Best Prime Day camping deals: Marmot, GoPro, and LifeStraw discounts

Prime Day 2019 is underway, offering outstanding discounts on thousands of products across the site. But while you may have spent your time looking for a smartwatch, a new laptop, or the latest and greatest in tech gadgets, did you know that Prime Day is actually one of the best sales to score deals on all kinds of camping gear? With retailers like Walmart getting in on Prime Day sales, the deals just keep coming.

It’s true — the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter was actually one of the bestselling items of Prime Day 2018. For this year, we’ve found deals on tents, backpacks, Marmot sleeping bags, and more. If you scroll down the page, you’ll find a constantly updated list of the best deals we’ve been able to find. Keep checking this page all sale long to see what we’ve found.

Best camping deals for Prime Day 2019

How do you know if you’re getting a good deal?

Prime Day may be known for its discounts, but like any buying holiday, it’s up to the consumer to make sure they’re actually getting a good deal. In general, we’ve seen some really great discounts on Xbox consoles, Amazon Echo devices, Instant Pots, and 4K TVs. However, there are quite a few discounts floating around that won’t really be saving you very much money. To help you out, here are some tips for spotting a good deal:

Filter your deals through a trusted source

The easiest way to ensure you find the best possible discounts is to have someone do all the hard work for you. If you bookmark this page for later, we’ll have our entire editorial staff digging through the depths of Amazon to deliver great savings to you. If you have trust issues, though, we’ll let you in on few of the tricks and techniques we use for spotting great deals.

Do a quick Google search

If you find yourself staring down a set of pots and pans, an air fryer, or a gorgeous soundbar but aren’t sure if it’s the best possible price available, head to Google. One quick Google search on a specific product will often pull up pricing information across the board. If it’s actually on sale, then prices from the likes of Walmart, Best Buy, and the manufacturer page will likely be higher.

Check price histories

This may seem like a labor-intensive process, but it’s actually really easy to do. There’s a website called CamelCamelCamel that tracks and displays the price history of any item sold on Amazon. Though this only works for Amazon products, it’s an easy way to see whether or not you’re getting the best deal historically or not.

Read the fine print and comments

Shopping online is a lot less dangerous than it used to be, but that doesn’t mean you can just stop reading the fine print. A lot of retailers will hide important details where you are least likely to look. Most commonly, this happens with third-party sellers who are trying to get a leg up on their competition by offering deep discounts on refurbished tech.

