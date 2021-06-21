All the latest Amazon Prime Day Nest Thermostat deals and sales

One thing that spending most of 2020 in our homes taught us is that it’s always better to be comfortable, and with the 2021 Prime Day deals finally here (and on their proper summer schedule this year), there are plenty of ways to keep yourself and your home cozy. No one wants to pay more for energy than they absolutely have to, and one of the easiest ways to keep costs low and keep you comfy indoors is with a Nest Thermostat, which is one of the niftiest smart home gadgets Google has come up with.

Many of us remember our parents freaking out over the thermostat, but that can remain a distant memory with a Nest Thermostat. These smart devices allow you to control your home’s temperature from anywhere. They can also monitor the home when you’re not there and can end up saving you tons of money by automatically regulating the temperature, all while keeping you comfortable. If you’re on the hunt for Prime Day smart home deals, and specifically some Prime day smart thermostat deals, then read on. These are all the best Nest Thermostat deals available now.

Should you buy a new Nest Thermostat on Prime Day?

You certainly should if a Nest Thermostat is already on your shopping list or in your cart and you’ve been waiting for an excuse to pull the trigger. Nest Thermostat products are going to be as cheap as they get in these Prime Day deals, and you should definitely be ready to take advantage. Don’t hold off and wait until later holiday sales like Black Friday or Cyber Monday, thinking a better bargain will come along then. Not only is that not likely to be the case (Prime Day and Black Friday prices tend to be about the same), but you’ll also be missing out on months of potential savings on your monthly energy bills by not jumping on these Prime Day Nest Thermostat sales now.

On the other hand, if a Nest Thermostat is something that just intrigues you but you’re not yet fully sold on the concept and you weren’t already set to buy one, take a beat. Examine your budget and decide exactly how much you can afford to spend before you buy any of these Prime Day Nest Thermostat deals — then if you see one within that price range, especially if it’s discounted more deeply than you’ve seen in the past, you can pounce on it. What we don’t want is for you to overspend if the discount is not a significant one, but these Prime Day Nest thermostat deals are pretty much a guaranteed way to score one at an unbeatable price. On the other hand, Amazon’s generous return policy should keep you safe from buyer’s remorse if you end up getting something that’s not a good fit, so don’t overthink it.

The case for smart thermostats is a strong one, though, and even those who are understandably skeptical of the whole “smart home” thing (do we really need internet-connected washing machines?) have to admit there are some obvious benefits. The Nest Thermostat allows you to control your home’s temperature from anywhere via the companion mobile app. You can install it easily, and it can save you tons of money by autoregulating your home’s heating and cooling according to your preferences, habits, and schedule. If you need some help figuring out if a Nest Thermostat is right for you (and which one you should buy if you’ve decided to get one), read our Nest buying guide below and consider checking out our complete guide to the best smart thermostats.

Last year, when it came to Prime Day Nest Thermostat deals, the biggest discounts were not with the most basic Nest products, where we saw discounts of only a few dollars (less than 5% off). Where things started to pick up was once we got to the more premium Nest Learning Thermostats. There, we saw discounts of 20% off or more. That should give you a good benchmark from which to work when you’re budgeting and deciding which model to purchase. If you see a cheaper Nest Thermostat discounted by 20% or more, then you might want to grab it. And if the more premium models are discounted by only 5% or 10%, then you can look at them with a little more suspicion.

How to choose a Nest Thermostat on Prime Day

Google’s range of Nest Thermostats has been on the market for a few years and has received some updates in that time, so if you’re shopping these Prime Day Nest Thermostat deals and trying to sort out which model to buy, you’ve basically got two options: The entry-level Nest Thermostat and the higher-end Nest Learning Thermostat. Note that the last-gen Nest Thermostat E, which was formerly the more budget-friendly pick, has recently been discontinued.

The basic Google Nest Thermostat, which is in the $130 range, is the cheapest but also arguably our favorite of the bunch. This thermostat monitors your home’s temperature to save energy and money and allows you to change the temperature with Google Home and Alexa devices. You might find these bundled with a wall mount and Nest Temperature Sensor for slightly more, but these discounted bundles can also let you stack the savings during sales like this. The Nest Sensors allow you to expand your thermostat’s temperature-tracking range to multiple zones, which is a good idea for larger houses (although probably unnecessary for smaller homes and apartments).

From here, we climb into the “learning” zone, beginning in the $250 range, where you’ll find the programmable Nest Learning Thermostat. This one is also frequently bundled with Nest Temperature Sensors for the ultimate home temperature control experience. The Nest Learning Thermostat is Google’s high-end smart thermostat. Aptly named, it “learns” your behavior and temperature preferences based on your daily room-to-room movements and habits, setting up an automatic schedule so you don’t have to think about it.

The Nest Learning Thermostat works with voice assistants so you can easily adjust the temperature in your home via Alexa or Google Assistant rather than use an app or find the physical device. It also offers a more feature-rich display than the Nest Thermostat and has Farsight technology so it knows when to light up the display by detecting when you’re in the room. Farsight is a fancy way of saying you can see the display much clearer from a distance, but it can be useful depending on how your home is laid out.

All these features are there because the Nest Thermostat is essentially the cheaper version of the Nest Learning Thermostat. It still learns what you like and creates an automatic schedule the more you use it, but it’s not as stylish or feature-laden. More importantly, it’s also not compatible with as many HVAC systems as the Nest Learning Thermostat, so you’ll need to check compatibility before making a purchase. It’s still compatible with around 85% of units, but double-check before hitting the buy button.

Assuming your HVAC system is compatible with the Nest Thermostat, you might as well go for the cheaper one if you’re just getting your feet wet in the world of smart home tech. The Nest Learning Thermostat does boast more bells and whistles, however, and if money’s no object, then that’s the one to shop for among these Prime Day Nest Thermostat deals. If you’re not as concerned about better viewing angles when looking at it and classier physical styling, the Nest Thermostat will be just right for you.

Whichever you choose, however, you can still use either to heat your home more efficiently and you can still enjoy automatic scheduling or use the app to make things simple. Check compatibility, then compare the Prime Day Nest Thermostat deals and figure it out from there. You’ll start saving plenty of cash on your heating and cooling bills.

