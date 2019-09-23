There is no doubt we love our furry friends in spite of the messes they make. Caring for them brings quite a slew of responsibilities, but we can’t neglect our own need for clean and breathable spaces. Before your pet’s shedding gets out of hand, its best to equip yourself with a competent vacuum. Bissell, a pro-pet company, equips pet parents with just the right cleaning tools for their homes, with the added satisfaction of helping to give rescued pets a home through Bissel’s non-profit organization. The Bissell ICONpet vacuum (22889) assures you of hair-free floors that come with no strings attached. Usually priced at $400, Walmart gets it down to $300 with a 25% discount.

The Bissell ICONpet is lightweight at 7-pounds and sports a slim profile with a swivel head to boost its maneuverability. Its high-performance digital motor spins up to 420 miles per hour to provide you with powerful suction while the 22-volt lithium-ion battery offers cordless convenience. Not all vacuums are created equal and Bissell simply sets the standard higher with this cordless vac’s ability to transform into a handheld vac for an extended reach.

The ICONpet vacuum adapts to all floor types as well as multiple surfaces with three cleaning modes that regulate its power usage and run time. Moreover, its versatility goes above and beyond with auto-height adjustment and a set of onboard attachments. Those with pets will greatly appreciate the patented tangle-free brush roll that spins up to 3,200 revolutions per minute along with other specialized pet tools. These mechanisms efficiently pick up and take pet hair straight to its bin without posing any damage to its motor or blockage to its airflow.

A thorough clean is further facilitated with LED lights to illuminate the ICONpet’s 10.5-inch cleaning path and a SmartSeal Allergen system to ensure fine dust stays trapped within the vacuum. Since the main goal is to lessen your exposure to all sorts of harmful microscopic particles, Bissell incorporates CleanSide technology that makes emptying its 0.7-liter dirt cup almost painless as it is more likely hygienic. Once you’re all done, you can store and charge your vacuum at the same time through its wall mount.

Bissell has made floorcare its business for over 140 years. Needless to say, they’ve come up with more than a few solutions to maintain homes with or without pets. Get the Bissell ICONpet vacuum (22889) to optimize your clean and help a pet in need for $300 on Walmart.

