Digital Trends
Deals

Choosing one of these smart TVs under $300 will make you look like a genius

Lucas Coll
By

There’s no doubt that televisions are generally pretty expensive items, but if you’re in the market for a new smart TV and it’s been awhile since you last bought a new set, you might be surprised at how affordable they’ve become. Thanks to technologies like Wi-Fi connectivity, built-in “smart” interfaces, and LED displays becoming increasingly common (and thus much cheaper) in the past few years, buying a good cheap smart TV is easier than ever.

To help you out, we’ve sniffed out a half dozen of the best models on sale right now with prices starting at just $130, so you can score the right cheap smart TV for you. Even better: We’ve thrown in a couple UHD TVs for the 4K crowd, and even these still ring in at less than 300 bucks. Read on to see our picks:

TCL 40S325 1080p Roku smart TV — $200

best cheap smart TV deals

Our first cheap smart TV pick is the latest iteration of TCL’s excellent Roku televisions – if you’ve used a Roku and like the interface (or you’re just looking for one of the best streaming solutions out there), this one is for you. The TCL 40S325 boasts a 40-inch LED display with 1080p resolution, letting you enjoy all of your favorite content in Full HD.

Built-in Roku smart functionality means you don’t need an external streaming box or stick, as this TV simply connects to the internet via Wi-Fi and puts more than half a million movies and shows right at your fingertips. This 40-inch cheap smart TV rings in at just $200 ($20 off) from Amazon, and the larger 49-Inch model is also on sale for $280 ($130 off).

Buy Now

TCL 43S425 43-inch 4K Roku smart TV — $260

best cheap smart TV deals

If the idea of a Roku TV whets your appetite but you want to make the jump from Full HD to Ultra HD, then the TCL 43S425 is a nice upgrade pick over the 40S325. The 2018 model boasts crisp 4K resolution (with four times as many pixels as a 1080p panel) as well as visually stunning high dynamic range, plus all of the same great built-in streaming capabilities as the other TVs in the TCL Roku lineup.

At just $260 ($70 off) from Amazon, the TCL 43S524 isn’t just one of the best cheap smart TVs – it’s also one of the best 4K TV deals available right now.

Buy Now

Samsung UN32M4500A 32-inch 720p smart TV — $207

best cheap smart TV deals

For something a little bit smaller – maybe a television for a bedroom or smaller apartment – check out this 32-inch smart TV from Samsung. Its Wi-Fi connectivity makes it simple to wirelessly stream all your favorite content right from the easy-to-use Samsung Smart Hub. Samsung’s Ultra Clean View also provides a vibrant picture without washed-out colors, while Micro Dimming Pro technology divides the display into different small zones to enhance contrast so light colors are bright and dark shades look dark (not faded or gray).

The Samsung 32-inch HD TV rings in at $207 ($23 off) from Amazon. It’s not the best cheap smart TV deal on our roundup, but it’s a solid option if you’re looking for a smaller television and aren’t fussy about having the latest bleeding-edge tech.

Buy Now

LG 32LK610BPUA 32-inch 720p smart TV — $170

best cheap smart TV deals

Another cheap smart TV that’s a slightly less expensive alternative to the Samsung (although maybe not as sleek-looking) is this 720p television from LG. The LG HD smart TV has Wi-Fi connectivity for hooking up to your home network and streaming via LG’s WebOS interface, but what’s also notable about this television is that it’s compatible with Amazon Alexa.

If you have an Amazon Echo speaker (or a different Alexa-enabled smart hub), then this cheap smart TV is a solid choice if you’re looking for one that you can integrate right into your wider smart home setup for easy voice control. A $10 discount knocks the LG 32-inch smart TV down to $170 from Amazon.

Buy Now

Toshiba 32LF221U19 32-inch 720p Fire smart TV — $130

best cheap smart TV deals

Another great Alexa-enabled smart television is the new Toshiba Fire TV lineup. Along with Alexa voice control (accessed via the included Voice Remote), this budget-minded 720p smart television has Amazon Fire TV built right in, giving you access to tens of thousands of premium channels and streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Showtime, among others.

At $130 from Amazon after a $50 savings, the Toshiba 32-inch HD Fire television might just be the best cheap smart TV deal on our roundup (it’s certainly the most affordable). You can also get it in larger sizes and in 4K resolution, with the 43-inch UHD model on sale right now for $250 ($80 off) – still well under our $300 threshold and another one of the best 4K TV deals out there.

Buy Now

Vizio D32FF1 32-inch 1080p smart TV — $200

best cheap smart TV deals

Buyers looking for another cheap smart TV that hits the sweet spot between features and price will find that the 32-inch Vizio D32FF1 fits the bill. This 32-inch television features a 1080p Full HD LED display, and you have full control over the Vizio SmartCast streaming interface with either the included remote or from your mobile devices via the companion SmartCast app.

The Vizio smart TV also has Google Chromecast functionality, letting you use your television with the Google Cast app if you prefer that over SmartCast. It’s compatible with Google Assistant when synced with a Google Home smart speaker, as well. This cheap smart TV is available from Best Buy for just $200.

Buy Now

Looking for more great stuff? Find 4K TV deals and much more on our curated deals page.

Follow @ DealsDT

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles for December 2018
best iphone wireless charger deals yootechle
Deals

Need a last-minute gift? Get an iPhone Wireless Charger for under $20

Whether you're looking for stocking stuffers or gift ideas, these deals from Mophie, Anker, and Yootech can get you a wireless charging pad for cheap. Don't settle for wired charging if you don't have to.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon kitchen deals december 11 2018 chefsteps joule sous vide 1100 watts
Deals

These Amazon kitchen deals are perfect for Christmas gifts and healthy eating

Today is day 10 of Amazon’s “12 Days of Deals,” and it’s all about kitchen. From blenders to Instant Pots to KitchenAid mixers and more, practical yet highly coveted small appliances are available for up to 50 percent off.
Posted By Ehab Zahriyeh
Apple Macbook
Computing

Looking for an Apple MacBook below $900? Woot has you covered

If you're looking for a great deal on an Apple MacBook, then Amazon's Woot may just have what you have been seeking. It has Macbooks available for only $810 with Intel M3 CPUs, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSDs.
Posted By Michael Archambault
best blender deals on vitamix ninja and blendtec close up of fruits in table
Deals

Amazon is slashing its prices on an array of top blenders

Quality blenders from Vitamix to Ninja and more are on sale at Amazon — just in time to gift them for Christmas. They're great for preparing tasty treats, and as a kitchen staple, they make a great gift for the budding chef in your life.
Posted By Andrea Kornstein
best drones deals under 50 drone
Deals

Take to the skies with these 5 drones on sale for under $50

On the hunt for some cool tech for under $50? We've rounded up 5 drones under $50 that you can still get before Christmas. These models are great for kids, adults, and anyone just getting started with drones.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
apple homepod grovemade stand silver aluminum 720x463 0de5b7a9 8356 4162 9218 d367f2a107d9
Smart Home

The Apple HomePod gets a whole lot cheaper today at Target

Apple's HomePod hasn't been the most popular smart speaker on the market but for users who are all in on Apple's heavily policed ecosystem of devices, this smart speaker is on serious sale at Target this week.
Posted By Clayton Moore
stocking stuffers
Deals

Tech the halls with the best stocking stuffers for any budget

If stuffed stockings is a tradition in your home it also means scrambling to find one-of-a-kind stocking stuffers for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Check out this list of our favorites.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Xbox One S bundle deals
Deals

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles for December 2018

Microsoft's consoles are just as capable of streaming movies as they are of playing the latest games. Check out our top Xbox One deals and bundles, which include new and upcoming triple-A games like Battlefield V and Fallout 76.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon boxes on doorstep
Deals

Today’s best Amazon deals: Bose, Keurig, and Butterball

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but for retail giants like Amazon, the savings are only getting started. We've scoured the depths of Amazon to find you the very best deals going on right now.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
christmas trees decor deals 2018 dog 1
Deals

15 unique pet gifts to stuff in your four-legged friend’s Christmas stocking

There are so many people to shop for during the holiday season, but you can't forget about your four-legged friend. If you don't already spoil your pet throughout the year, the holidays offer the perfect excuse to spoil them.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
snes classic xbox survey nes
Deals

The NES Classic is back in stock just in time for the holidays

The NES Classic is back in stock at multiple outlets at its original launch price of $60 in time for Christmas. Retailers offering it online are Walmart, GameStop, Target, and Best Buy -- if you're looking for the perfect holiday gift for…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Last-minute Christmas gifts
Deals

The best last-minute Christmas gift ideas for holiday slackers

The countdown to Christmas has really ramped up, but there are plenty of fantastic gifts still available. We've found all of the last-minute gifts you need to have yourself a successful holiday on any budget.
Posted By Andrea Kornstein
DeLonghi BC0430 review
Deals

Brew, drip, or press a fresh cup of joe with today’s best deals on coffee makers

To kick off the day with a fresh cup or upgrade your home coffee machine to accommodate the preferences of dinner guests, check these hot deals for drip coffee makers, espresso machines, and single-serving devices on Walmart and Amazon.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Razer DeathAdder Elite
Computing

Razer’s classic DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse drops to $40 on Amazon

If you're looking to pick up a new gaming mouse for the holidays, Amazon has you covered with this great deal on the classic Razer DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse with customizable buttons, RGB lighting, and a 16,000 DPI optical sensor.
Posted By Michael Archambault