These are the best Black Friday smart home deals in 2019

If you’re planning to outfit your home with smart devices, then shop smart while doing it. Thanksgiving Day is almost upon us and Black Friday starts before the leftovers have been fully put away — but if you’re in the market for smart home devices, you might see even better deals on Cyber Monday than on Black Friday. There are already some pretty amazing deals on Amazon devices like the Echo Plus and the Echo Dot, and there are sure to be more as the month wears on. Ahead of Black Friday, Walmart has already knocked out a significant portion of the price on all original Google Home devices, but there is a solid chance there will be deals on the new Nest line of smart assistants soon.

The abundance of deals during what is now known as Cyber Week makes it a great time to buy a new smart lighting device, robot vacuum, smart security camera and more. And with all of the new streaming devices released this year it’s so easy to have a connected home. Popular brands such as Philips Hue, iRobot Roomba, Arlo, Instant Pot, and are sure to go discount to its lowest prices, there’s never been a better time to buy. Seriously — even if you like the newest devices, you can find some major discounts on popular smart automation devices. The original Google Home Mini is a great example — it’s literally being given away when you buy bundled offers.

Keep an eye on Digital Trends during Thanksgiving weekend. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the best deals and weeding out those that aren’t worth your time. All you have to do is keep checking back here and keep your wallet poised.

Best Black Friday smart home deals to expect

You can expect deals across a wide range of smart home devices. Notably, look for savings on smart assistants like the Amazon Echo and the Nest Home. Keep your eyes peeled for savings on smart displays like Google’s Nest Hub Max, but you can probably also expect Amazon to drop a lighting deal for the Echo Show. Smart plugs like the Belkin WeMo also see frequent sales, as do older models of smart devices. If you’re willing to sacrifice a few more modern features and a design update or two, you can net some big savings.

Best smart home deals going on right now

If you’re in the market for a smart TV, the Apple TV 4K is on sale right now. You can also nab great deals on original Google Home devices at Walmart, or if you prefer to do your shopping online, check out Amazon for deals on Echo products.

