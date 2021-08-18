All savvy bargain-hunters who are in the market for a new 4K smart television need to keep their radars tuned for TCL TV deals. TCL is one of the top names when it comes to high-value TVs, having built its name on its excellent Roku smart televisions (and has recently added some Google TV models to its lineup as well), and whether you’re after a small or mid-sized set for a bedroom or smaller common area or you’re after a big-screen unit for your living room, these TCL TV sales are sure to have something to please at a price you can afford.

And we’re here to help you find it with this roundup of the best TCL TV deals. We’ve also offered some buying advice if you’re still on the fence about which TCL TV is best for you. If you’re not married to any specific brand and want to see what other cheap 4K TV deals are on tap right now, then also check out our roundup of the best Vizio TV deals once you’ve finished browsing these bargains.

Today’s best TCL TV deals

How to choose a TCL TV

You can find plenty of Samsung TV deals and LG TV deals for less than $1,000 today, but in the budget television category, few can rival TCL TV deals when it comes to sheer value for the money. You might be aware of this brand for its ever-popular Roku smart TVs, and if you’re a fan of that streaming ecosystem, TCL is the name you want to look for.

Like Vizio and Hisense, TCL is most well-known as a budget TV maker. The brand nonetheless carries some nice higher-end televisions under its umbrella, however, and has even tossed its hat into the 8K TV ring lately. As of now, we generally advise all but the most enthusiastic TV shoppers to pass on 8K right now given how expensive they are. That said, if you have your heart set on one of these bleeding-edge 8K TVs, then you can’t go wrong with TCL TV sales, which is where you’ll find one of the more affordable examples on the market today.

It’ll still cost you, though — the new TCL 8K 6-Series TV will still set you back around three grand. If you’re looking for an upgrade over standard 4K, your money might be better spent on a QLED television, and TCL TV deals on these aren’t hard to find. In fact, they’re easily among the absolute best values out there now, as TCL QLED sets can often be found for around the same price as cheaper LED models from premium brands like Sony and Samsung.

QLED offers some unique advantages over standard LED panels. QLED, or quantum-dot light-emitting diode, panels feature tiny particles that capture and amplify light. The result is a brighter, more color-accurate picture with deeper contrast. Considering that they’re not as expensive as they used to be, one of these QLED televisions is definitely worth looking for among these TCL TV sales if you’re serious about your home entertainment and are willing to pay a bit more for a better picture.

Most people will be perfectly happy with a no-nonsense 4K LED TV, which is still the industry standard and is really all you need for enjoying your content in crisp Ultra HD. There are plenty of TCL TV deals that fit that bill for cheap. The TCL 3-Series and 4-Series TVs are the cheapest; those looking for a basic and affordable 4K smart television should consider these first. The 5-Series and 6-Series TCL televisions are where you’ll find the upgraded QLED models for a bit more, and the 6-Series also features the new 8K-paneled model.

TCL TVs come loaded with either Roku or Android TV smart software, both of which are capable of running all the popular streaming apps (Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, YouTube TV, etc.) after a short setup process. Unless you already use and prefer one or the other, there’s no need to be too picky about which operating system your TCL TV uses.

Finally, before you pull the trigger on any deals you find among these TCL TV sales, make sure you’re getting the right size for the room you plan to put it in. Just because the television fits doesn’t mean it’s the right size, or that you should always get the biggest one you have space for. Viewing distance and room acoustics will affect your enjoyment. We recommend reading through our guide on what TV size to buy before you make your final decision.

