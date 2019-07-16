Digital Trends
Prime Day beauty deals save you up to 45% off of skin care devices

Shopping for Prime Day? The 48-hour sales event is almost over but there are still plenty of great beauty tech deals for men and women. If you’re looking to improve your skincare routine, take a look at these offers from Clarisonic and Foreo, two of the top best-selling facial cleansers.

Maintaining a skincare routine with the right exfoliating devices for your face and body is the perfect recipe for better skin. And since our face is the part of our body most exposed to the sun, especially during outdoor summer activities, taking care of it is worth investing in with great face products.

Clarisonic

clarisonic foreo facial cleanser amazon prime day deals brush

A recommended skincare regimen is to exfoliate about twice a week. Using just your hands isn’t enough to rid your face of the pore-clogging sweat and dirt accumulated throughout the day. An effective skin cleanser device should clean the face thoroughly but avoid abrasions or other harsh impacts on the skin. Clarisonic cleansing brushes can clean your face six times better than using your hands alone. Its new brush set called the Mia Smart Complete Set works to deep clean pores, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and can even work as a foundation applicator.

For Amazon Prime Day, Clarisonic lowered its prices down to match their Memorial Day sale of just $129 for the Mia set. The rechargeable waterproof brush comes in two sonic cleansing speeds. Delicate is meant for people with sensitive skin or if you’re having a sensitive skin day. Universal speed is for daily cleansing.

Foreo

clarisonic foreo facial cleanser amazon prime day deals brush men

Foreo makes some of the best luxurious cleanser products. You might not think you need this luxury device you once you see the glowing results you might change your mind. If you shave your face regularly the Luna 2 for men drives away dead skin cells and unclogs pores of 99.5% of dirt and oil. Soap, shaving cream, and moisturizer can dull your shaver so prepping your skin for a closer, more comfortable shave, helps improve your daily grooming. Avoid painful razor burns with this handy portable Foreo. Plus, it has a reverse anti-aging side to use for daily pulsations on your skin to visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles, for a more firm and youthful look.

The $200 price might turn you away but for Amazon Prime Day you can grab it for $100, an $89 reduced price.

If it’s more awesome deals on men’s grooming products you’re looking for, be sure to visit our brother site The Manual for the best products and tips to keep you looking sharp. Looking for more great stuff? Find more by browsing our curated Deals page and be sure to follow us on Twitter.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

