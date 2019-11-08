While we can’t wiggle our way out of doing chores completely, we might as well arm ourselves with the right equipment that would enable us to get the job done right, once and for all. That said, investing in a capable and versatile vacuum from a reputable brand may set you back by a couple hundred bucks but you’ll surely feel the difference when cleaning becomes less of a drag. Right now, you can bank on up to $120 worth of savings as Amazon slashes the prices of two Shark Lift-Away upright vacuums.

Shark Rotator <span id="productTitle" class="a-size-large">TruePet (NV752)</span> — $120 Off

Has your furry friend got you constantly sneezing? The Shark Rotator TruePet is equipped with features that will help you manage all that shedding before it gets out of hand. Corded vacuums are known for powerful fade-free suction and the NV752 won’t disappoint with a motorized brush that makes it a solid option for picking up pet hair as well as in cleaning low- to high-pile carpets.

The “Powered Lift-Away” feature simply enhances the NV752’s applicability across all floor types and surfaces with three modes readily accessible on its handle. You’ll instantly get the functionality of an upright, stick, and handheld vacuum for the price of one. With the set of attachments and LED lights on both the handle and motorhead, you’ll be able to see all the dirt hiding in all those nooks and crannies get sucked away.

The last thing we want is to have all that debris blown out of the vacuum and so the Shark Rotator TruePet packs anti-allergen complete seal technology along with HEPA filters to ensure that dust and allergens as small as 0.3 microns stay within its dirt bin. The extra-large capacity of the dust cup would save you from having to empty it numerous times while the 30-foot long cord would provide you enough coverage for a nonstop clean before you have to crouch down and unplug.

Usually priced at $400, you can have Shark’s slick NV752 for just $280 on Amazon plus the chance to knock off $10 more with an approved Amazon Prime Store card.

Shark Apex with Zero-M (AZ1002) — $100 Off

If you’re willing to spend $20 more, you can get the Shark Apex with all the features the Rotator TruePet has and more. At 17.1 pounds, the AZ1002 is on the heavier side compared to other vacuums or to the NV752’s weight of 15.6 pounds. However, you wouldn’t find it unwieldy with dynamic swivel steering still in place at the base of the motorhead. An all-around clean is likewise achievable with three modes of cleaning for powered lift-away, upright, and above the floor.

The Shark Apex is geared with three tools that can be organized in its canister caddy. You’ll also get a break from sneezing since it also has Shark’s anti-allergen complete seal technology, washable filters, and HEPA filters that capture and trap dust and allergens into its 1.5-quart dirt bin.

While these two models are greatly similar, Shark’s Apex steps up with DuoClean technology that employs a dual brush roll system to deep clean carpets as well as deliver a polished look on hard bare floors. And with Zero-M anti-hair wrap, these brush rolls are now capable of cleaning themselves.

The Shark Apex also lists for $400 but with Amazon’s deal, you can clean high and low for $300. You may also qualify to get $50 more in discounts upon approval of an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

