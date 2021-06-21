  1. Deals
Best Prime Day smartwatch deals for 2021

All the latest Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals and sales

With the arrival of Prime Day, now is the time to snap up a bargain with some of the terrific Prime Day deals available during this event. Amazon’s massive sale event involves discounts in practically every department, from home goods to electronics to subscriptions. And that includes smartwatches, the increasingly trendy wearables that are great for sports enthusiasts, travel fans, and those techies who can’t resist a shiny new gadget.

If you’ve been thinking about buying a smartwatch, then today is the day to act. With prices slashed across Amazon, you likely won’t see better discounts on smartwatches all year long. Pick up a new smartwatch, and you’ll have access to a wealth of health data about yourself plus easy access to your notifications and a bunch of fun other features as well. To help you find the very best deals, our team has scoured the internet to locate the very best discounts, and we’ve listed them in our roundup below. If you’re after a specific smartwatch, then we have other pages you’ll want to check out too, like the best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy smartwatch deals and the best Prime Day Fitbit deals. And don’t forget to keep checking back on this page as we’ll be keeping it updated with brand-new deals and flash sales throughout the entire Prime Day event.

Best Prime Day smartwatch deals

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm)

$429 $499
The Apple Watch Series 6 is undoubtedly one of the best smartwatches Apple has come up with to date, so if you want to upgrade your lifestyle the best way possible, this watch can do it all and more.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 2, Stone/Mist Grey

$149 $180
Ready to get fit? The Versa 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep, and workouts, with a streamlined interface and built-in Amazon Alexa. You can set it up to send you personalized fitness reminders, too.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4S, White/Rose Gold

$283 $350
This is the perfect watch for keeping track of your runs and workouts. It features GPS tracking, music, energy monitoring, and more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium (45mm, Bluetooth)

$300 $600
Rock the first-ever titanium Galaxy watch, with fitness tracking and watch features combined. It's got Wi-Fi, a cool rotating bezel, and decent battery life, too.
Buy at Samsung

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS Smartwatch

$350 $750
The Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS smartwatch is a flagship model that boasts a rugged design for any adventure seeker. It also features health tracking to help you achieve your fitness goal
Buy at Adorama

Fossil Hybrid Commuter Smartwatch (42mm)

$99 $155
If you're in the market for a smartwatch that maintains the classic wristwatch look, the Fossil Hybrid Commuter is a great option, designed with convenient features that make life a walk in the park.
Buy at Fossil

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle (GPS, 44mm)

$199 $295
For a sleek and stylish smartwatch that comes with all the functionality and none of the bulk, the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle is the perfect option for the stylish intellectual with a passion for fashion.
Buy at Amazon

Michael Kors Access Gen 5 Lexington Smartwatch Powered with WearOS by Google

$283 $350
This stylish Michael Kors watch can leave your phone at home with built-in Google Assistant, Google Pay, GPS, and smartphone notifications.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 935 Running GPS Unit (Black)

$300 $500
The Garmin Forerunner 935 is a great GPS multisport smartwatch with a perfect 5-star rating in our review. It provides advanced dynamics for running, cycling and swimming, and more.
Buy at Amazon

Ticwatch Smartwatch, E Shadow

$100 $160
Everyone in the family can enjoy the solid connectivity and fitness tracking functionalities of the Ticwatch at this affordable price. Enjoy having Google Assistant always on hand -- or wrist.
Buy at eBay
with 1 Year Extended Warranty

Garmin Vivoactive 4, Gray/Stainless

$330 $410
Pick up this silver smartwatch with a gray band and you can enjoy animated workouts to help you hone your technique, plus GPS, pulse oximetry sensors, and body energy monitoring.
Buy at Walmart

Garmin Forerunner 735XT Multisport GPS Running Watch

$241 $300
Designed for serious runners, this watch has wrist-based heart rate monitoring and built-in sensors for accurate tracking to help you beat your personal best, plus support for different sports.
Buy at Walmart

Garmin Forerunner 45S

$140 $200
The Garmin Forerunner 45S tracks your pace, distance, intervals, and more and highlights smart notifications for incoming texts and calls, as well as an incident detection feature.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Fenix 6S Pro

$500 $704
Take your performance to the next level with this smartwatch. This watch is packed with features for the outdoorsman. Whether you're climbing a mountain or going skiing, the fenix keeps up with you.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Instinct Smartwatch

$210 $300
Looking for a quality smartwatch and GPS tracker? Designed to withstand the harshest of environments, Gramin's wristwatch features a GPS tracker to help you explore uncharted lands.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin vivoactive 4S

$190 $352
This is the perfect watch for keeping track of your runs and workouts. It features GPS tracking, music, energy monitoring, and more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch (42mm, GPS, Bluetooth, LTE), Midnight Black

$221 $300
Stay fit and look professional with this Samsung Galaxy Watch. You'll be able to stay connected on the go and keep tabs on your health and wellness with sleep tracking and hydration reminders.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch

$250 $330
If you've ever wanted a personal doctor, the Fitbit Sense smartwatch is the next best thing, packed with a myriad of health monitoring features to keep the health-savvy at their best possible shape.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch in Rose Gold/Navy Blue

$185 $250
Dress to impress with this hybrid smartwatch that combines analog good looks with advanced smart features and up to five days' battery life in smart mode.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm)

$299 $309
Save on this less costly version of Apple's latest smartwatch. Track your daily activity and monitor your heart rate.
Buy at B&H Photo

Garmin Vivoactive 4

$190 $352
This smartwatch has GPS, plays your music, and has body energy monitoring, plus animated workouts to help you perfect your technique and Pulse Ox sensors.
Buy at Amazon
REFURBISHED

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm), Renewed

$199 $229
With its silver aluminum case and white sport band, this watch tracks your heart rate, has GPS for your runs, features cellular connectivity, and looks great, so you can leave your phone at home.
Buy at Walmart

Garmin Forerunner 45

$140 $200
To keep up with your pace, you need a dependable running watch. The Garmin Forerunner 45 is the watch that prioritizes your athletic performance with its built-in sports apps and GPS.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm, GPS)

$160 $250
The stylish smartwatch for Android people who love to stay fit, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a great looking smartwatch that performs exceptionally well to boot. Now an absolute steal.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

$650 $855
With its long-lasting battery and 5G connectivity, the new Galaxy S21 is the ideal Samsung smartphone for those who want the a new flagship -- without paying nearly a grand.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 2

$71 $100
This fitness tracker's 10-day battery life means you don't need to worry about running out of juice, and it boasts built-in sleep tracking plus fitness tracking for a range of activities.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch

$260 $350
Get up and at 'em with this smartwatch, which features all-day health monitoring and sleep tracking plus lets you listen to your favorite tracks from Spotify, Amazon Music, and more.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm, Bluetooth)

$340 $596
This stylish watch packs the power of a phone, watch, and fitness tracker into one sleek package for those looking to trade in. It doesn't have LTE, but it's still a worthy choice.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (Renewed, GPS, Bluetooth, 45mm)

$279 $430
With intuitive fitness features, health monitoring, and Bluetooth connectivity, the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is designed for active types yet looks great on your wrist too.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Quatix 6 Titanium Smartwatch (47mm)

$900 $1,000
Whether you're on land or sea, the Garmin Quatix 6 is the seaman's ultimate boat-side companion, packed with fitness and coastal navigation features for the hardy sailor with a knack for style.
Buy at Amazon

Should you buy a new smartwatch on Prime Day?

Technology is always one of Prime Day’s strongest areas when it comes to great discounts. It’s often one of the best times of year, besides Black Friday, to buy gadgets. Buying a smartwatch as part of Prime Day is great timing as it means you can enjoy your wearable across the summer months knowing you’ve saved yourself plenty of cash.

You might be tempted to wait for Black Friday before making your purchase, but in past years we’ve seen very similar discounts between Black Friday and Prime Day. So, often, there isn’t a big advantage to waiting for Black Friday before making your purchase, particularly if you’re buying from Amazon. Remember to check for return options when buying, and then if you do have any qualms about your smartwatch purchase, you can always return it.

When shopping on Prime Day, keep an eye out for some sneaky discounts too. You’ll find super-short flash sales that may only last a few hours and can see some big discounts. And with so many discounts as part of the Prime Day smartwatch sales, not all are huge. Some are simply incremental, so you may not need to worry about rushing into a purchase unless you know you’re set on that particular smartwatch.

How to choose a smartwatch on Prime Day

When it comes to choosing a smartwatch, you’ll find a huge range of styles and prices available from a number of different brands. It used to be that smartwatches were a niche product, but that’s not the case anymore! You’ll find smartwatch options from dedicated wearable or tracking companies like Fitbit and Garmin but also from big tech names like Samsung and Apple. You’ll even find watch companies like Fossil that are getting in on the smartwatch action.

If you’re looking at purchasing a smartwatch, especially if this is the first time you’re buying, there are lots of factors you need to consider. Generally, it’s a good idea when choosing any piece of technology to first consider your budget and what you can comfortably afford. After all, even when smartwatches are on sale, they are only a bargain if they fulfill the needs you want and are something you enjoy using. Most smartwatches cost in the several hundred dollars price range, though you will find some as low as under $100 and some higher-end options costing more than $500.

You might also think about the styling and appearance of your smartwatch. Tech enthusiasts are often more interested in the function of an object than its appearance — after all, who cares if your camera or vacuum is ugly if it does a great job? But smartwatches are different. They are an accessory as much as a functional item and are meant to be worn and shown off as much as used. If you don’t care about looks, then you needn’t worry about it. But if you want a smartwatch that looks stylish or fits with your personal aesthetic, then you might consider a smartwatch that looks like a mechanical watch, such as the ScanWatch, or a stylish woman’s watch like the ones from Kate Spade.

Speaking of gender, another factor to consider is the size of the smartwatch. The earliest smartwatches were very large and chunky, which didn’t appeal to everyone and often looked out of place on the wrists of smaller people or women. But now you’ll find slimmer and more compact options as well as the chunkier style, so you can find an option that fits your body as well as your needs.

And then, of course, there are the smartwatch functions to consider. Many smartwatches work with either iOS or Android devices, so you can link your watch to your phone. But there are exceptions, like the Apple Watch, which only works with iOS devices.

You’ll also find a wide range of functions between different smartwatches. Most will do the essential requirements like displaying notifications, some kind of fitness tracking, and GPS. But beyond that, the sky is the limit. Some smartwatches have dedicated app stores so you can expand their functionality. Some are designed for sport enthusiasts or people concerned with their health, offering features like step tracking, running or cycle tracking, sleep tracking, and heart rate monitoring. And the degree to which you’ll be able to respond to incoming notifications varies as well, though in general, trying to read on a tiny screen isn’t much fun.

You might also want to think about the support offered by the smartwatch for different digital assistants. If you’re a dedicated Google Assistant user or a fan of Siri, make sure that the watch you’re looking at supports your assistant of choice. It’s much easier to control a smartwatch using your voice than the typically small buttons, so connectivity with your favorite voice assistant is an essential requirement.

The final big consideration is a smartwatch’s battery life. As they are compact devices, there isn’t much room for a battery, so manufacturers have to be very efficient. You’ll want a watch that can easily last you all day, and you might also want one that can last at least a day and a night as well, especially if you plan to use the sleep tracking functions.

Finally, don’t forget about the all-important user experience. You’ll want a powerful processor to make sure your smartphone reacts quickly to your inputs and a sensitive touchscreen that is responsive when you use it. You might want a smartwatch that comes with its own cellular data option so you can use it independently of your phone, especially if you’re adventurous and love to travel. And don’t forget that the watch is going to be on your wrist all day, so you’ll want something that’s solidly built and can withstand some knocks and bumps without falling apart.

