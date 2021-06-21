All the latest Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals and sales

With the arrival of Prime Day, now is the time to snap up a bargain with some of the terrific Prime Day deals available during this event. Amazon’s massive sale event involves discounts in practically every department, from home goods to electronics to subscriptions. And that includes smartwatches, the increasingly trendy wearables that are great for sports enthusiasts, travel fans, and those techies who can’t resist a shiny new gadget.

If you’ve been thinking about buying a smartwatch, then today is the day to act. With prices slashed across Amazon, you likely won’t see better discounts on smartwatches all year long. Pick up a new smartwatch, and you’ll have access to a wealth of health data about yourself plus easy access to your notifications and a bunch of fun other features as well. To help you find the very best deals, our team has scoured the internet to locate the very best discounts, and we’ve listed them in our roundup below. If you’re after a specific smartwatch, then we have other pages you’ll want to check out too, like the best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy smartwatch deals and the best Prime Day Fitbit deals. And don’t forget to keep checking back on this page as we’ll be keeping it updated with brand-new deals and flash sales throughout the entire Prime Day event.

Should you buy a new smartwatch on Prime Day?

Technology is always one of Prime Day’s strongest areas when it comes to great discounts. It’s often one of the best times of year, besides Black Friday, to buy gadgets. Buying a smartwatch as part of Prime Day is great timing as it means you can enjoy your wearable across the summer months knowing you’ve saved yourself plenty of cash.

You might be tempted to wait for Black Friday before making your purchase, but in past years we’ve seen very similar discounts between Black Friday and Prime Day. So, often, there isn’t a big advantage to waiting for Black Friday before making your purchase, particularly if you’re buying from Amazon. Remember to check for return options when buying, and then if you do have any qualms about your smartwatch purchase, you can always return it.

When shopping on Prime Day, keep an eye out for some sneaky discounts too. You’ll find super-short flash sales that may only last a few hours and can see some big discounts. And with so many discounts as part of the Prime Day smartwatch sales, not all are huge. Some are simply incremental, so you may not need to worry about rushing into a purchase unless you know you’re set on that particular smartwatch.

How to choose a smartwatch on Prime Day

When it comes to choosing a smartwatch, you’ll find a huge range of styles and prices available from a number of different brands. It used to be that smartwatches were a niche product, but that’s not the case anymore! You’ll find smartwatch options from dedicated wearable or tracking companies like Fitbit and Garmin but also from big tech names like Samsung and Apple. You’ll even find watch companies like Fossil that are getting in on the smartwatch action.

If you’re looking at purchasing a smartwatch, especially if this is the first time you’re buying, there are lots of factors you need to consider. Generally, it’s a good idea when choosing any piece of technology to first consider your budget and what you can comfortably afford. After all, even when smartwatches are on sale, they are only a bargain if they fulfill the needs you want and are something you enjoy using. Most smartwatches cost in the several hundred dollars price range, though you will find some as low as under $100 and some higher-end options costing more than $500.

You might also think about the styling and appearance of your smartwatch. Tech enthusiasts are often more interested in the function of an object than its appearance — after all, who cares if your camera or vacuum is ugly if it does a great job? But smartwatches are different. They are an accessory as much as a functional item and are meant to be worn and shown off as much as used. If you don’t care about looks, then you needn’t worry about it. But if you want a smartwatch that looks stylish or fits with your personal aesthetic, then you might consider a smartwatch that looks like a mechanical watch, such as the ScanWatch, or a stylish woman’s watch like the ones from Kate Spade.

Speaking of gender, another factor to consider is the size of the smartwatch. The earliest smartwatches were very large and chunky, which didn’t appeal to everyone and often looked out of place on the wrists of smaller people or women. But now you’ll find slimmer and more compact options as well as the chunkier style, so you can find an option that fits your body as well as your needs.

And then, of course, there are the smartwatch functions to consider. Many smartwatches work with either iOS or Android devices, so you can link your watch to your phone. But there are exceptions, like the Apple Watch, which only works with iOS devices.

You’ll also find a wide range of functions between different smartwatches. Most will do the essential requirements like displaying notifications, some kind of fitness tracking, and GPS. But beyond that, the sky is the limit. Some smartwatches have dedicated app stores so you can expand their functionality. Some are designed for sport enthusiasts or people concerned with their health, offering features like step tracking, running or cycle tracking, sleep tracking, and heart rate monitoring. And the degree to which you’ll be able to respond to incoming notifications varies as well, though in general, trying to read on a tiny screen isn’t much fun.

You might also want to think about the support offered by the smartwatch for different digital assistants. If you’re a dedicated Google Assistant user or a fan of Siri, make sure that the watch you’re looking at supports your assistant of choice. It’s much easier to control a smartwatch using your voice than the typically small buttons, so connectivity with your favorite voice assistant is an essential requirement.

The final big consideration is a smartwatch’s battery life. As they are compact devices, there isn’t much room for a battery, so manufacturers have to be very efficient. You’ll want a watch that can easily last you all day, and you might also want one that can last at least a day and a night as well, especially if you plan to use the sleep tracking functions.

Finally, don’t forget about the all-important user experience. You’ll want a powerful processor to make sure your smartphone reacts quickly to your inputs and a sensitive touchscreen that is responsive when you use it. You might want a smartwatch that comes with its own cellular data option so you can use it independently of your phone, especially if you’re adventurous and love to travel. And don’t forget that the watch is going to be on your wrist all day, so you’ll want something that’s solidly built and can withstand some knocks and bumps without falling apart.

