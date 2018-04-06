Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles for April 2018

Share

Microsoft has seen its share of ups and downs since the Xbox One release date in November 2013. Although it hit store shelves with a limited selection of titles and a higher price tag than Sony’s PlayStation 4, it’s come a long way since that initial debut. Console exclusives such as Halo, Forza, and Gears of War provide both casual and die-hard gamers with experiences they can’t find anywhere else. With titles such as Titanfall 2, Far Cry 5, Assassins Creed Origins, and Rocket League, you’ll likely want the best possible platform to play them on, and Xbox can deliver/

Another thing that sets the Xbox One apart is its fantastic multimedia capabilities. The Xbox One S is, in fact, one of the most affordable 4K media players you can buy. The Xbox One S and X even boast a 4K Blu-ray player — something that Sony’s PS4 Pro notably lacks. If you want a machine that is as capable of gaming as it is of playing your favorite movies and TV shows in crispy 4K, then Microsoft’s console is the one for you.

Best Xbox One deals

In 2016, we saw the launch of the Xbox One S — a slimmer, enhanced iteration of Microsoft’s flagship gaming system — and last year, the company launched the beefy Xbox One X which can play games in 4K Ultra HD (whereas the One S can only stream videos and play Blu-rays in 4K). These releases, plus some ongoing spring sales, mean lower prices and hot deals on Microsoft’s console. If you’re looking to upgrade to 4K resolution, or just want a future-proofed console so you can use 4K later, we rounded up some of the best online Xbox One S and Xbox One X deals for you to choose from:

Today’s Best Xbox One S Deals

$248 from Amazon

$230 from Newegg

$220 from Monoprice

Today’s Best Xbox One X Deals

$498 from Amazon

$450 from Ebay

Best Xbox One bundles

In contrast to Nintendo and Sony, Microsoft has done a considerably better job of keeping a regularly updated variety of different Xbox One bundles and special edition consoles purpose-made for the fanboys out there. The Microsoft Store also almost always runs deals offering an additional game of your choice along with most of these Xbox One S bundles, letting you save even more cash and giving you some extra entertainment to enjoy right out of the box. You don’t need to pick these up in-store to get the best possible discounts.

Xbox One S 500GB Starter Bundle and free game This bundle is unique in that it offers you a three-month Xbox Game Pass membership that gives you access to more than 100 titles that you can stream from the cloud (similar to Sony’s PS Now service). You also get a 3-month Xbox Live Gold subscription and can choose an extra free game as well. Free Xbox One games include Watch Dogs, Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection, and Tom Clancy’s The Division, among others. The Xbox One S 500GB console starter bundle is available for $279 from the Microsoft Store, or you can upgrade to the 1TB console bundle for $299. $299 from Microsoft Xbox One S ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ 1TB bundle and free game Although technically still in beta, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (commonly referred to as PUBG) has become an unexpected smash-hit. This highly addictive open-world battle royale-style competitive shooter drops you into an open arena where you must explore, scavenge, and fight to be the last one standing. This $299 bundle from Microsoft includes a 1TB Xbox One S console, an Xbox One controller, a full copy of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and an extra free game of your choice. You also get a free one-month Xbox Live Gold membership so you can enjoy multiplayer action right away, and Microsoft is throwing in a one-month Xbox Game Pass trial as a nice cherry on top. $299 from Microsoft $298 from Amazon Xbox One S ‘Sea of Thieves’ 1TB bundle and free game This Xbox One bundle, also $299 from Microsoft, includes a full copy of the new Sea of Thieves – an open-world multiplayer pirate adventure. Build your crew, sail the high seas, and live the pirate’s life as you hunt for treasure and duke it out in this co-op with other players in this vast ocean environment inspired by the golden age of piracy. Like the above PUBG bundle, this package also nets you a one-month Gold subscription and Xbox Game Pass trial if you’re a new member. You also get a second free game, and with the open world of Sea of Thieves awaiting you, this bundle offers more than enough fun for you to sink your teeth into for a long while. $299 from Microsoft $299 from Amazon Xbox One S ‘Battlefield 1’ 500GB bundle and free game If you want to dive into the latest (not to mention massively popular) Battlefield game, check out this Battlefield 1 bundle. The package includes a 500GB Xbox One S system, a copy of Battlefield 1, another free game, and a one-month subscription to EA Access — all for $229. Choices for your free game are the same as with the above Start Bundle, and with EA DICE’s massively addicting multiplayer first-person shooter included, it’s entirely possible that you won’t need to buy another game for several months. Subscribing to Xbox Live Gold will help you get the most out your gaming. The bundle does come with a 14-day free subscription so you can dive into the multiplayer fray right out of the box. $229 from Microsoft Xbox One S ‘Minecraft’ Limited Edition 1TB bundle and free extra controller and free game The Xbox One is a very capable Minecraft machine, and if you’re looking for a way to play on your couch surrounded by friends and family, this 1TB console bundle offers a lot of value for $299 from Microsoft. Along with a Minecraft-themed Limited Edition console, you get a Creeper-inspired wireless controller plus a second pink Minecraft Pig controller. The bundle also includes a full copy of Minecraft, the Redstone DLC pack, a vertical stand, and an additional free game of your choice. You also get a 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial and a nice $10 coupon off of a three-month or 12-month Gold subscription for a little extra savings. $299 from Microsoft Xbox One S ‘Forza Horizon 3’ Hot Wheels 500GB bundle Released in September 2016, Forza Horizon 3 was met with universal critical acclaim and is the most highly rated entry in the Forza series so far. This next-gen game combines the best aspects of racing action and open-world exploration, letting you cruise around a huge environment based on real-life locations in Australia. Forza Horizon 3 offers plenty of cars to enjoy as well — it features 350 vehicles for you to drive and customize. This bundle contains a 500GB Xbox One S console along with a digital copy of Forza Horizon 3 for both the Xbox and Windows 10, plus the new Hot Wheels-themed DLC (which is every bit as fun as it sounds). The game is also cross-platform, meaning you can share your data between your console and PC. This bundle includes a free game of your choice and comes in at $279 on the Microsoft Store. $279 from Microsoft $250 from Amazon Xbox One S ‘Gears of War 4’ Limited Edition 2TB bundle If you’re a die-hard Gears of War fan but the standard white Xbox One S doesn’t quite get your blood pumping, this one will. On top of a copy of Gears of War 4 and a blood-red console with matching controller, the bundle also includes digital access to the entire Xbox 360 catalog of Gears games, which were among the first classics made available for the Xbox One’s backward compatibility. You also get a huge 2TB hard drive, a nice bonus if you’re the type who finds the standard 500GB models too anemic to hold all of your games. Gears fans can now score this bundle for just $460 from Jet. $460 from Jet

Looking for more great gaming deals and discounts on other electronics? Our curated deals page has everything you need to score some extra savings on our favorite tech.