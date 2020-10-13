  1. Deals

Best Prime Day Ninja Deals 2020: Latest discounts

By

It’s Prime Day, and you know what that means? Fantastic Prime Day deals! In particular, if you’ve been considering buying anything from the Ninja Foodi range of products, this is the time to do it. There are some fantastic Prime Day Ninja deals out there, covering everything you could nee, from pressure cookers to convection ovens and more. Read on to find out all the best deals.

Today’s best Prime Day Ninja deals

SPONSORED
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi FD401 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL

$200 $270
The Ninja Foodi Deluxe cooker and air fryer does everything! The 8-quart option lets you cook delicious roasts and meals for large families and guests. With so many options, this is a must-get deal.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer AG301

$190 $230
The Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill sears, sizzles, and air fry crisps. This versatile cooker can also use Cyclonic Grilling tech to circulate hot air around food for crispy surfaces.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi Cooker, Steamer, Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer All-in-One (Renewed)

$145 $190
Whip up your family's favorites in a flash with this all-around cooker. It cooks 70% faster than traditional cooking methods and air fries with up to 75% less fat than conventional frying.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja OP301 Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker (Renewed)

$139 $185
The best of pressure cooking and air frying all in one. Cook your favorite casseroles, stews, chilis, snacks, and desserts to perfection. This renewed unit works like new backed by a 90-day guarantee.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker OP300

$139 $229
The Ninja Foodi is a pressure cooker and air fryer in one. So, you can pressure cook a chicken and then crisp the skin all in the same appliance.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Ninja Mega Kitchen System (BL770) Blender/Food Processor with 1500W Auto-iQ Base

$200 $260
The Ninja Mega Kitchen System is equipped to pulverize ice, whole fruits, and vegetables to help you create nutrient rich drinks and meals in a timely manner.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 6.5-qt Pro Pressure Cooker + Air Fryer

$200
The PRO pressure cooker and Air Fryer comes with 11 programmable cooking functions and endless recipe options inside the nonstick 6.5-qt cooking pot and 4.6-qt Cook & Crisp Plate. A must-have deal.
Buy at Ninja
Expires soon

Ninja OP301 Foodi 8-in-1 Pressure, Slow Cooker, Air Fryer and More, - 6.5 Quart

$170 $185
This countertop workhorse is an 8-in-1 cooker that air fries, crisps, pressure cooks, slow cooks, roasts, bakes, and more. Elevate your home cooking with pro-grade results.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fryer and Convection Oven

$280
A toaster oven that can do it all! Get 10x the convection power with 10 cooking functions: Air Fry, Whole Roast, Air Roast, Bake, Dehydrate, Broil, Reheat and more. Perfect for healthy family meals!
Buy at Ninja
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi 8-quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Cooker & Air Fryer FD401

$200 $280
The Ninja Foodi FD401 is a super-sized 8-quart multicooker with which you can pressure cook, air crisp, sear/sauté, bake, broil, steam, slow cook, dehydrate, and make yogurt.
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond
Expires soon

Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System with Auto-iQ

$200
The next generation of Ninja's original kitchen system comes with twice the functionality and a new modern design. You'll love the processor bowl attachment as well as the to-go single serve cups.
Buy at Ninja
Expires soon

Ninja Air Fryer

$120
The easy and healthy way to indulge in a variety of crispy fried foods. With a 4-quart basket that can fit up to 2 pounds of French fries, large family meals are now a breeze.
Buy at Ninja
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Toaster SP101

$210 $250
The Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Toaster does much more than expected. This counter space-saving appliance can also air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, dehydrate, and keep food warm.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer

$200
With the BTU cooking power of an outdoor grill, the Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill and Air Fryer brings the searing and char flavors right to your countertop. The best part? This deal includes bonus gifts!
Buy at Ninja
Expires soon

Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System

$200
This brew system is like having a barista at home. Whip up any of the 5 different brew styles with use of a built-in frother and brew basket. It also comes with a carafe and 6 different serving sizes.
Buy at Ninja
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill with Kitchen Collection

$350
Not only do you get the Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fry, but also the Foodi Smart Thermometer, a grill roast rack, kebab skewers, the crisper basket, and bonus gifts!
Buy at Ninja
Expires soon

Ninja - Professional 72-Oz. Blender - Black/silver BL621

$100 $120
This Ninja Pro blender lets you have freshly prepped beverages on the go with its 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cup while the lidded 72-ounce container lets you blend larger batches of fruits and veggies.
Buy at Target
Expires soon

Nutri Ninja Nutrient Extraction Single-Serve Blender (BL450)

$59 $79
Nutri Ninja's Pro single-serve blender crushes through ice, seeds, skins, and stems so that you can enjoy smooth and personalized 18- or 24-ounce drinks in no time at all.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Ninja - Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Smokeless Air Fry Electric Grill

$190 $230
Combination 5-in-1 Ninja Foodi can bake, roast, air fry, dehydrate, and grill. No need to flip food with Surround Searing.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi Cold & Hot Blender

$130 $170
From frozen drinks, smoothies, and cocktails to sauces, dips, and soups, this blender can do it all. Its motor and blade can blast through the toughest ingredients without hesitation.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja 400-Watt Blender/Food Processor (QB900B)

$35 $50
Ninja’s Master Prep Professional is cool, compact, and cost-conscious -- great for college students or those whose budget can't stretch to a high-end blender.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Ultimate Cookware Collection

$300
Everything you need to take your cookware to the next level. Ninja's ultimate collection includes essential like a Sauté Pan and a 6.5-Quart Stock Pot. Plus check out the bonus gifts included as well!
Buy at Ninja
Expires soon

Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Blender (BL480D)

$80 $100
The smart bullet blender's Auto-iQ tech saves you the guesswork with a one-touch operation. Each pre-programmed setting serves to deliver consistent results with max nutrient and vitamin extraction.
Buy at Amazon

What are the most popular Ninja products?

The Ninja range of Foodi devices is pretty vast. They’re all high-end items that also happen to look very stylish and ideal for a modern kitchen.

Want a new and easier way to chop up food fast? Snap up the Ninja Food Chopper Express for quick mincing and dicing, saving you the need to do it yourself with a knife.

Alternatively, if you’re keen for a new blender to make fantastic soups, sauces, and smoothies, there’s the Ninja Foodi Blender. It’s a 64-ounce glass pitcher with a maximum liquid capacity of 56 ounces, so there’s plenty of space here. A 1,400-peak-watt motor and a high-speed blade mean it can cut up mostly everything you toss in it, along with being able to crush ice at speed. An 800-watt heating element also makes it the ideal device for infused drinks and soups. A set of 12 Auto-iQ programs mean you can easily set it up too.

Alternatively, Ninja Foodi also offers a great Air Fryer which also works for roasting, baking, dehydrating, and as an indoor electric grill. The 5-in-1 device is ideal for a multitude of different purposes making it easy for you to grill food, defrost dinner easily, as well as air fry food so it’s perfectly crisp.

There are higher-end Ninja Foodi devices too like its Digital Fry Convection Oven which allows for you to easily toast, bake pizzas, air broil, dehydrate, and much more all within one easy-to-use 1,800-watt appliance. It aims to cook up to 60% faster than a traditional oven too which is super useful.

If you’re more of a slow cooker fan then there’s also the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker which works as a slow cooker, air fryer, and plenty more. It’s the kind of thing that will revolutionize your cooking thanks to its wealth of features. It even promises to be able to pressure cook frozen meats in as little as 20 minutes, quickly defrosting them then cooking them in speedy time.

Ninja even offers some great coffee makers too if that’s more your sort of thing with the Coffee Bar range standing out the most.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Ninja Foodi Deluxe is down to $200 for Prime Day 2020

early prime day deal save 50 on the ninja foodi deluxe 2020

The best Ninja Foodi deals on cookers, air fryers, and grills for October 2020

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4

Save $50 on the Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL pressure cooker today

early ninja foodi deluxe xl pressure cooker prime day deal 2020

These are the best Instant Pot, Ninja, and Dash air fryer deals for October 2020

bella pro cuisinart chefman instant vortex plus air fryer deals amazon best buy early memorial day sales 6 in 1

Best Buy Prime Day Deals 2020: 12 offers you can’t afford to miss

best buy early black friday deals on prime day 2020

Best Prime Day home security camera deals 2020: Latest discounts

arlo pro 2 blink xt2 ring floodlight cam home security cameras deals best buy labor day sales 2020 netgear review 10 768x768

Best Prime Day Nest thermostat deals 2020: Latest discounts

Roborock discounts four of its best-selling robot vacuums for Prime Day

Quick! Amazon has an Instant Pot for only $50 right now

Roomba 692 robot vacuum down to $200 for Prime Day — but not for long

Best Prime Day Router Deals 2020: Build a mesh network on the cheap today

best prime day router deals 2020

Amazon discounts Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones by $50 for Prime Day

sony wh 1000xm4 wireless headphone deal prime day 2020

Best Prime Day Apple deals 2020: Laptops, smartphones and tablets

Prime Day Apple Deals

Best Prime Day Deals 2020: Sales you can shop right now

Hurry! This Eufy robot vacuum is only $126 for Prime Day — save $94