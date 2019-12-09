Amazon drops the price of wireless headphones from Bose

There are more than a handful of options that would enable you to take your music on the go. While true wireless earbuds give you undeniable portability, headphones remain the go-to choice of audiophiles. And with smartphones slowly losing their headphone jacks, seeking wireless options seem just as sensible and more futureproof. Right now, you can rock out your tunes and cut through all the hubbub without missing out on up to $70 worth of savings from Amazon when you get either of Bose’s wireless headphones; the SoundLink II or the QuietComfort 35 II. You can also slash $60 beyond the published sale prices when your Amazon Rewards Visa card is approved.

Bose SoundLink II — $179 ($50 Off)

In choosing a pair of headphones, comfort and durability are two important factors to consider. Bose’s SoundLink II excels in both aspects with densely padded earcups and a lightweight but solid frame sourced from impact-resistant materials. It even comes with a protective case while the headphones fold flat for easy storage.

Bose has always been lauded for supreme audio reproduction and the SoundLink II does not disappoint with TriPort technology and Active EQ that work hand in hand to deliver a sound that’s crisp and strong regardless of the volume. Precise call quality is likewise ensured with an advanced microphone system that automatically adjusts the volume depending on how loud your environment is, and processes your voice to sound clearer on the other end.

Equipped with Bluetooth technology, you’re instantly able to pair up to two devices and enjoy a wireless range of 30 meters. Beyond being free from pesky cables, you’ll hardly encounter any trouble staying connected or switching between devices. And when a call comes through, the Soundlink II is intutive enough to pause and resume playtime accordingly. You can also remain untethered to your device with button controls conveniently accessible on each earcup.

The Bose SoundLink II are around-ear wireless headphones that offers up to 15 hours of playback on a single charge. And when that’s not enough, you can opt for a hardwired connection with the included backup cable.

Usually priced at $229, Amazon lets you wear one of the best-sounding wireless headphones for just $179.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II — $279 ($349)

If you got a $100 more from your Christmas bonus to spare, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II is another solid option with a near-perfect 4-out-of-5-star rating in our review. It has three levels of advanced noise-cancellation through a dual-microphone set-up that effectively blocks any unwanted background sound. Like the SoundLink II, these are well-crafted wireless headphones that do not skimp on wearability. Travelers and audiophiles in particular will appreciate them when they’re flying or working their way through a hectic commute. These headphones likewise deliver supreme and undistorted audio reproduction at any volume, as you drown out the rest of the world with a touch of a button. And with the integration of Bose AR, multi-directional motion sensors detect your head orientation and body movements to deliver tailored audio content depending on your location.

The QuietComfort 35 II is accompanied by the Bose Connect app, which allows you to adjust the level of noise cancellation, unlock Bose AR, enable music sharing, manage Bluetooth connections, and access software updates. Hassle-free Bluetooth pairing for multiple devices is assured with the embedded NFC chip while in-ear controls are still in place to give you the utmost wireless convenience. It also responds to voice commands with Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant.

Those gearing up for a non-stop listening experience will be all the more thrilled with 2o hours of portable runtime when both Bluetooth and ANC is employed. The standard 3.5mm aux wire is still provided for when you untimely run out of juice or when you simply want to conserve battery.

With the Bose QuietComfort 35 II nothing can get in between you and your music, for only $279 instead of $349 on Amazon.

