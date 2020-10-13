Best Prime Day Keurig deals 2020: Latest discounts

Prime Day is finally here and brings with it plenty of fantastic Prime Day Keurig deals. If you’re looking to upgrade your coffee drinking experience, this is the perfect time to indulge in a great Keurig coffee machine, with plenty of Prime Day deals keeping costs down right now. Read on as we tell you all about them and what to look for when choosing a Keurig machine.

Today’s best Prime Day Keurig deals

How to choose a Keurig

Checking out all the best Prime Day Keurig deals but not quite sure what you’re looking for when purchasing a Keurig machine? Don’t worry. We’ll explain all.

There are a lot of different Keurig models out there and on the surface, they can look pretty similar. it’s important to consider what the purpose is behind your purchase. Are you buying it for your home or are you looking to kit out an office setup? Both are potential options when looking at a Keurig and you don’t want to end up with the completely wrong size for your situation.

They’re all designed to be relatively simple to use but some more complicated models offer programmable settings, adjustable sizing for multiple cups, and massive reservoirs. These are all great if you want to tweak everything to your heart’s content but if you simply want a decent cup of coffee, this might be overkill. Don’t be afraid to go with fewer features if you know you won’t use the full complement of options. A 48-fluid ounce reservoir will create about six cups of coffee before needing to be refilled. That should be more than enough for your needs, unless you’re looking for a machine for a large office.

Look out for Keurigs that offer Quiet Brew technology. Simply put, it makes the coffee-making process much quieter which is sure to be a help, especially if you’re liable to make a cup of coffee while everyone else at home is still snoozing or you simply don’t want to irritate anyone.

Also, don’t be afraid to choose a color that appeals to you. If you’re placing this in your home, in particular, you want it to look good, right?

