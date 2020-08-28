  1. Deals
Best Prime Day Printer Deals 2020: What to expect

If you’re a student, a small business owner, or a contractor, there’s a very special day approaching. It’s called Amazon Prime Day. Scheduled in October, it’s a single-day sale offered by Amazon that can rival Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or really any sale, anywhere. And with Prime Day deals, you’re looking at some of the best discounts on the best tech available — even before the actual Prime Day hits. Some of the most exciting discounts take place with the Prime Day printer deals, where you’ll see opportunities to land some of the fastest, most reliable laser and ink-jet printers on the market. Of course, printers aren’t just printers these days; they’re smart, remote, and offer services like scanning, faxing, and more. They can be just what’s needed for your small business, home, or schoolwork. We’re expecting some extraordinary deals on Canon, Epson, and HP printers that you can take advantage of even before Prime Day hits.

Today’s Best Prime Day Printer Deals

  • Canon Pixma TR4520 All-in-One Inkjet Printer$60, was $100
  • HP OfficeJet 3830 All-in-One Wireless Printer$80, was $100
  • Epson Expression Home XP-4105 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer$95, was $100
  • Canon Pixma TR8520 Wireless All in One Printer$110, was $200
  • Xerox B210/DNI Wireless Laser Printer$140, was $150
  • Brother HL-L3210CW Compact Wireless Color Laser Printer$200, was $300
  • HP LaserJet Pro M454dw Wireless Color Laser Printer $449

While Prime Day sales aren’t happening quite yet, you can still get ahead of the game and discover some amazing deals being offered on printers at Amazon. Back-to-School (as well as back to work) is happening now, and printers are essential parts of that transition. They can absolutely transform your approach to your work or small business, especially if you’re in a paper-heavy business. It could be that now, more than ever, you need to increase efficiency, or perhaps your printers just need an upgrade, or your business is evolving and requires more printing, scanning, and the like. Whatever the reason, there might be good cause not to wait for Prime Day. In fact, there are a huge number of super attractive printer deals you can take advantage of right now. Amazon does a slightly tricky, but very helpful thing wherein it will tease us with deals shortly before Prime Day — like right now — to give us a hint, or more than a hint, of what’s to come. So keep your eyes open for it.

Canon imageCLASS LBP6230dw Wireless Laser Printer

$160 $170

If you want a compact laser printer with the added convenience of wireless connectivity, the Canon imageClass LBP6230dw is a great pick that offers a lot of value at this hugely discounted price.


Lexmark MB2236ADW Wireless All-In-One Monochrome Laser Printer

$193 $293

If all you need is a solid monochrome (black and white) laser printer for high-volume office printing, this wireless all-in-one unit from Lexmark does the trick for less than 100 bucks.


Lexmark C2325dw Color Duplex Laser Printer

$269 $342

Whether you just need high-volume monochrome prints, two-sided prints, or color prints, the Lexmark C2325dw duplex laser printer can handle it all for a very nice price.


HP LaserJet Pro M479fdw Wireless Color All-In-One Laser Printer

$500 $600

HP makes some of our favorite printers and the wireless all-in-one color LaserJet Pro lives up to that pedigree. It's perfect for professional users, yet its touchscreen makes it easy to operate.


Epson XP-7100 Small-in-One Inkjet Printer

$179 $200

A premium wireless printer that allows you to view, edit, and print photos, directly from a USB or card slot. Produce high-quality photos and sharp eye-catching documents with this printer.


Canon Selphy CP1300 Wireless Compact Photo Printer

$100 $130

It won't replace a home printer, but for running off photos on the go, it doesn't get much handier than the Canon Selphy, which makes wireless photo printing easy with its LCD control screen.


Brother HL-L3210CW Compact Digital Color Laser Printer

$200 $300

If you want a color laser printer but don't want to shell out hundreds for a large professional-grade unit, the compact Brother HL-L3210CW puts out excellent results for its size and price.


HP LaserJet Pro M15w Monochrome Compact Laser Printer

$110

Black-and-white laser printers are great for businesses that print a lot of non-color documents, and the compact HP LaserJet Pro M15w delivers sharp results without being too bulky for small offices.

WIRELESS PRINTER

Canon Pixma TR4520 All-in-One Inkjet Printer

$60 $100

For well under $100, the Canon Pixma TR4520 is a solid, simple, inkjet printer, scanner, and copier with wireless printing functionality.


Xerox B210 Wireless Monochrome Laser Printer with Duplex Printing

$140 $150

The Xerox B210 is a compact yet highly capable monochrome laser printer with duplex capabilities for two-sided documents.


HP Envy Photo 7155 All in One Photo Printer with Wireless Printing

$130 $180

Bring your stunning photos to life and in the comfort of your own home with the HP Envy Photo 7155. This machine also lets you copy and scan documents with ease.


Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless All-In-One Color Inkjet Printer

$40 $80

Our favorite budget all-in-one inkjet printer offers a lot of bang for the buck with its wireless connectivity and multi-functionality, and it's even more attractive on sale.


Canon Pixma TR8520 Wireless All in One Printer

$150 $180

Canon's Pixma TR8520 is one of our top picks for a wireless all-in-one inkjet printer and is a nice upgrade pick over the Pixma MG3620 if you're looking for something with more muscle.


Brother QL-800 High-Speed Professional Label Printer

$93 $100

You can always use a regular printer for things like shipping labels, but Brother's dedicated high-speed label printer is a better, faster, more convenient, and more professional option.


When Are The Best Prime Day Printer Deals?

The very best discounts and deals tend to arrive with Prime Day, but Amazon knows the power of temptation, and it likes to get its sales going early — and get old merch off their shelves — by whetting our appetites in the run-up (typically starting the week before). What’s novel is that these deals can actually compete with those offered on Prime Day. If there is a printer, or accessories for your printer, that you’ve had your eye on, and you see it come up on sale, we recommend you go for it. Firstly, it might not be as cheap on Prime Day, or even on sale at all. Secondly, if the price does drop, it’s not a problem; you can always buy the printer again and return your first purchase. Amazon is generous with returns; it’s baked into their business model.

What Prime Day printer deals To expect

Let’s pretend you’re looking to upgrade your printer, or you’re buying your first one for school or your business. Ask yourself: Does it need to be the very newest one? Brands come out with new models each year, and while they are guaranteed to have a slightly different look, and occasionally different inner builds, and always bells and whistles, newer does not always mean better. We tend to see last-generation tech get bug discounts when retailers offer big sales like Prime Day, and that’s to your advantage. The printers from 2019, and even early 2020, will probably be up for grabs. The last generation can be a better product with better guts, as sometimes the investment in the new bells and whistles takes away from older, better features. Also, with last year’s model, you know what you are getting. You can find out everything you’d ever want to know about older versions through online reviews — here on Digital Trends — and other discussions. The newest tech can be a gamble. It can pay to go with what you know.

Once Prime Day arrives, you should also keep your eyes peeled for Lightning Deals. These are some of the deepest discounts on the newest tech, like printers, that we’ve ever seen. If you know what you’re looking for — keeping in mind things like inkjet or laser, pages printed per minute, remote access, and features like scanning ability — and so will other shoppers. If one of these Lightning Sales pops up, you need to jump on it really quickly, because this tech tends to get swept up right away. If a printer matches what you’re looking for, or is even really close, add it to your cart. As we’ve noted, Amazon has your back with its return policy. So even if you make an error and shop a little too quickly, you can always return it. And you’ll have fun printing out the return label.

