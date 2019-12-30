Amazon slashes up to $73 off Bose and Jabra wireless sport headphones

Anyone living an on-the-go lifestyle will surely consider a pair of wireless headphones to be an essential item. With wireless, you’re able to tune in and spare yourself from getting entangled in pesky cables. And in the spirit of the new year, you might as well let go of the bulky headband. The AirPods may be a common choice but if you’re an Android user looking for cost-efficient alternatives, Amazon lets you in on up to $73 in savings on either the Bose SoundSport Wireless in-ear headphones or Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds.

Bose SoundSport — $99 ($50 Off)

The Bose SoundSport are wireless in-ear headphones with a single cord connecting each earpiece. They allow you to be untethered from your device with both Bluetooth and NFC. A press of a button on the right earbud would be all it takes to power and spark a seamless pair while the in-line remote and mic houses all the necessary controls for playback and calls. When in doubt, you’ll be thankful for the voice prompts.

Truthfully, these fitness-oriented headphones aren’t the most compact pair you can find but the device is lightweight at just 0.8 ounces and packs a big enough battery to deliver up to six hours of use. These come with a carry case for easy storage and three pairs of StayHear+ ear tips in varying sizes for a secure fit, allowing just enough ambient sound to seep in so you don’t lose touch with your surroundings, especially in high-traffic areas. And to decrease the risk of you losing anything, Bose’s SoundSport comes with a carry case.

Bose’s stellar reputation for supreme audio reproduction is intact with the SoundSport’s active EQ ensuring that the sound remains well balanced regardless of the volume. You’ll also be able to enjoy some level of customization and the means to update the software through the Bose Connect app. Usually retailing for $149, Amazon’s $50 discount gets you in the groove for getting fit for just $99.

Jabra Elite Active 65t — $117 ($73 Off)

If you truly want no strings attached, the Jabra Elite Active 65t will give you just that for a couple bucks more. A solid option that is currently featured in our roundup of the best earbuds for running with a near-perfect 4.5-star rating in our review. It steps up from the much-coveted Apple Airpods with tremendous battery life, good sound, and quite a set of features to boot.

Like Bose’s SoundSport, its IP56 rating makes it splash and dustproof. While Jabra’s Elite Active 65t only lasts up to five hours on a single charge, you’ll be able to bank on ten more hours of portable playtime which the charging case provides. And running out of juice will be the least of your worries as a 15-minute charge is enough to extend playback for at least one more hour.

In-ear stability is guaranteed with snug-fitting earbuds and Bluetooth 5.0 technology to reduce call and music dropouts. And with the integrated accelerometer motion sensors, you can now track your fitness and performance. What’s more, you’ll be able to activate voice command with Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant. And when you want to fine-tune your listening experience, the Jabra Sound+ app is just as accessible.

The Jabra Elite Active 65t typical list price of $190 may not be far off from what the Airpods are selling for but it becomes more affordable with $73 price cut from Amazon that makes it available at $117.

