Clean floors await with Amazon’s 20% sale on the Bissell Deluxe Canister vacuum

Though most of us would love a clean house, vacuuming hardly makes for an activity anyone looks forward to, it is rather something you simply need to get done. However, there are ways to make the experience almost painless. Needless to say, vacuums come in all shapes and sizes with a wide range of different features to boot. If you’re in the market for something compact yet powerful for those hard floors of yours, the Bissel Deluxe Canister vacuum could just be the one that ticks off all the right boxes. With Amazon’s 20%-off sale, clean floors and savings await for just $145 instead of $180.

A hands-free clean may be possible with a robot vacuum, but you could very well settle for a canister vacuum that is typically lighter and more maneuverable compared to uprights. This Bissell canister vacuum is the perfect example and is quite the hard floor expert. You’ll find rubber nonmarking wheels at the base to maximize its portability matched with a hard floor tool with soft bristles to gently loosen dirt without posing any threat or damage.

This canister vacuum is specially designed but not limited to hard floors with suction control settings strategically located at the handle allowing you to easily program it according to the surface you’re cleaning. For instance, lower suction is required for drapes or upholstery. The automatic height adjustment, on the other hand, regulates how close it sits to the floor. Its versatility goes above and beyond with a set of attachments such as a dusting brush, crevice tool, low carpet tool, as well as a telescopic extension wand and an 8-foot cord for those hard-to-reach areas.

Small as it could be at 9.1 pounds, its 1-liter dust bin is capable of trapping all that unwanted dust, allergens, and other particles, plus it makes for a no-mess disposal as it opens from the bottom. You’ll also appreciate that a multi-level filtration system is in place to protect its motor and yourself while the clean filter indicator is a thoughtful touch. The Bissell Deluxe Canister vacuum is not cordless but is still convenient as its 16-foot retractable power cord winds itself with a push of a button. Though you might have to unplug and plug from time to time, you’re already provided with everything that makes for a thorough and all-around clean for just $145 on Amazon.

If you’re a proud pet parent, you might want to check out what we have on animal vacuums that will help you deal with their shedding or go on to our curated deals page for more options and bargains on other smart cleaning appliances.

