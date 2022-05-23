Casper was one of the first brands to rise to fame with exceptionally cozy, affordably priced memory foam mattresses in a box. The brand has come a long way since then, sporting a wide lineup of the best mattresses on the market, each of which is cozier than the next. Right now, Casper is having a pretty sweet Memorial Day sale with prices reduced on all of its bestsellers. Humans spend one-third of their lives sleeping, so there’s no better way to take care of your body and mind than by investing in the perfect nest to rest and recover each night.

Every Casper Mattress comes with 100-night risk-free trial and a 10-year limited warranty, so if you’ve been considering making the switch, now is the time, and you’ve seriously got nothing to lose. Take advantage of these incredible mattresses at even more incredible prices, and don’t forget that every mattress includes free shipping and no-contact delivery, making it more enticing than ever to invest in improved sleep. Memorial Day mattress deals are a once-a-year event, so don’t wait until next year to improve your sleep.

Casper Mattress Memorial Day Sale: Today’s Best Deals

Don’t be fooled by the fact that Casper’s Essential Mattress is its entry-level model — this mattress packs a lot of punch for an extremely low price. If you’re in the market for a new mattress but you are concerned about saying within your budget, Casper’s Essential Mattress is an excellent option for you.

Casper’s Essential Mattress has three layers of extra-durable foam, including a support layer, a layer engineered for breathability, and a layer designed for bounce. This mattress delivers support to all of your pressure points, protecting your neck, back, and joints. The Essential Mattress cradles your body while you sleep, and the layer of base foam provides the perfect supportive foundation for the top layers, ensuring that this mattress is as durable as it is plush. The Essential Mattress’s open-cell design and breathable materials help you to stay cool all night long.

Just like every mattress in the Casper lineup, the Essential Mattress ships for free, and even better, it ships within one to two days. Better nights of cooler sleep around just a click away! Casper’s Essential Mattress also comes with a five-year limited mattress warranty, so you can sleep knowing that your mattress is protected if anything goes wrong. The Casper Essential Mattress is the ideal depth to fit all standard sheets, so you can either splurge on some new bedding or keep using your tried and true favorite sheets on your new mattress. This mattress is selling out quickly, and for good reason. Right now, most sizes are still available, so if you are thinking about improving your sleep on a budget, now is the time to take advantage of this extra cozy deal.

Casper Original Mattress — from $806

Why Buy

Casper’s most popular mattress

Zoned Support

Durable foam base

AirScape

It is no surprise why Casper’s Original Mattress is the most popular mattress in its lineup. A step up from its entry-level Essential Mattress, the Original Mattress uses Casper’s 4D Sleep Technology that uses a proprietary combination of materials to deliver you the best night’s sleep you’ve ever had.

Casper’s Zoned Support divides foam into three ergonomic zones that are designed to keep your spine aligned throughout the night. Casper’s Original Mattress has softer foam around the shoulders, providing additional relief to the upper body, and firmer foam under your hips, waist, and lower back to help align your spine. Casper’s signature AirScape technology is made up of thousands of perforations in a breathable foam that increase airflow, helping to alleviate night sweats and keep you cool all night long. The durable base foam that can be expected from all Casper mattress offers support that lasts through the night and for many years to come.

Casper’s Original Mattress is available in six standard sizes, and you have the option to choose between the all-foam model and the hybrid foam and springs model. If you’re thinking about taking the plunge into cooler, deeper sleep, now is the time to score the Casper Original Mattress at a great price.

Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress — from $1186

Why Buy

Zoned Support Pro

AirScape 2

Resilient springs prevent sinking

Soft top layer

If a plush mattress is your jam, then Casper’s Nova Hybrid Mattress might be just the mattress for you. Just like Casper’s Original Mattress, Casper’s Nova Hybrid Mattress utilizes Casper’s 4D Sleep Technology to upgrade your sleep from every possible angle. The Nova Hybrid Mattress is especially perfect for those who want to feel like they’re being cradled by a soft, cozy cloud while they rest.

The Nova Hybrid Mattress takes Casper’s Zoned Support and gives it an update: Zoned Support Pro. With Zoned Support Pro, Casper’s foam is divided into seven ergonomic zones engineered to keep your spine aligned. Your shoulders will be supported by softer foam, while your hips, waist, and back are comforted by firmer support. Zoned Support isn’t the only feature that gets an upgrade with the Nova Hybrid — AirScape 2 gives cool sleep a whole new meaning with two layers of perforated, breathable foam. Your body heat and humidity have somewhere to go, circulating away from you, so you stay cool and asleep throughout the night.

Perhaps the most enticing aspect of Casper’s Nova Hybrid Mattress is its super luxe, plush, and stretchy top. Casper’s knit fabric stretches in four ways, enabling you to experience the full benefits of the layers below. If sleeping on what feels like one giant pillow piques your interest, now is the time to give Casper’s Nova Hybrid Mattress a try.

Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress — from $1436

Why Buy

Zoned Support Max

AirScape 3

Cradling top foams

Designed to combat back pain

If you are searching for the crème de la crème of Casper’s mattress lineup — and, honestly, of mattresses in general — then look no further than Casper’s Wave Hybrid Mattress. This mattress takes everything you have come to know and love about every other model of Casper mattress and innovated and upgraded it to the max. It is hard to imagine a better night’s sleep than what is provided by the Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress, but lucky for you, every size is currently in stock, so you don’t have to.

Casper once again utilizes its 4D Sleep technology, or their proprietary combination of materials, to help you sleep peacefully. The Wave Hybrid Mattress features the most advanced version of Casper’s Zoned Support, called Zoned Support Max, which contains continuous ergonomic zones made up of 86 strategically placed gel pods to deliver you perfect spinal alignment. AirScape 3, Casper’s most innovative AirScape technology to date, contains three layers of perforated foam as well as a cool-to-the-touch gel that keeps you cool in a way that no other mattress can. The Wave Hybrid’s cradling top foams help you fall asleep faster while its resilient springs prevent sinking while also adding additional lift and airflow.

Casper’s Wave Hybrid Mattress was designed to relieve aching and reduce pressure on your joints, delivering you more comfortable, more ergonomic, and more regenerative sleep. This is Casper’s most advanced support system yet, and to sleep on it only confirms why nine out of 10 Casper sleepers say that they experience reduced back pain after sleeping on Casper mattresses. Mattresses are no small investment, so if you’re on the fence, consider taking advantage of Casper’s 100-night risk-free trial and give yourself over three months to see for yourself just how incredible sleeping can be on the Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress.

