Amazon sneaks an $800 lightning deal on the Bowflex Max Trainer M7 for Prime Day

Drake Hawkins
By
bowflex max trainer m7 amazon prime day 2019 deal

More than halfway through Prime Day 2019, Amazon keeps the hype up by dropping Lightning Deals that are delivering significant price cuts on thousands of products. One of the premium items getting a limited-time discount is the Bowflex Max Trainer M7. You can get this breakthrough cardio machine at a massive $800 below its normal price but only if you order now.

If you are looking to add premium cardio equipment to your home gym or fitness facility, then do not sleep on the Bowflex Max Trainer M7 lightning deal. This usually $2,000 elliptical and power stepper hybrid is now only $1,200 on Amazon. Hurry and order now to save on a feature-packed fitness machine.

Get the benefits of two pieces of cardio equipment in one machine with the Bowflex Max Trainer M7. Just like an elliptical, it allows the user to move all limbs through a smooth and low-impact motion. But its almost-upright design also provides the lower body pump that you can get from a stepper. And with 20 levels of resistance, you can achieve the desired training effect regardless of whether you are a beginner or have stepped up to a more advanced level.

Let the Max Trainer M7 guide you toward your goal. It has an intuitive performance-targeted programming feature that makes it easier to achieve gradual yet constant improvements. Just sync your Bowflex cardio machine with the free Max Trainer app through Bluetooth to get A.I. coaching personalized to your fitness level.

Having limited space is one of the most-used alibis for not exercising. With the Bowflex Max Trainer M7, you have one less excuse. This compact fitness equipment has a small footprint, unlike traditional cardio machines. Plus, it looks cool with its sleek body, oversized display, gym-quality handlebars, and stainless steel pedals. Just looking at this handsome machine can pump you up to bust a quick cardio session.

Get the Bowflex Max Trainer M7 now on Amazon for only $1,200. Time is ticking on this lightning deal, so order now to get an $800 discount on a piece of cardio equipment that’s usually priced at $2,000.

Bookmark our curated deals page to make the most out of Amazon Prime Day 2019.

