Although smartphones have become incredibly capable devices for things like streaming and gaming due to improvements in hardware and display technology in recent years, these mobile devices will likely always remain (at least for the foreseeable future) limited by their small screens. And while laptops have become slimmer and lighter, these computers can still be rather cumbersome to carry around all day or to hold while you’re lounging on the couch to do some streaming, which is why — regardless of these recent advances — the venerable tablet remains as popular as ever.

Tablets, too, have benefited from hardware improvements. The iPad lineup, to name the most popular example, is as good as ever (and surprisingly affordable for Apple tech), but if iPadOS isn’t really your thing, then you’ve got more than a few alternatives to choose from. Samsung has continued to polish its Galaxy Tab line, and Amazon has done the same with its high-value Fire tablets which are great for Prime members and ebook addicts.

No matter which type of tablet you prefer — or if you don’t have a favorite yet and need some help making that decision — we’re here to lend a hand. Below, we’ve rounded up the best tablet deals available online right now, and have paired our picks with a quick and handy buying guide so you can find the perfect device for your needs and budget.

Best tablet deals available today

  • Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition$90 (was $130)
  • Amazon Fire HD 10$150
  • Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch (Wi-Fi + Cellular)$529 (was $751)
  • Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi + Cellular) — $619 (was 779)
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6$630 (was $720)

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB (Gold)

$629 $799
Expires soon
This iPad boasts an excellent display, upgraded storage options, faster processor, and better cameras. Running Apple's new iPad OS, this tablet is still a top-notch performer, now at a lower price.
Buy at Walmart

Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) - Rose Gold

$529 $751
Expires soon
The iPad is still king of the tablet world, and the iPad Pro is the best of the best. So, a lightning deal like this is too good to pass on if you're in the market for a portable computer.
Buy at Amazon
Ally's Pick

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet

$80 $130
Expires soon
Calling all parents! No need to give up on eating out at your favorite restaurants. Just buy the Kindle Fire for a happy kid and a happy you!
Buy at Amazon

New Apple iPad Air (256GB, Wi-Fi + 4G Cellular LTE)

$619 $779
Expires soon
If you want a tablet you can hook up to your cellular network data plan, you can do a lot worse than the new 2019 iPad Air (and even with 4G LTE, it still comes in cheaper than the new iPad Pro).
Buy at B&H Photo

All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 32 GB)

$150
Expires soon
A Full HD display and a powerful processor make the newly released Fire tablet a wonderful entertainment device. It also comes with Alexa, so you can easily connect to info, entertainment, and people.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen, 10.5 Inch, Gray

$450 $650
Expires soon
It's a year behind Samsung's latest Tab S6, but the Tab S4 is no less capable. It includes the S Pen, DeX desktop mode, and has enough battery life to easily last a day of use.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Mini Wi-Fi, 64GB (Latest Model)

$389 $409
Expires soon
With its 7.9-inch retina display and 10-hour battery life the iPad Mini is the most portable tablet. It supports Apple Pencil for even more versatility. The discount is small, but it's worthwhile.
Buy at B&H Photo

Apple iPad Pro (Latest Models)

$150-$200 discount on various models
Expires soon
Save $150 to $200 on both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models of the latest iPad Pro. You also get a free year of Apple TV+ with your purchase.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Latest Model

$400 $500
Expires soon
The Apple iPad Air offers the versatility of the iPad Pro at a much less expensive price. The latest-gen supports the Apple Pen and Smart Keyboard, making it a great multitasker.
Buy at Target

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 32GB (Newest Model)

$250 $330
Expires soon
Here's another chance to score the awesome new 7th-gen iPad at its Black Friday sale price (which is the same discounted price we've seen for the older 6th-gen model).
Buy at Target

Apple iPad

apple ipad mini 2019 review 14b

“iPad” has become almost a generic term for “tablet,” a testament to the massive enduring popularity of these Apple devices. That’s no surprise, given that Apple is the company that pretty much put tablets on the map when it rolled out its first iPad almost a decade ago (2020 will mark the 10th anniversary of the original model). Part of this popularity is also due to their value: With the exception of the iPad Pro, iPads are not as pricey as things like iPhones and MacBooks when compared to the competition.

In fact, the standard iPad (now in its seventh generation) is remarkably affordable and remains our most recommended tablet for most people. The sixth-gen iPad has been going for $250 pretty much all year, and the new 2019 refresh even dropped that low during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, don’t overlook the awesome new iPad Air, which gives the more expensive iPad Pro a serious run for its money, as well as the iPad Mini which is a great super-portable tablet if you don’t mind sacrificing screen real estate.

The iPad Pro, of course, is the most high-end model in Apple’s tablet stable. It’s expensive, but there’s no denying that it’s Apple’s best tablet, so you’ll have to decide for yourself if the extra juice is worth the squeeze. Be sure to read through our iPad buying guide for a more in-depth breakdown of what models are available to you before combing through the above tablet deals.

Samsung Galaxy Tab

samsung galaxy tab s5e review 11
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

There are a number of Android tablet brands on the market today, but as with Android smartphones, Samsung is the biggest name on the playing field. Its Galaxy Tab devices represent the best Android tablets that money can buy in 2019, and like the iPad line, these devices cover a wide range of price points and features.

The Galaxy Tab S-series bears a similar moniker to the Galaxy S phones and occupies much the same space in Samsung’s product line as the company’s flagship tablets. The current-gen Galaxy Tab S6 is great, but it’s also the most expensive Tab model (typically priced somewhere in-between the iPad Pro and iPad Air). Nonetheless, if you’re looking for an Android tablet to pair with a keyboard, the Tab S6 is perfect.

If you’re looking for a more value-priced option, though, then the Galaxy Tab S5e is a great alternative and another one of our favorites. Samsung makes some even cheaper ones as well, such as the Galaxy Tab A — but if you’re looking for a truly budget-minded tablet, then you might want to consider opting for one of Amazon’s Fire devices instead.

Amazon Fire

amazon shares a sneak peek at device deals heading into black friday fire 7 tablet 2

Amazon’s Fire tablets (formerly part of the Kindle line, although they no longer bear that moniker) have come a long way in recent years. We weren’t die-hard fans of them originally, but for the price, they are are hard to beat today. That’s especially true for Prime members who want to take advantage of everything that their Prime subscription offers, such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Audible audiobooks, free e-books and magazines, and the myriad of other stuff Amazon gives its premium customers.

And of course, since they’re tablets, the Fire devices also put a myriad of apps, games, and other software at your fingertips. Did we mention they’re cheap? The seven-inch Fire 7 starts at just $50, the eight-inch Fire HD 8 (with high-definition display) at $80, and the new Fire HD 10 at $150 — and no, those aren’t just sale prices. Even if the currently available tablet deals don’t feature any discounts on Fire devices at the moment, these are still great buys at their normal prices, but be sure to check back often as Amazon marks these down from time to time and we’ll be updating these deals regularly throughout the holiday shopping season.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech discounts, Cyber Week sales, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

