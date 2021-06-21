  1. Deals
Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals for 2021

All the latest Amazon Prime Day robot vacuum deals and sales

Prime Day 2021 has arrived, and it brings a plethora of fantastic Prime Day deals, including Prime Day robot vacuum sales to tempt you into never having to manually vacuum your home again. The future is here, and it has come in the form of cute and helpful robot vacuums to take some of the hassle out of maintaining and cleaning your home. Robots vacuums might have been a cutting edge luxury only for die-hard techies a few years ago, but now they’re more user-friendly, more adaptable to different homes, and more affordable than ever before. If you’ve been wondering if you should get a robot vacuum, or if you’re looking to upgrade your current vacuum to something newer, then there’s no better time than Prime Day to snap up a bargain. Prices are often the lowest they’ll be all year, so now is the perfect time to buy.

With the developments in robot vacuums, there are also more models and brands making them than ever before. That means there are lots of different capabilities out there for all sorts of budgets, but it also means it can be tricky to hunt down the best deals. And that’s doubly true on Prime Day, when there are tons of Prime Day robot vacuum deals available across the internet. To help you narrow down all these deals to just the very best ones, and to help you pick out the right robot vacuum for your home, our team has gone on the hunt to find the best bargains and markdowns. If you know you want a Roomba, then we also have another roundup of Prime Day Roomba deals you can check out. And listed below you’ll find our selection of top deals on robot vacuums for this Prime Day.

Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum, Black

$600 $650
The Roborock S6 is both a robot vacuum and a robot mop. It is astonishingly efficient, with multifloor mapping and selective room cleaning, while offering long battery life and remaining very quiet.
Buy at Amazon

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop

$380 $600
Roborock's S6 Pure is both a robot vacuum and a mop, equipped with precision navigation, multifloor mapping, and selective room cleaning, providing a convenient and powerful clean for all floor types
Buy at Amazon
Eufy by Anker, RoboVac L70 Hybrid, Robot Vacuum

$500 $550
This robovac can be trusted to keep your floors sparkling and dust-free with its ability to vacuum and mop. You can even set virtual boundaries and opt for a customized clean.
Buy at Amazon

Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum

$310 $430
The S4 Max combines powerful 2000Pa suction with advanced navigation and room mapping securing it won't miss a spot in your home. Best of all it's long battery life lets you schedule it and forget it.
Buy at Amazon

eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum

$200 $323
The eufy RoboVac G30 boast Smart Dynamic Navigation that enables it to clean your floors in an efficient pattern. It can also be controlled through the app or by voice with Alexa or Google Assistant.
Buy at Amazon

Shark Self-Empty Navigation Robot Vacuum

$428 $600
What makes the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum great is that you can leave the entire task of vacuuming to it. You can simply program it through the app or by voice to clean and empty its own dirt bin.
Buy at Walmart

Shark ION Robot Vacuum With Wi-Fi

$148 $299
Cleanliness is next to godliness, and with the Shark ION RV750 robot vacuum, you can add a touch of heaven to your home with effortless cleaning that no homeowner can live without.
Buy at Walmart

iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

$275 $540
The robotic vacuum from iRobot is a beginner-friendly vacuum that offers a custom cleaning schedule as well as Google Assistant and Alexa so you can start a cleaning session with just your voice.
Buy at Wayfair

Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX

$260 $280
Floorcare doesn't have to be a hassle, at least not with the Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX. You can task it to quietly clean from virtually anywhere as it is programmable through the app or with voice control.
Buy at Amazon

bObsweep PetHair PLUS Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with mini-mop attachment

$339 $900
The Bob PetHair Plus is an advanced floor cleaner that you can rely on when shedding happens. If you're a pet owner looking for relief when your pets make a mess, this is the best option for you.
Buy at Wayfair

Trifo Emma Bagless Robotic Vacuum

$179 $250
Who said deep cleaning your floors should cost a fortune? The Trifo Emma Bagless Robotic Vacuum is cheaper than the others available in the market with comparable or more advanced features.
Buy at Walmart
Eufy RoboVac 30C MAX

$200 $300
Leave floorcare to the Eufy RoboVac 30C MAX. Besides reliable suction power, it also promises quiet operation and convenience with Wi-Fi that makes it programmable through the app and voice control.
Buy at Amazon

eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$130 $228
With the eufy RoboVac 11S (Slim), you can get take care of your floors without tiring yourself out. It cleans quietly for about 100-min and sports a low profile to easily glide under furniture.
Buy at Amazon

Eufy RoboVac 30C

$180 $300
You can think of the Eufy RoboVac 30C as a perpetual little helper that takes care of your floors with powerful suction. Controlling it is a breeze as it can be done through the app or by voice.
Buy at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal

$449 $600
Start a hassle-free cleaning with this Roomba i3+ robot vacuum. It cleans in neat rows, offers up personalized schedules, and empties itself into a disposable bag to be filled up to 60 days.
Buy at Amazon

bObsweep Standard Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with mini-mop attachment, Rouge

$259 $599
Equipped to handle any mess in your home, the Bob Standard Robot Vacuum is packed with advanced features, such as automatic recharge and scheduled cleaning, making it everyone's go-to cleaner.
Buy at Wayfair

Roomba i3

$329 $399
Get into hard-to-reach spots with the Roomba i3. It has 10x power-lifting suction and a tracking sensor that spots dirt on floors easier.
Buy at Walmart

eufy by Anker, RoboVac L70 Hybrid 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop

$320 $552
The Eufy Robovac L70 can be trusted to keep your floors sparkling and dust-free with its ability to vacuum and mop. You can even set virtual boundaries and opt for a customized clean.
Buy at Amazon

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal

$949 $1,300
Top-of-the-line Roomba S9+ has powerful mapping, navigation, and suction. It also self-empties its dustbin while charging to save you the hassle.
Buy at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

$200 $323
If you have carpeting and pets, this Roomba model is an excellent choice. A 3-stage cleaning system loosens, lifts, and removes dust and debris.
Buy at Amazon

Bissell EV675 Robot Vacuum

$317 $398
Cleaning your floors is not a hassle anymore because this robotic vacuum does the job for you. It features a triple-action cleaning system and can also reach hard-to-reach spaces for deeper cleaning.
Buy at Wayfair

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum with Alexa (White)

$472 $647
Using adaptive routing with edge optimized cleaning, S6 gives you comprehensive, powerful room cleaning quickly, quietly and conveniently, also with Multi-Floor Mapping and Full Clean Customization.
Buy at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

$449 $800
Featuring powerful performance and powerful pickup, this Roomba i7 7150 offers a single command to your Google Assistant or Alexa to unleash powerful cleaning when, where, and how you want it.
Buy at Walmart

iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum with Auto Dirt Disposal

$500 $806
Get yourself a little helper like the iRobot Roomba i6+ to take care of vacuuming your floors. It can empty and recharge itself so it's always ready to clean. It is also ideal for homes with pets.
Buy at Amazon

Ecovacs Deebot T8 AIVI Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Black

$750 $800
Ecovacs' latest and most advanced model uses A.I. to recognize objects in your home and monitors with a dedicated security camera. It vacuums and mops ad hoc or following your preferred schedule.
Buy at Amazon

bObsweep PetHair Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Mop Attachment, Champagne

$250 $669
Made especially for pet-loving homes, the Bob PetHair Robotic Vacuum features upgraded controls that can work on various types of carpets or other residential floorings thanks to its mop attachment.
Buy at Wayfair

Pyle Pure Clean Bagless Robotic Vacuum

$140 $181
This Bagless Robotic Vacuum from Pyle is a must-have in every household as it features automatic cleaning for carpets and hardwood floors to keep every room mess free.
Buy at Wayfair

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum with Alexa(black)

$416 $650
The Roborock S6 is both a robot vacuum and a robot mop. It is astonishingly efficient, with multifloor mapping and selective room cleaning, while offering long battery life and remaining very quiet.
Buy at Amazon

Neabot Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Dustbin Included

$479 $599
You won't have to empty this robot vacuum's dust bin as it cleans your home floors because it self-empties to a central container when it returns to the docking station to recharge the battery.
Buy at Amazon

Roborock S45Max Robot Vacuum

$310 $431
Cleaning is tedious but you can make it bearable with the S45 Max. It features a high-powered 2,000pa suction for picking up dust and dirt and a 180-minute battery life for uninterrupted cleaning.
Buy at Amazon

Should you buy a new robot vacuum on Prime Day?

Prime Day always offers great discounts on the latest technology. When it comes to Prime Day robot vacuum deals, you’ll find it much of the same, making it a good time to buy a robot vacuum. Prime Day typically sees some of the lowest prices from the whole year, especially for products listed on Amazon, so if you want to save some cash on a new purchase, then this is an excellent time to make a move.

Sure, you can wait for other sales like Black Friday, which happens later in the year. But we typically don’t see a significant difference in discounts between Prime Day and Black Friday, so there’s not a big advantage to waiting. And you can save yourself months of cleaning in the meantime!

But you shouldn’t feel pressured into making a purchase before you’re ready and have done all of your research. Remember that a bargain is only a bargain if it’s for a product that you’ll use and enjoy. As always, figure out your budget before Prime Day so you don’t get lured into spending more than you can afford. And make sure to learn about the options available by checking out resources like our best robot vacuums guide so you know exactly which features you want to prioritize most.

As with electronics and technology goods of all kinds, there are some brands and models which are more reliable and user-friendly than others. Sometimes you really do get what you pay for, and you don’t want to make a purchase which turns out to be a disappointment when it doesn’t do a good job or isn’t reliable. So stick with known brands like Roomba, Eufy, Roborock, and Ecovacs, and you can’t go wrong.

How to choose a robot vacuum on Prime Day

To make sure you purchase a robot vacuum that you’re going to be happy with, you should have a think about the variety of features and styles of robot vacuum which are available. One big thing to think about is your budget. You’ll typically be looking at a price of around $500 – $600 for a standard model, though you can find cheaper budget options and more pricey high-end options. Consider the features offered by each before making a decision and handing over any money.

Perhaps the most important factor in choosing a robot vacuum is the vacuum’s software and features. Here is where you’ll look at things like the vacuum’s sensors and how well it maps out your living space. Every vacuum will have some sensors it uses to make its way around your space as it cleans, with the most basic being an infrared sensor to stop the vacuum from bumping into anything. When it comes across an obstruction, it will turn to a different direction and keep going. However, this can result in patchy cleaning where some spots are missed. More sophisticated models use their sensors to create a virtual map of your home, making sure that they clean all parts of each room.

Some models have more sophisticated sensors as well so they can tell how dirty a particular area is and give it extra attention — which is very useful if you have pets or young children who might walk mud across your carpet, for example.

You might also want to see if your vacuum’s software allows you to designate certain rooms or areas as off-limits. This can be helpful if you have fragile ornaments that you don’t want to risk being knocked over, or if there is a space like an office where you don’t want your vacuum to go.

Other software features that can be useful include scheduling so you can set when and how often your vacuum goes to work. This scheduling is sometimes done using buttons directly on the vacuum, but most often there’s a companion app for your smartphone to deal with the scheduling. If you’re a smart home fan, you may want to check whether your robot vacuum can be integrated into your smart home software.

Another very handy feature is automatic disposal so you don’t have to manually empty your robot vacuum. This is typically a system where the robot seals up a bag for you and places it in a designated area for you to throw away. For robot vacuums without this, you’ll need to periodically open them up and empty the dust into the garbage.

If you have both hard flooring and carpets, then you might consider a robot vacuum with an additional mopping capability. These models have a small reservoir of water inside which they can use to mop as well as to vacuum. You won’t be removing red wine stains from a white carpet this way, but for cleaning typically spills and drips in the kitchen, for example, this can be very useful.

Finally, one more consideration is the shape of your robot vacuum. Most models are round to prevent them from getting caught on anything and allow them to move around your home easily. But that means it’s impossible for them to get into corners and smaller nooks and crannies. If your home has a lot of narrow spaces you want cleaned, then you might consider trying a D-shaped robot instead, which can get right up to a wall to clean an entire floor area more easily.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

