  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

These are the best Samsung deals for June 2020

By

Samsung has been a leader in producing high-quality tech for decades, and Samsung deals are highly sought after. From TVs to cell phones and wearables to appliances, Samsung is always on the cutting edge of technology. It’s not every day that you can get top-notch tech gear at a discounted price, but due to the popularity of Samsung products, there are usually a handful of deals out there if you know where to look. Thankfully, we have done all of the leg work for you and have found some Samsung deals that you will have a hard time passing up. Check out all of the Samsung deals below if you’re in the market for some new tech.

Today’s Best Samsung Deals

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds$110, was $130
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active$120, was $200
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch (46mm)$250, was $280
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm)$250, was $300
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e$350, was $400
  • 50-inch Samsung 8 Series 4K TV — $400, was $430
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite$450, was $650
  • 65-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV$530, was $550
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6$600, was $730
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G (128GB)$1000, was $1200

Samsung 49-Inch Full HD Curved QLED FreeSync Monitor

$1,000 $1,100
Expires soon
With a super-widescreen Quad HD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync, and Samsung's latest QLED panel technology, this massive 49-inch curved display is the ultimate ultrawide gaming monitor.
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (64GB, 10.5-inch)

$350 $400
Expires soon
The Galaxy Tab S5e is akin to those mid-range "flagship alternative" smartphones, being a nicely priced option with slightly pared-down hardware -- but a much more trimmed-down price.
Buy at Best Buy
CURVED TV

55-inch Samsung RU7300 4K TV

$500 $550
Expires soon
Curved 4K TVs are an acquired taste, delivering an unrivaled viewing angle that ensures everyone in the room is immersed in the action — and now’s your chance to own one of the best, on the cheap.
Buy at Best Buy
CURVED SCREEN

65-inch Samsung Curved RU7300 4K TV

$698 $1,000
Expires soon
Curved 4K TVs are an acquired taste, delivering an unrivaled viewing angle that ensures everyone in the room is immersed in the action — and now’s your chance to own one of the best, on the cheap.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 (64GB, 10.5-inch) with S Pen

$580 $650
Expires soon
If you're after a deal on a flagship, last-gen hardware like the Galaxy Tab S4 (which is getting harder to find) can give you a lot of bang for your buck -- and this one includes the S Pen.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung - Galaxy Kids Tab E Lite - 7" - 8GB - White

$80 $130
Expires soon
Samsung's Galaxy Kids Tab E Lite has a 7-inch 1024 x 600 display and 8 GB of storage. Includes apps from Dreamworks, National Geographic, Sesame Street. Also has parental controls and protective case.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Fit Activity Tracker

$80 $100
Expires soon
Stay updated on fitness progress and automatically detect your activities and sleep with a continuous battery that lasts up to a week on a single charge.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung T5 1TB Portable External SSD

$170 $250
Expires soon
About as long and wide as a credit card (although obviously thicker), the fast and super-compact Samsung T5 external SSD is our favorite external hard drive thanks to its speed and size.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Chromebook 4 (11.6-inch)

$199 $230
Expires soon
If you want to get a new laptop without paying an arm and a leg, the recently released Samsung Chromebook 4 is a great option. You can even get this already-affordable notebook for less than $200.
Buy at Walmart
FREE WIRELESS SUBWOOFER

Samsung Q70R Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

$719 $799
Expires soon
With HDMI, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi for driving audio through the bar, the Samsung Q70R is the full package. It even has Amazon Alexa on board, eliminating the need for an Echo. Winner? We think so.
Buy at Best Buy
QLED TV

65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV

$800 $900
Expires soon
Looking for an affordable Samsung QLED 4K TV? Meet the Samsung Q60R. 4K Ultra HD? HDR10? Smarts? This television has it all, making it the best stepping stone to the wonderful world of QLED.
Buy at Best Buy
QLED TV

75-inch Samsung Q900 QLED 8K TV

$3,300 $7,000
Expires soon
8K TVs are far from the norm, but if you're itching to see what the next-generation of high-resolution programming is going to look like, now's your chance. Be warned, though: 8K content is sparse.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 (128GB, 10.5-inch)

$550 $650
Expires soon
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is an Android lover's dream tablet, and it's good enough to replace your laptop with the addition of a keyboard attachment (sold separately, unfortunately).
Buy at Best Buy
UNBEATABLE VALUE

65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV

$500 $550
Expires soon
Want to take your home viewing to the next level? This Samsung NU6900 delivers eye-popping color, exceptional detail, and with Tizen OS on board, you'll never be short of 4K Ultra HD content to watch.
Buy at Best Buy

Our Favorite Samsung Deals

Samsung Galaxy S20+$950, was $1,200

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ is revolutionary when it comes to mobile phone cameras, and it is 5G, which makes it an overall game-changer. The Galaxy S20+ can do all of the standard phone things that we have come to expect along with a battery that intelligently learns how and when you use your phone. The battery then optimizes use based on how you live and delivers peak performance when needed. You can also wirelessly power share with your other Samsung devices such as Galaxy Buds or the Galaxy Watch or give your friends a boost of power. The 6.7-inch Infinity-O smooth-motion display shows images in perfect quality and features cutting-edge cameras with 30 times Space Zoom capabilities. The improved camera captures more details, which results in a more realistic image. The device’s internal workings feature the octa-core 2.48GHz processor and 12GB of RAM for outstanding performance even while running multiple applications. The Qualcomm-powered modem provides fast network speeds for uploading, downloading, and streaming all of your HD videos. The modem is also optimized for virtual reality, which is a cool perk. The operating system is 10OS, and it adapts to the way you use your phone, learning your preferences as you go, which improves performance over time. Other features include a 128GB internal memory, a microSD card slot, and ultrasonic fingerprint ID.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 (44mm, GPS)$250, was $300

The Galaxy Watch Active2 is designed to help you learn and achieve more. This wearable does so much more than track steps and calories. It offers actionable insights on all of your activities, from your heart rate to your running style. Seamless Bluetooth connectivity allows you to use your favorite apps for all of your actions, and the new design is sleek enough that you can wear it anywhere from the pool to your bed. You can manually track activities, but the Galaxy watch automatically tracks your most frequent movements. Also featuring Bixby voice functionality, you can tell your Active2 to make a call, turn up the tunes, or read your text messages. The battery life is long-lasting and can go for more than five days on a single charge. If the battery runs low, you can get a quick boost wirelessly from your compatible Samsung Galaxy phone. The screen size for this model is 1.2 inches and features the 360 x 360 Super AMOLED display. The processor is a 1.15 GHz Dual-Core, and there is 0.75 GB RAM/4GB storage.

65-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV — $530, was $550

The Samsung 65 inch 7 Series 4K UHD Smart LED TV with HDR enhances your viewing experiences with its sharp details and realistic colors. The Crystal processor transforms everything you watch into 4K and delivers top-of-the-line picture quality on the flat-panel display. The powerful A.I. technology recommends streaming and live TV content in one easy-to-use onscreen guide, and thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, you can use voice control for all commands. The OneRemote function is one of the coolest bits of smart technology that this TV utilizes in that it automatically detects and controls all compatible connected devices and content. The resolution is four times that of Full HD, which makes watching any content stunning, and the Game Enhancer feature automatically adjusts settings to help sporting events run smoothly. This particular deal also includes HBO Max for 30 days, which is a great way to break in your new TV.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

These LG and Samsung 4K TVs are on sale from only $400 for Father’s Day

55 inch lg 4k tv deal um6910puc super bowl 2020 walmart

Best Father’s Day TV Deals 2020: HDTVs, 4K TVs, and 8K TVs

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

Apple Watch Series 5, Samsung Galaxy Active 2 on sale in time for Father’s Day

apple watch series 5 deal best buy memorial day sale review hero 768x479 c

These are the best cheap 4K TV deals for June 2020

Vizio OLED TV

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for June 2020

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

These are the best cheap Xbox Live Gold deals for June 2020

xbox one s x deals ebay brandsmart spring sale review 50 1500x1000

The best cheap Samsung Galaxy Tab deals for June 2020

eBay Sale: Save up to 65% on Dyson cordless and upright vacuum cleaners

Last Chance: Sign up for ESPN+ and save $30 on UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer

These are the best cheap gaming PC deals for June 2020

Protect your privacy with the best cheap VPN deals for June 2020

best vpn for small business man holding phone app creation internet protocols protection network

These are the best Xbox One deals and bundles for June 2020

Xbox One X bundle Fallout 76 Sunset Overdrive Titanfall 2

These are the best cheap wireless headphone deals for June 2020

best headphones sony sh-1000mx2

These are the best cheap iPad deals for June 2020

Dreaming of a Peloton? These exercise bikes are just as good (and cheaper, too)