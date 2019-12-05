Amazon has these Ecovacs robot vacuums on sale up to 53% off for Cyber Week

If you’ve been dreaming of the day you wouldn’t have to vacuum your floors, then you mustn’t let Cyber Week pass without getting yourself a robot vacuum. Right now, Amazon has got two models from Ecovacs, the Deebot 500 and 661 on sale up to 53% off. Snag this chance to get these little helpers without breaking the bank.

Ecovacs Deebot 500 — $135 (52% Off)

You might dread vacuuming as much as everyone else but Ecovacs’ Deebot 500 is always ready to clean for up to 110 minutes before it goes back to its dock to recharge. Rest assured, it picks up where it left off and with three cleaning modes (for auto, spot, and edge), it leaves no dust behind. Its two side brushes and main brush effectively sweep and lift all kinds of messes to thoroughly clean an entire floor of your home.

With a height of only 3.1 inches, the Deebot 500 sports a low profile to glide under furniture, and its large wheels can climb thresholds like doorsills or carpets. You won’t have to be worrying about switching gears from cleaning hard floors, you can just employ max mode to double its suction power to relieve your carpets of ground-in dirt. With anti-collision and anti-drop sensors, it is smart enough to work around obstacles and prevent itself from falling off the edge, while durable bumpers are in place for ample shock absorption.

If you have furry friends living with you, Ecovacs Deebot 500 tries to match up with an anti-scratch finish on its exterior and high-efficiency filters to help with all that shedding. This also makes for quiet and easy operation. Being a smart device in itself, it is compatible with voice commands with Alexa or Google Assistant, as much as it is programmable through the control button up top, full-function remote, or through the Ecovacs Home app.

Snag this chance to get the Deebot 500 for only $135 instead of $280 on Amazon.

Ecovacs Deebot 661 — $190 (53% Off)

The Ecovacs Deebot 661 may not look all that different from any robot vacuum but it does pack a lot of tricks under the hood. Like most vacuums including the Deebot 500, it goes through three stages of cleaning for sweeping, lifting, and vacuuming. But with the option to exchange its dustbin for a water tank, it is now capable of mopping your home as well.

This practical little hybrid adopts a systematic back-and-forth cleaning path instead of a random pattern and works up to 110 minutes nonstop depending on the intensity setting. You’ll likewise be able to choose among three cleaning modes and a max mode for troublesome messes. The full suite of sensors for anti-collision and anti-drop are in place as well as large wheels.

Apart from its ability to mop and its optimized navigation technology, the Deebot 661 is more or less similar to the Deebot 500. A clean can also be scheduled and monitored from anywhere through the Ecovacs Home app and through smart home devices like Alexa or Google Assistant. A full set of cleaning tools such as the dual length side brushes, main brush, and high-efficiency filters are there to capture debris.

Usually listing for $400, the Deebot 661 is $190 with the $210 price cut from Amazon. And if you’re approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa Card, its sale price can plummet to a more affordable $130 with an additional $60 discount.

