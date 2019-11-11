Deals

These are the best Black Friday smart home deals in 2019

If you’re planning to outfit your home with smart devices, then shop smart while doing it. Thanksgiving Day is almost upon us and Black Friday starts before the leftovers have been fully put away — but if you’re in the market for smart home devices, you might see even better deals on Cyber Monday than on Black Friday. There are already some pretty amazing deals on Amazon devices like the Echo Plus and the Echo Dot, and there are sure to be more as the month wears on. Ahead of Black Friday, Walmart has already knocked out a significant portion of the price on all original Google Home devices, but there is a solid chance there will be deals on the new Nest line of smart assistants soon.

The abundance of deals during what is now known as Cyber Week makes it a great time to buy a new smart lighting device, robot vacuum, smart security camera and more. And with all of the new streaming devices released this year it’s so easy to have a connected home. Popular brands such as Philips Hue, iRobot Roomba, Arlo, Instant Pot, and are sure to go discount to its lowest prices, there’s never been a better time to buy. Seriously — even if you like the newest devices, you can find some major discounts on popular smart automation devices. The original Google Home Mini is a great example — it’s literally being given away when you buy bundled offers.

Keep an eye on Digital Trends during Thanksgiving weekend. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the best deals and weeding out those that aren’t worth your time. All you have to do is keep checking back here and keep your wallet poised.

Best Black Friday smart home deals to expect

You can expect deals across a wide range of smart home devices. Notably, look for savings on smart assistants like the Amazon Echo and the Nest Home. Keep your eyes peeled for savings on smart displays like Google’s Nest Hub Max, but you can probably also expect Amazon to drop a lighting deal for the Echo Show. Smart plugs like the Belkin WeMo also see frequent sales, as do older models of smart devices. If you’re willing to sacrifice a few more modern features and a design update or two, you can net some big savings.

Best smart home deals going on right now

If you’re in the market for a smart TV, the Apple TV 4K is on sale right now. You can also nab great deals on original Google Home devices at Walmart, or if you prefer to do your shopping online, check out Amazon for deals on Echo products.

Echo Show 5 - Charcoal

$60 $90
Expires soon
The Echo Show 5 can do more than show the time. You can use it to see news summaries and video clips, display photos, watch videos, films, and TV shows, and make video calls with family and friends.
Buy at Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with Echo Dot (3rd Gen - Charcoal)

$80 $100
Expires soon
This bundle offer on Amazon saves you on the Fire TV Stick 4K and the third-gen Echo Dot. Grab this deal to take home a quality streaming device and smart speaker for less.
Buy at Amazon

Kasa Cam Outdoor by TP-Link

$85 $94
Expires soon
Whether you’re starting to build your home surveillance system or looking to expand your existing security setup, this Kasa Cam Outdoor is a great option at the right price tag.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Smart Wifi 6-Qt Pressure Cooker

$100 $150
Expires soon
Having the Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi in your home is like owning eight kitchen appliances. Gear up without missing out on savings when you order from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech Circle 2 Indoor and Outdoor Wired Home Security Camera

$152 $180
Expires soon
The Logitech Circle 2 Wired is an easy-to-install Wi-Fi indoor/outdoor home security camera. Grab yours from Amazon today while it is discounted. Hurry and order now to save on a stellar security cam.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) with Blink XT2 Smart Security Camera

$160 $190
Expires soon
This bundle includes an Echo Show 5 and a Blink XT2 security camera. Save on two quality Amazon devices when you grab this package offer. Order now while this deal is live.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 8 (Charcoal) with Ring Indoor Camera

$160 $190
Expires soon
Pre-order the new Echo Show 8 together with a Ring indoor camera if you are looking for gift ideas for the family. Save $30 off the combined prices of these devices on Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Shark Ion 750 (RV750) App-Controlled Robot Vacuum

$229 $244
Expires soon
Enjoy automated floor cleaning in your home with the Shark Ion 750 robot vacuum. Amazon has it on sale right now.
Buy at Amazon

iRobot Robot 680

$230 $300
Expires soon
If you love the idea of a Roomba cleaning your floors, check out the Roomba 680. It's a budget-friendly alternative to the high-end 900 series.
Buy at Walmart

Fire TV Cube bundle with Ring Video Doorbell 2

$250 $319
Expires soon
The Amazon Fire TV Cube is our pick for the best streaming device for 2019. Grab this home theater control center for less when you bundle it with the Ring Video Doorbell 2.
Buy at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum

$250 $379
Expires soon
If you fancy the idea of a Roomba scurrying around your home but don't want to break the bank, the Roomba 614 is a solid option.
Buy at Walmart

iRobot Roomba 614 Self-Charging Robot Vacuum

$250 $300
Expires soon
Clean your floors more efficiently with the iRobot Roomba 614. Get home to tidy floors every time by taking advantage of Best Buy's deal.
Buy at Best Buy

iRobot Roomba 670, Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

$264 $274
Expires soon
You can now get the latest 600 series model of the iRobot Roomba at a discount on Amazon. Enjoy automated floor cleaning by taking advantage of this deal.
Buy at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 675

$270 $300
Expires soon
Take away the hassle and tedium of floor cleaning by getting your hands on the iRobot Roomba 675.
Buy at Best Buy

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

$269 $299
Expires soon
Take away the hassle and tedium of floor cleaning by getting your hands on the iRobot Roomba 675.
Buy at Walmart

Arlo Pro 2 - Wireless Home Security Camera System with Siren

$282 $480
Expires soon
The Arlo Pro 2 is the best outdoor security camera you can get right now. If you are hesitant because of its high price tag, we found a bundle deal on Amazon that lets you in on a sweet discount.
Buy at Amazon

NestCam Outdoor HD Security Surveillance Camera w/ 2 Way Audio (2 Pack)

$298 $450
Expires soon
Save on the NestCam Outdoor HD Security Surveillance that intelligently detects activity and sends an alert to your phone or email with a snapshot when you get it from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Spotlight Cam Battery HD Security Camera 2-Pack

$349 $398
Expires soon
Ring Spotlight Cam Battery protects your home around the clock. Connect it to your Amazon Alexa setup so you can get alerts and talk to visitors on your Echo devices. Grab this two-pack kit to save.
Buy at Amazon

Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell with Security Cam Bundle

$499 $656
Expires soon
Increase the security and smart capabilities of your home with this Nest Smart Wi-Fi video doorbell bundle that also includes a 3-pack security camera kit and two smart plugs.
Buy at Walmart

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum

$533 $699
Expires soon
Make floor cleaning less tedious and more genius with the iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum. Save over $150 when you order on Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum - Gray

$550 $650
Expires soon
The iRobot Roomba 960 hits the sweet spot between features, performance, and affordability. Get yours today on Best Buy and save $100.
Buy at Best Buy

iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

$550 $650
Expires soon
Target is dropping a cool discount on the iRobot Roomba 960 today. Grab this chance to take home this excellent robot vacuum for less.
Buy at Walmart

Google - Nest Cam IQ Outdoor Security Camera- 2 Pack - White

$599 $700
Expires soon
One of the most excellent surveillance cameras out there is the Google Nest Cam IQ Outdoor. It’s also our pick as the best for night vision. Grab the 2-camera kit today at a discount on Best Buy.
Buy at Best Buy
