with dishwasher safe milk frother. Also can do coffee shots,
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker

$99
Single-serve K-Cup pod coffee brewer. Makes 6-ounce to 12-ounce brews. Includes a K-cup storage module that stores up to 9 pods.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Keurig K-Duo Plus Single-Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker

$200
The perfect brewer for any occasion. This machine lets you brew a cup and a carafe of your favorite coffee varieties, perfect for solo moments or when you’re hosting friends.
Buy at Target
Expires soon

Keurig K80 K-Select Brewer with Pod Carousel

$155 $185
This Keurig combines sleek style and simple button controls to help you brew the perfect cup every time. It has a Strong Brew setting that increases the coffee's intensity. Can brew four cup sizes.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

$70 $110
Compact and sleek, the K-Slim coffee maker holds up to 46oz of water and can make 8 to 12-ounce cups of coffee within minutes. The dip tray is also removable so the device can accommodate travel mugs.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

$190
Treat yourself to a delicious cup with this versatile machine. This model lets you brew coffee and prepare hot and iced cappuccinos and lattes with a simple push of a button. Brews four cup sizes.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Coffee Maker

$190 $220
Keurig k-Cafe Special Edition Coffee Maker is a single-serve K-cup pod coffe brewer, latte and cappuccino maker with a mil frother and coffee shot function.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Keurig K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker, with Single Serve K-Cup and 12-Cup Carafe Brewer

$240 $280
Keurig's K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker brews single serve K-cup pods and 12-cup carafes of coffee. Thermal carafe included.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer

$70 $80
Ideal for small spaces and travel-mug friendly. It can accommodate cups up to 7 inches tall and can brew any cup size from 6 to 12 ounces. It also automatically turns off after brewing to save energy.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

$129
Delivers the ultimate in beverage customization. It features five brew sizes and offers iced and hot coffee settings. A strong brew button is available to intensify the taste of your coffee's flavor.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker

$170 $200
This single service K-cup coffee maker also brews lattes and cappuccinos includes a dishwasher-safe milk frother. Compatible with all styles of K-cup pods s and also can make coffee shots.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Keurig K1500 Bundle K-Cup Coffee Maker with Variety Pack of 192 K-Cup Pods

$211 $229
Whip up your favorite beverages at the touch of a button. This bundle includes a fully-featured commercial brewer and 8 boxes of assorted K-Cup pods --192 pods in total.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Keurig K150 Household/Commercial Brewing System

$333 $413
Durably crafted to perform day in, day out. Ideal for households and medium-sized businesses. It's fully programmable and has an interactive touchscreen that enables a customizable brew experience.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Keurig K-Classic, Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 6 to 10 oz. Brew Sizes

$79 $90
The Keurig K-Classic, single serve K-Cup Pod coffee machine brews 6-ounce, 8-ounce, and 10-ounce cups. Large water reservoir so you don't have to keep refilling and auto-turnoff.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose a Keurig

Checking out all the best Prime Day Keurig deals but not quite sure what you’re looking for when purchasing a Keurig machine? Don’t worry. We’ll explain all.

There are a lot of different Keurig models out there and on the surface, they can look pretty similar. it’s important to consider what the purpose is behind your purchase. Are you buying it for your home or are you looking to kit out an office setup? Both are potential options when looking at a Keurig and you don’t want to end up with the completely wrong size for your situation.

They’re all designed to be relatively simple to use but some more complicated models offer programmable settings, adjustable sizing for multiple cups, and massive reservoirs. These are all great if you want to tweak everything to your heart’s content but if you simply want a decent cup of coffee, this might be overkill. Don’t be afraid to go with fewer features if you know you won’t use the full complement of options. A 48-fluid ounce reservoir will create about six cups of coffee before needing to be refilled. That should be more than enough for your needs, unless you’re looking for a machine for a large office.

Look out for Keurigs that offer Quiet Brew technology. Simply put, it makes the coffee-making process much quieter which is sure to be a help, especially if you’re liable to make a cup of coffee while everyone else at home is still snoozing or you simply don’t want to irritate anyone.

Also, don’t be afraid to choose a color that appeals to you. If you’re placing this in your home, in particular, you want it to look good, right?

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day Coffee Machine Deals 2020: The latest discounts

delonghi nespresso exert lattisimaone amazon deals lattissima one

The best Keurig deals you can shop before Prime Day 2020

early keurig coffee maker deals prime day 2020 flash sale

The best coffee maker deals for October 2020: Keurig, Ninja, Breville, and more

best coffee maker deals cold brew latte

Amazon slashes prices of Keurig coffee makers before Prime Day

early keurig coffee maker deals prime day 2020 flash sale

Best Prime Day gaming chair deals: Latest discounts and cheapest prices

best cheap gaming chair deals - Respawn Omega-R gaming rocker

Best Prime Day Philips Hue Deals 2020: Latest discounts, cheapest prices

best smart lamps philips hue white ambiance lamp thumb 720x720

Best Prime Day Fitbit deals 2020: Fitness trackers and smartwatches

Best Prime Day External Hard Drive Deals 2020: HDDs and SSDs

Best Prime Day Roomba Robot Vacuum deals 2020: Latest discounts

Best Prime Day Amazon Echo deals 2020: Latest discounts

Best Prime Day Amazon Device deals 2020: Latest discounts

amazon fire tv stick cube recast deals pre prime day sale 2020

Best Buy Prime Day Deals 2020: 12 offers you can’t afford to miss

best buy early black friday deals on prime day 2020

Best Prime Day home security camera deals 2020: Latest discounts

arlo pro 2 blink xt2 ring floodlight cam home security cameras deals best buy labor day sales 2020 netgear review 10 768x768

Best Prime Day Nest thermostat deals 2020: Latest discounts

Best Prime Day Ninja Deals 2020: Latest discounts