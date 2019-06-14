Share



Earlier this week, Dell dropped the price of Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II noise-canceling wireless headphones, giving Bose fans a chance to save some dough. Amazon has now matched Dell’s price, dropping the price of its stock down to $299of $299, $50 off its normal price of $349. But they’ve also dropped the price on a great alternative as well, which we’ll talk more about later.

Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II’s arguably are the flagship of the company’s headphones lineup. They deliver all the full rich sound you’d expect from Bose, along with some of the best noise-canceling we’ve seen. The headphone cups fit snugly but not uncomfortably against the ear, and active noise-canceling (ANC) technology continuously adjusts the level of noise-canceling based on ambient noise to ensure all you hear is your music.

Bluetooth technology is of course included, and they’re fully compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple’s Siri. You can switch through these with just a push of the button, so you’re not limited to using just one. You can also use these voice assistants to control playback.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II’s are pricey, and one of the more expensive headphones out there. If you’re looking for something cheaper, we’d recommend Plantronics’ Backbeats. Normally $199, even at full price they’re cheaper than the QC 35 II’s. But Amazon is currently running a sale which brings the price down to $129, a savings of $70.

Like the QuietComforts, the Backbeat also supports ANC, which should provide you comparable performance — although not as good in eliminating ambient noise as the Bose headphones. There’s also no Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri support either. However, reviews do say that the sound quality of the Backbeats is quite impressive for the price, even if they might not be as fully featured.

One thing that we really do like about the Backbeats is their battery life. Plantronics says you’ll be able to get up to 24 hours of listening time off a single charge, which is quite good for a budget wireless headphone. If you can do without some of the bells and whistles of the Bose, than these headphones are definitely ones that you want to consider.

If you’re looking for a more direct competitor to the QuietComfort 35 II’s feature set, we recommend you consider the Sony WH-1000XM3 deal available on Drop right now. At $289, the price is comparable, and the sound out of these things is outstanding (just ask our AV expert, Caleb Denison, how much he likes them). You won’t be disappointed.

