Most people like to start their day with a fresh and delicious cup of joe. Fortunately, there are plenty of coffeemakers available that make it possible for us to enjoy the ultimate coffee experience without having to leave the house, go to the coffee shop, and wait in line.

For Amazon’s Prime Day, the retail giant is offering two coffeemaker models from the kitchen appliance company Breville: The BDC400 Coffee Maker with Glass Carafe and the BDC450 Coffee Maker with Thermal Carafe. Breviile also has a lightning deal on its smart toaster oven so if you’re in the market for great new kitchen devices, hurry and take advantage of these limited-time Lightning Deals.

Breville Precision Brewer Coffee Maker with Glass Carafe – 54% OFF

This 60-ounce drip coffeemaker boasts automatic preset modes that help you make coffee the way you like it: Gold, fast, strong, iced, cold brew, and My Brew. The My Brew mode lets you set bloom time, brew temperature, and flow rate to suit the coffee you’re using. In the Gold Cup mode, the coffeemaker applies brewing best practices by automatically adjusting the water temperature and brew time.

Great tasting coffee requires precise control of the flow rate, contact time, and temperature. The Breville BDC450 does that by allowing you to adjust the temperature through the PID control. You can also choose from the three flow rates to optimize contact time. Other notable features are the auto Steep and Release technology which is perfect for when you’re making small cups, dual-filter baskets (flat-bottom filter and cone filter) that let you brew coffee of any volume, and an easy-to-clean glass carafe that’s useful if you want to know if the brewing cycle is complete or if you need to make more coffee.

The Breville BDC400 Precision Brewer Coffee Maker originally costs $280, but with Amazon’s Prime Day deal, you can have it for 54% off which totals to only $129. Order yours now while still in stock.

Breville Precision Brewer Coffee Maker with Thermal Carafe – 52% OFF

If you need your coffee to stay hot longer without it becoming stewed, a coffeemaker with a thermal carafe is your best option. The Breville BDC450 has all the functions and features of the BDC400 except for the carafe. This model comes with a thermal carafe which is beneficial in a number of ways. It can keep the coffee hot and fresh all while preventing it from going rancid. It’s also durable so dropping it accidentally won’t cause it to break.

Normally $295, the Breville BDC450 Precision Brewer Coffee Maker is now available for only $142. This Prime Day deal won’t last long, so you might as well grab it while you can.

