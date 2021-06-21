All the latest Amazon Prime Day robot vacuum deals and sales

Prime Day 2021 has arrived, and it brings a plethora of fantastic Prime Day deals, including Prime Day robot vacuum sales to tempt you into never having to manually vacuum your home again. The future is here, and it has come in the form of cute and helpful robot vacuums to take some of the hassle out of maintaining and cleaning your home. Robots vacuums might have been a cutting edge luxury only for die-hard techies a few years ago, but now they’re more user-friendly, more adaptable to different homes, and more affordable than ever before. If you’ve been wondering if you should get a robot vacuum, or if you’re looking to upgrade your current vacuum to something newer, then there’s no better time than Prime Day to snap up a bargain. Prices are often the lowest they’ll be all year, so now is the perfect time to buy.

With the developments in robot vacuums, there are also more models and brands making them than ever before. That means there are lots of different capabilities out there for all sorts of budgets, but it also means it can be tricky to hunt down the best deals. And that’s doubly true on Prime Day, when there are tons of Prime Day robot vacuum deals available across the internet. To help you narrow down all these deals to just the very best ones, and to help you pick out the right robot vacuum for your home, our team has gone on the hunt to find the best bargains and markdowns. If you know you want a Roomba, then we also have another roundup of Prime Day Roomba deals you can check out. And listed below you’ll find our selection of top deals on robot vacuums for this Prime Day.

Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals

Should you buy a new robot vacuum on Prime Day?

Prime Day always offers great discounts on the latest technology. When it comes to Prime Day robot vacuum deals, you’ll find it much of the same, making it a good time to buy a robot vacuum. Prime Day typically sees some of the lowest prices from the whole year, especially for products listed on Amazon, so if you want to save some cash on a new purchase, then this is an excellent time to make a move.

Sure, you can wait for other sales like Black Friday, which happens later in the year. But we typically don’t see a significant difference in discounts between Prime Day and Black Friday, so there’s not a big advantage to waiting. And you can save yourself months of cleaning in the meantime!

But you shouldn’t feel pressured into making a purchase before you’re ready and have done all of your research. Remember that a bargain is only a bargain if it’s for a product that you’ll use and enjoy. As always, figure out your budget before Prime Day so you don’t get lured into spending more than you can afford. And make sure to learn about the options available by checking out resources like our best robot vacuums guide so you know exactly which features you want to prioritize most.

As with electronics and technology goods of all kinds, there are some brands and models which are more reliable and user-friendly than others. Sometimes you really do get what you pay for, and you don’t want to make a purchase which turns out to be a disappointment when it doesn’t do a good job or isn’t reliable. So stick with known brands like Roomba, Eufy, Roborock, and Ecovacs, and you can’t go wrong.

How to choose a robot vacuum on Prime Day

To make sure you purchase a robot vacuum that you’re going to be happy with, you should have a think about the variety of features and styles of robot vacuum which are available. One big thing to think about is your budget. You’ll typically be looking at a price of around $500 – $600 for a standard model, though you can find cheaper budget options and more pricey high-end options. Consider the features offered by each before making a decision and handing over any money.

Perhaps the most important factor in choosing a robot vacuum is the vacuum’s software and features. Here is where you’ll look at things like the vacuum’s sensors and how well it maps out your living space. Every vacuum will have some sensors it uses to make its way around your space as it cleans, with the most basic being an infrared sensor to stop the vacuum from bumping into anything. When it comes across an obstruction, it will turn to a different direction and keep going. However, this can result in patchy cleaning where some spots are missed. More sophisticated models use their sensors to create a virtual map of your home, making sure that they clean all parts of each room.

Some models have more sophisticated sensors as well so they can tell how dirty a particular area is and give it extra attention — which is very useful if you have pets or young children who might walk mud across your carpet, for example.

You might also want to see if your vacuum’s software allows you to designate certain rooms or areas as off-limits. This can be helpful if you have fragile ornaments that you don’t want to risk being knocked over, or if there is a space like an office where you don’t want your vacuum to go.

Other software features that can be useful include scheduling so you can set when and how often your vacuum goes to work. This scheduling is sometimes done using buttons directly on the vacuum, but most often there’s a companion app for your smartphone to deal with the scheduling. If you’re a smart home fan, you may want to check whether your robot vacuum can be integrated into your smart home software.

Another very handy feature is automatic disposal so you don’t have to manually empty your robot vacuum. This is typically a system where the robot seals up a bag for you and places it in a designated area for you to throw away. For robot vacuums without this, you’ll need to periodically open them up and empty the dust into the garbage.

If you have both hard flooring and carpets, then you might consider a robot vacuum with an additional mopping capability. These models have a small reservoir of water inside which they can use to mop as well as to vacuum. You won’t be removing red wine stains from a white carpet this way, but for cleaning typically spills and drips in the kitchen, for example, this can be very useful.

Finally, one more consideration is the shape of your robot vacuum. Most models are round to prevent them from getting caught on anything and allow them to move around your home easily. But that means it’s impossible for them to get into corners and smaller nooks and crannies. If your home has a lot of narrow spaces you want cleaned, then you might consider trying a D-shaped robot instead, which can get right up to a wall to clean an entire floor area more easily.

