The Bang and Olufsen Beoplay E8 Earbuds get a 30% pre-Prime Day price cut

Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner but some of the best deals are already up for grabs. When it comes to earbuds, it may be safe to assume that most of us go for the more affordable option or the complementary pair attached to a phone or gadget. Then again, with great sound comes great earbuds. If you’re looking for quality sound with no strings attached, Bang and Olufsen Beoplay E8 Truly Wireless Earbuds are currently on sale for $210 on Amazon. Normally priced at $299, the 30% price cut gives a good ring to cord-free convenience.

These earbuds aren’t the only great pre-Prime Day deals on headphones. We’ve found a $50 discount on Sony wireless in-ear headphones, $64 off Plantronics wireless noise-canceling headphones, and up to $200 off a pair of Beats Studio 3. We’ll be curating the best Prime Day deals on headphones and earbuds throughout the shopping event.

Bang and Olufsen is notably a distinguished high-end manufacturer for audio products and the Beoplay E8 continues to measure up and deliver superior sound quality. Unlike its competitors, the E8 sports a low-profile and unobtrusive design to fit your on-the-go lifestyle. These in-ear earbuds make for superb noise isolation since it tightly seals into your ear canal. The brand takes premium comfort a notch higher with Comply Sport memory foam and silicone ear tips in varying sizes to ensure that your earbuds stay perfectly in place.

Equipped with advanced Bluetooth 4.2 technology, the E8 comes with an intuitive touch interface that reels in power through your fingertips. For instance, a simple tap would let you switch tracks, answer or reject calls, as well as adjust the volume. These features are taken to its fullest potential with the Bang and Olufsen mobile app. ToneTouch allows you to adjust the sound profile to match your current activity while activating Transparency Mode enables you to control how much noise from the outside goes through.

The Beoplay E8 lets you enjoy up to four hours of playtime, and its fast-charging capabilities are cutting-edge as 20 minutes will give you an additional hour of use. More than its luxurious and elegant design, the genuine leather case can hold two full charges or eight hours of power. In totality, the compact and stylish earbuds can last you at least 12 hours of music and calls wherever and whenever you want it.

The Bang and Olufsen Beoplay E8 Truly Wireless Earbuds is sweat resistant and limits dropouts with Near Field Magnetic Induction (NFMI). Simply put, sound is transmitted between earbuds via a magnetic field to offers better connectivity and less sound degradation. For a discounted price of $210, Amazon lets you in on almost $100 worth of savings to entice your ears.

