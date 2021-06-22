  1. Deals
Best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Buds deals for 2021

Looking for the best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Buds deals? You’ve come to the right place as we’ve rounded up all the best offers and prices alongside the tens of thousands of other Prime Day deals currently going on right now. Besides picking out the best prices for you, we’ve also taken a look at whether Prime Day is a good time to snap up some new Samsung Galaxy Buds as well as look at exactly how best to choose a new pair for the summer months. Whatever your intentions, we’ve got you covered.

If you’re not sure if the Samsung Galaxy Buds are for you, we also have all the best Prime Day AirPods deals which are sure to help you out. If the idea of in-ear earbuds isn’t so appealing, you might want to try our look at the best Prime Day headphone deals, too, so you can see what other options are available. Finally, if you’re thinking of pairing your Samsung Galaxy Buds with another Samsung Galaxy gadget, check out our look at the best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Watch deals. Settled on Samsung Galaxy Buds? Read on while we guide you through the best deals and reveal all about what to consider before making a purchase.

Best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition

$170 $200
If you're a die-hard K-pop fan who can't get enough of BTS, this limited edition pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds+ is the perfect way to listen to your favorite hits.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

$112 $170
The new Galaxy Buds Live could be the most comfortable true wireless earbuds we've ever tried, and here's your chance to score a brand new pair at a discount.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

$100 $150
The Galaxy Buds+ offer almost a full days' worth of battery life (with the included charging case) and sound better than the AirPods. This deal lets you grab them for cheaper than the AirPods, too.
Buy at Staples

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition with Wireless Charging Pad

$249
Show your K-pop pride with this limited edition Galaxy BTS Edition bundle, which includes the Galaxy Buds+ along with the Qi wireless charging pad at a nice discount when you buy them together.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds (Black, Geek Squad Refurbished)

$70 $130
The Samsung Galaxy Buds are sleek, sound good, offer good battery life, and feature an impressive array of sound customization settings. Grab a professionally refurbished pair at a deep discount.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (Geek Squad Refurbished)

$90 $170
With their unique bean-shaped design, the new Galaxy Buds Live (Samsung's clear attempt to compete with the AirPods Pro) might just be the most comfortable true wireless earbuds we've ever tested.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live with Qi-Certified Wireless Fast Charging Pad

$132 $145
Score the new Galaxy Buds Live along with a Samsung Qi wireless charging pad for less than the normal price of the earbuds themselves -- everything you need to keep you listening on the go.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ (Geek Squad Refurbished)

$70 $150
The Buds+ are a great value considering they sound better than AirPods for around the same price, but if you buy them from Geek Squad in like-new condition, you can get even more for your money.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ with Qi-Certified Wireless Fast Charging Pad

$133 $185
The Galaxy Buds and Buds+ come standard with a wireless charging case, so why not grab a Qi wireless charging pad too? This bundle lets you score a pair of Buds+ along with a Qi charging pad and save.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds (White, Amazon Renewed)

$60 $130
If you're don't want the black ones, this pair of white Amazon Renewed Samsung Galaxy Buds is about the cheapest pair you're likely to find at less than half of what you'd pay for AirPods.
Buy at Amazon

Should you buy new Samsung Galaxy Buds on Prime Day?

Traditionally, Prime Day is a pretty good time to enjoy great deals on new technology. Amazon loves to discount big name brands in technology — the ones that you’re liable to want to snap up in no time. That’s certainly the case here, meaning if you’re in the market for new Samsung Galaxy Buds then this sale is worth checking out.

Of course, as with anything, you’ll want to consider if you truly need new earbuds. Are you just being lured in by the temptation of the Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Buds sales? We understand, but it’s a smart move to avoid doing so if you truly can’t afford it or simply don’t need new earbuds.

In the past, we’d expect to see better offers during Black Friday or Cyber Monday but that’s simply not the case anymore. Prime Day deals are easily on a par with the holidays so you might as well snag a new pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds now rather than wait until later in the year.

One considerable benefit of buying now is that you get to enjoy your earbuds straight away. The summer months are a good time to reap the benefits and enjoy the flexibility of listening to music or podcasts while on the move.

You also get to enjoy being a little ahead of the crowd with the sales, as Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. That means inventory is a little easier to grab with less competition. After all, you’re not up against literally everyone else. You’re solely up against other Prime members keen to score something in the Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Buds sales.

Even better, buy now, and you won’t have to worry about squeezing the purchase into your holiday budget. The summer is a little easier for purchases for yourself after all as you don’t need to be spending for Christmas or Thanksgiving.

How to choose Samsung Galaxy Buds on Prime Day

There are a few different options when knowing what Samsung Galaxy Buds are right for you this Prime Day. Before you do anything, have a serious think about your budget. Samsung Galaxy Buds aren’t cheap even when discounted for Prime Day, so you want to make sure you buy the right ones for you and that you can genuinely afford them.

It’s also worth checking out our look at Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs. Amazon Echo Buds which provides some key insight into the differences between Samsung’s earbuds and Amazon’s with the latter always popular in the Prime Day deals, too. We’ve also taken a look at what’s best between Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and Apple AirPods Pro, too.

Once you’ve read through all that, check out our individual reviews of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro along with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and the Samsung Galaxy Buds. Combined, you’ll gain a great overview of what Samsung offers with the Samsung Galaxy Buds range. Essentially, there’s something for every budget here, encompassing a range of different needs.

Ultimately, the more you spend, the more features you gain. Only you know what features are essential for you. Wireless charging is super useful, for instance, because it means you can simply place your charging case on a wireless pad and you won’t have to worry about any cables. It’s convenient and looks cool, too, but it’s not exactly a dealbreaker.

What can be far more useful is whether your earbuds have active noise cancellation. This is incredibly useful if you have a noisy commute or simply prefer to be able to zone out wherever you are. Again though, it might not be essential to your needs. It all depends on how you plan on using your Samsung Galaxy Buds.

Sound quality is also an important consideration and our reviews thoroughly round up what sounds great and what sounds ever so slightly less great. Overall, all the earbuds sound pretty good which is why the Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Buds sales are worth paying attention to.

There are a lot of different earbuds and headphones out there so if your heart isn’t set on Samsung Galaxy Buds, it’s a good idea to check out our look at the best headphones and the best earbuds. Competition is high within this field and with so many discounts out there as part of Prime Day, you may wish to consider branching out and trying a different brand.

Whatever you do decide, as always — stick to your budget, read customer reviews, and do your research before you buy anything. Nothing is a good deal if you end up buying the wrong item for you and it’ll simply work out as a waste of cash and time if you get lured in by incremental discounts or something that doesn’t work for you.

Figure this stuff out and you can’t go wrong with the Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Buds sales.

