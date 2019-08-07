Share

Bose is known for incorporating the latest and greatest technology in each of its products, so it should come as no surprise that the company makes some of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market. If you don’t have the budget for the wireless QuietComfort 35 II, you may want to consider the wired QuietComfort 25 noise-canceling headphones. Both the iOS and Android-compatible versions are discounted on Amazon for $129. Coincidentally, Beats Studio3 wireless headphones are also on sale right now.

The QuietComfort 25 combines the power of ergonomic design, significant noise reduction, and incredible sound performance to provide you with an amazing listening experience. Enjoy some peace and quiet on your daily routine by taking advantage of these awesome deals.

Lightweight and comfortable, these Bose headphones are ideal for long listening sessions. The headband and cushions are pillow-soft and the earcups are rotatable, ensuring a cozy and fine-tuned fit on your head and around your ears. The earcups pivot and fold flat into the compact case (included) so you can keep the headphones protected when you travel or when not in use. There’s also an in-line microphone and a remote so you can control various music functions easily as well as talk on your phone hands-free.

Sound quality is very impressive. The headphones can deliver precise guitars, clean bass, crisp percussion, clear vocals, and even subtle details that you may never have noticed before, all thanks to the brand’s proprietary Active EQ and TriPort technologies. Bose also added an advanced noise reduction feature that monitors the noise around you and cancels it out, helping you focus on your calls, music, videos, or movies. Whether you’re working in a busy office, walking in a rowdy street, or relaxing in a loud coffee shop, the headphones can effectively block out distracting noise. Even airplane roar can be reduced to a whisper, making them a great companion for long-haul flights.

For office workers, frequent flyers, and anyone else who needs a pair of headphones with effective noise-canceling and superb audio quality, the Bose QuietComfort 25 is an outstanding choice. You can grab the iOS (normally $198) or the Android-compatible (usually $179) model at a discounted price of $129 on Amazon.

