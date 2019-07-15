Digital Trends
Best Prime Day camping deals: Marmot, GoPro, and LifeStraw discounts

Prime Day 2019 is underway, offering outstanding discounts on thousands of products across the site. But while you may have spent your time looking for a smartwatch, a new laptop, or the latest and greatest in tech gadgets, did you know that Prime Day is actually one of the best sales to score deals on all kinds of camping gear? With retailers like Walmart getting in on Prime Day sales, the deals just keep coming.

It’s true — the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter was actually one of the bestselling items of Prime Day 2018. For this year, we’ve found deals on tents, backpacks, Marmot sleeping bags, and more. If you scroll down the page, you’ll find a constantly updated list of the best deals we’ve been able to find. Keep checking this page all sale long to see what we’ve found.

Best camping deals for Prime Day 2019

Marmot Crane Creek 2-Person Tent

$140 $200
The ultralight Crane Creek tent is small enough to fit into your backpack but large enough to accommodate two people once it's pitched. At 30% off, it's a steal.
GoPro HERO7 Black 12 MP Waterproof 4K Camera Bundle

$320 $451
This bundle includes GoPro HERO7, a case, chest strap, head strap, wrist strap band mount, flexible tripod, and much more. Get it now and save well over $100.
CamelBak Eddy Water Bottle

$8 $14
It's a simple water bottle, but it's an essential on any hike. And at a price like this, you can grab an extra one (or three) to have on hand.
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

$10 $18
The LifeStraw was one of the top-selling items in the U.S. last Prime Day, and we know why -- it's one of the most reliable and portable personal water filtration systems on the market,
Marmot Ironwood 20 Mummy Lightweight Sleeping Bag

$140 $200
When you need to stay warm and cozy on a backpacking trip, you need something like the Marmot Ironwood 20, which is rated to 20 degrees Fahrenheit and boasts 650 fill power down.
Marmot Cirrus Inflatable Pillow

$32 $45
Just because you're roughing it doesn't mean you can't be comfortable. An inflatable pillow like this one from Marmot will save space in your pack but keep you comfy at night.
Coleman Brazos 30-Degree Sleeping Bag

$25 $38
This quality sleeping bag will keep you warm and comfortable on your next outdoor adventure. Get it now to take advantage of the Prime Day discount.
Ozark Trail 10 x 10-foot Instant Slant Leg Canopy

$49 $59
Camping has its fair share of challenges -- after all, that's the charm of it. But, setting up a canopy doesn't have to be a struggle, and it isn't with this Instant Slant Leg model.
Coleman Tenaya Lake Fast-Pitch, 8-Person Cabin Tent with Closet

$139 $210
Camping is best when its with a group of people you wouldn't mind getting lost in the mountains or woods with. That's why this 8-person cabin tent is ideal. Buy now and get 34% off.
Coleman LED Camp Lantern String Lights

$19 $30
Coleman is one of the best camping brands in the industry, and with these string lights, they add a bit of style to its night time function. Get it now on Prime Day and save.
How do you know if you’re getting a good deal?

marmot sleeping bags amazon prime day price drop kids bag

Prime Day may be known for its discounts, but like any buying holiday, it’s up to the consumer to make sure they’re actually getting a good deal. In general, we’ve seen some really great discounts on Xbox consoles, Amazon Echo devices, Instant Pots, and 4K TVs. However, there are quite a few discounts floating around that won’t really be saving you very much money. To help you out, here are some tips for spotting a good deal:

Filter your deals through a trusted source

The easiest way to ensure you find the best possible discounts is to have someone do all the hard work for you. If you bookmark this page for later, we’ll have our entire editorial staff digging through the depths of Amazon to deliver great savings to you. If you have trust issues, though, we’ll let you in on few of the tricks and techniques we use for spotting great deals.

Do a quick Google search

If you find yourself staring down a set of pots and pans, an air fryer, or a gorgeous soundbar but aren’t sure if it’s the best possible price available, head to Google. One quick Google search on a specific product will often pull up pricing information across the board. If it’s actually on sale, then prices from the likes of Walmart, Best Buy, and the manufacturer page will likely be higher.

Check price histories

This may seem like a labor-intensive process, but it’s actually really easy to do. There’s a website called CamelCamelCamel that tracks and displays the price history of any item sold on Amazon. Though this only works for Amazon products, it’s an easy way to see whether or not you’re getting the best deal historically or not.

Read the fine print and comments

Shopping online is a lot less dangerous than it used to be, but that doesn’t mean you can just stop reading the fine print. A lot of retailers will hide important details where you are least likely to look. Most commonly, this happens with third-party sellers who are trying to get a leg up on their competition by offering deep discounts on refurbished tech.

