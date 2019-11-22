Regardless of vacuuming being a dreaded or therapeutic activity, it simply has to be done to keep spaces clean and breathable. And if you’re planning to host holiday get-togethers, it’s best to keep pesky dust bunnies off the guest list. While anyone suffering from allergies could use a break from sneezing, too. Vacuums sure come in all shapes, sizes, and at varying price points but if one thing is for sure, you can’t go wrong with a reliable brand like Dyson.

Some people wait till Black Friday or Cyber Monday to snag the best deals but Amazon is willing to give early birds a bang for their buck with two Dyson Animal vacuums on sale up to 5o% off, plus the chance to get $60 more in savings after applying and being approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card. Rest assured, pet owners would be able to manage their furry friend’s shedding before it gets out of hand.

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum — $249 (50% off)

Gone are the days wherein you feel limited or entrapped within the cord’s length. Dyson’s V8 gives you cordless convenience with a battery life that can stretch up to 40 minutes when using a nonmotorized tool or 25 minutes inversely, making it ideal for homes with a large floor area. Since the battery is only consumed when the vacuum is in suction mode, you can probably go through the whole house in one go if you’re smart about it.

Whether its hardwood floors or carpets that need freshening up, its powerful suction is complemented with stiff nylon bristles to efficiently pick up debris, ground-in dirt, allergens, pet hair, or cobwebs you have lying around. The V8 already surpasses the V6 with 150% more brush bar power and even more so on max power mode that provides up to seven minutes of higher suction. Like most Dyson vacuums, it converts to a handheld device to take cleaning above the floor. It is also lightweight and perfectly balanced so as not to give you any trouble in cleaning spots up high such as ceilings.

Since the point of vacuuming is to reduce exposure to dust, the V8 boasts a whole machine HEPA filtration to expel cleaner air and guarantee that allergens remain trapped. With hygienic dirt ejector, emptying its dust bin is painlessly done with one swift action.

Set yourselves up to clean high and low while the Dyson V8 Animal cordless stick vacuum is selling for just $249 instead of $499 on Amazon.

Dyson Ball Animal 2 — $299 (40% off)

Dyson’s Ball Animal 2 has one of the strongest suctions you’d find on any vacuum as is equipped with 306 air watts and Radial Root Cyclone technology that captures more microscopic dust than you’d want to know about. With three suction settings and a self-adjusting cleaner head, you can seamlessly and automatically transition from carpet to hard floors. Moreover, the Ball technology makes for precise maneuverability so you can easily navigate through your home’s furniture with a mere turn of the wrist.

Although the Ball Animal 2 is not a cordless vacuum, you will be able to work with its 35-foot cord as you glide across all floor types and several tools that contribute to its versatility. Suffice it to say, you can bank on this vacuum’s wand, hose, and attachments to suit any kind of surface as well as get to all those hard-to-reach areas. Pet owners would particularly appreciate the Turbine tool with counter-rotating brush heads that remove hair from carpets and upholstery without getting entangled. For those suffering from asthma and allergies, you’ll appreciate that it adopts a HEPA filtration system to ensure dust and other bacteria are trapped within its 0.55-gallon dirt cup.

Other notable features would include the hygienic bin emptying that prevents your hands from getting soiled as you discard all that collected dirt with the push of a button. You’ll also be provided with a bag so you can take all the tools with you as you move from one room to the next.

Usually priced at $500, Amazon sweeps you off your feet with a $201 discount that makes it available for just $299.

