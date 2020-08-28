Best Prime Day Printer Deals 2020: What to expect

If you’re a student, a small business owner, or a contractor, there’s a very special day approaching. It’s called Amazon Prime Day. Scheduled in October, it’s a single-day sale offered by Amazon that can rival Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or really any sale, anywhere. And with Prime Day deals, you’re looking at some of the best discounts on the best tech available — even before the actual Prime Day hits. Some of the most exciting discounts take place with the Prime Day printer deals, where you’ll see opportunities to land some of the fastest, most reliable laser and ink-jet printers on the market. Of course, printers aren’t just printers these days; they’re smart, remote, and offer services like scanning, faxing, and more. They can be just what’s needed for your small business, home, or schoolwork. We’re expecting some extraordinary deals on Canon, Epson, and HP printers that you can take advantage of even before Prime Day hits.

Today’s Best Prime Day Printer Deals

Canon Pixma TR4520 All-in-One Inkjet Printer — $60 , was $100

— , was $100 HP OfficeJet 3830 All-in-One Wireless Printer — $80 , was $100

— , was $100 Epson Expression Home XP-4105 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer — $95 , was $100

— , was $100 Canon Pixma TR8520 Wireless All in One Printer — $110 , was $200

— , was $200 Xerox B210/DNI Wireless Laser Printer — $140, was $150

— was $150 Brother HL-L3210CW Compact Wireless Color Laser Printer — $200 , was $300

— , was $300 HP LaserJet Pro M454dw Wireless Color Laser Printer — $449

While Prime Day sales aren’t happening quite yet, you can still get ahead of the game and discover some amazing deals being offered on printers at Amazon. Back-to-School (as well as back to work) is happening now, and printers are essential parts of that transition. They can absolutely transform your approach to your work or small business, especially if you’re in a paper-heavy business. It could be that now, more than ever, you need to increase efficiency, or perhaps your printers just need an upgrade, or your business is evolving and requires more printing, scanning, and the like. Whatever the reason, there might be good cause not to wait for Prime Day. In fact, there are a huge number of super attractive printer deals you can take advantage of right now. Amazon does a slightly tricky, but very helpful thing wherein it will tease us with deals shortly before Prime Day — like right now — to give us a hint, or more than a hint, of what’s to come. So keep your eyes open for it.

When Are The Best Prime Day Printer Deals?

The very best discounts and deals tend to arrive with Prime Day, but Amazon knows the power of temptation, and it likes to get its sales going early — and get old merch off their shelves — by whetting our appetites in the run-up (typically starting the week before). What’s novel is that these deals can actually compete with those offered on Prime Day. If there is a printer, or accessories for your printer, that you’ve had your eye on, and you see it come up on sale, we recommend you go for it. Firstly, it might not be as cheap on Prime Day, or even on sale at all. Secondly, if the price does drop, it’s not a problem; you can always buy the printer again and return your first purchase. Amazon is generous with returns; it’s baked into their business model.

What Prime Day printer deals To expect

Let’s pretend you’re looking to upgrade your printer, or you’re buying your first one for school or your business. Ask yourself: Does it need to be the very newest one? Brands come out with new models each year, and while they are guaranteed to have a slightly different look, and occasionally different inner builds, and always bells and whistles, newer does not always mean better. We tend to see last-generation tech get bug discounts when retailers offer big sales like Prime Day, and that’s to your advantage. The printers from 2019, and even early 2020, will probably be up for grabs. The last generation can be a better product with better guts, as sometimes the investment in the new bells and whistles takes away from older, better features. Also, with last year’s model, you know what you are getting. You can find out everything you’d ever want to know about older versions through online reviews — here on Digital Trends — and other discussions. The newest tech can be a gamble. It can pay to go with what you know.

Once Prime Day arrives, you should also keep your eyes peeled for Lightning Deals. These are some of the deepest discounts on the newest tech, like printers, that we’ve ever seen. If you know what you’re looking for — keeping in mind things like inkjet or laser, pages printed per minute, remote access, and features like scanning ability — and so will other shoppers. If one of these Lightning Sales pops up, you need to jump on it really quickly, because this tech tends to get swept up right away. If a printer matches what you’re looking for, or is even really close, add it to your cart. As we’ve noted, Amazon has your back with its return policy. So even if you make an error and shop a little too quickly, you can always return it. And you’ll have fun printing out the return label.

