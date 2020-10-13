It’s Prime Day, and you know what that means? Fantastic Prime Day deals! In particular, if you’ve been considering buying anything from the Ninja Foodi range of products, this is the time to do it. There are some fantastic Prime Day Ninja deals out there, covering everything you could nee, from pressure cookers to convection ovens and more. Read on to find out all the best deals.
Today’s best Prime Day Ninja deals
- Ninja OP301 Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker (Renewed) — $139, was $185
- Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker OP300 — $139, was $229
- Ninja Foodi Cooker, Steamer, Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer All-in-One (Renewed) — $145, was $190
- Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer AG301 — $190, was $230
- Ninja Foodi FD401 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL — $200, was $270
- Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 6.5-qt Pro Pressure Cooker + Air Fryer — $200
- Ninja Foodi 8-quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Cooker & Air Fryer FD401 — $200, was $280
What are the most popular Ninja products?
The Ninja range of Foodi devices is pretty vast. They’re all high-end items that also happen to look very stylish and ideal for a modern kitchen.
Want a new and easier way to chop up food fast? Snap up the Ninja Food Chopper Express for quick mincing and dicing, saving you the need to do it yourself with a knife.
Alternatively, if you’re keen for a new blender to make fantastic soups, sauces, and smoothies, there’s the Ninja Foodi Blender. It’s a 64-ounce glass pitcher with a maximum liquid capacity of 56 ounces, so there’s plenty of space here. A 1,400-peak-watt motor and a high-speed blade mean it can cut up mostly everything you toss in it, along with being able to crush ice at speed. An 800-watt heating element also makes it the ideal device for infused drinks and soups. A set of 12 Auto-iQ programs mean you can easily set it up too.
Alternatively, Ninja Foodi also offers a great Air Fryer which also works for roasting, baking, dehydrating, and as an indoor electric grill. The 5-in-1 device is ideal for a multitude of different purposes making it easy for you to grill food, defrost dinner easily, as well as air fry food so it’s perfectly crisp.
There are higher-end Ninja Foodi devices too like its Digital Fry Convection Oven which allows for you to easily toast, bake pizzas, air broil, dehydrate, and much more all within one easy-to-use 1,800-watt appliance. It aims to cook up to 60% faster than a traditional oven too which is super useful.
If you’re more of a slow cooker fan then there’s also the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker which works as a slow cooker, air fryer, and plenty more. It’s the kind of thing that will revolutionize your cooking thanks to its wealth of features. It even promises to be able to pressure cook frozen meats in as little as 20 minutes, quickly defrosting them then cooking them in speedy time.
Ninja even offers some great coffee makers too if that’s more your sort of thing with the Coffee Bar range standing out the most.
