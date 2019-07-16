Share

Amazon Prime Day has finally graced our week with awesome bargains here and there. For most of us, a morning cup of coffee is an absolute essential power-up. In the spirit of Prime Day, these Cuisinart Coffee Makers get up to 62% in discounts so you can ditch the long lines in your typical coffee shops. Bank on awesome savings and use the extra time you got to savor every sip of homebrew coffee.

CUISINART DCC-1100BK PROGRAMMABLE COFFEE MAKER — $49

The Cuisinart DCC-1100BK coffeemaker is fully automatic and programmable for up to 24 hours. This compact machine leaves a minimal footprint on your countertop so you can always have it ready to brew as much as 12 cups or as little as a single-serve cup. Just be sure to press the 1 to 4 cup setting to adjust the brew for small servings to taste just as perfect every single time.

If you happen to be quite the impatient coffee drinker, then you’ll find the Brew Pause feature quite handy. You can simply get the 12-cup glass carafe anytime to pour yourself a cup or two, the ergonomic handle and knuckle guard will assure that you don’t get burnt from touching the hot pot. On a normal day, the Cuisinart DCC-1100BK would sell for $130 but with Amazon’s sweet 62% price cut, this could be yours for $80 less.

CUISINART DCC-3200 PERFECT TEMP PROGRAMMABLE COFFEE MAKER — $71

Cuisinart’s DCC-3200 is perfect for households with busy mornings as it is fully capable of self-cleaning and equipped with auto-shutoff timers. Though paper filters have proven to be more effective, the reusable gold-tone filter and charcoal water filter would ensure a clean pour every time.

What sets the DCC-3200 apart from any traditional coffeemaker is its state-of-the-art technology that guarantees hotter coffee without the taste or quality compromised. Customize your brew to suit your current mood by choosing between bold or regular flavor profiles and programming the carafe temp from low to high. Also, before you complain about the annoying beeping sound that signals your coffee is ready, the alert tone can easily be switched off.

Get off to a good start with the Cuisinart DCC-3200 Perfect Temp Programmable Coffee Maker. Don’t miss out on $114 worth of savings with this $71 deal from Amazon.

CUISINART DCC – 4000 COFFEE MAKER — $89

Get the best out of style and expert coffeemaking technology with the Cuisinart DCC-4000 that lets you enjoy hotter coffee every time. Quality and flavor is never compromised and only gets better as you can choose the brew strength that conforms to your sophisticated taste be it bold or regular.

The 12-cup glass carafe is accentuated with a stainless steel handle with the appropriate measurements readily seen for easy reference. With simple one-touch buttons, the fully automatic coffee maker allows personalization of your homebrew, hassle-free cleaning, auto-shutoff timers, and a 24-hour brew start. A 60-second reset is also applicable to recall settings and position in the brewing process should there be a power interruption.

Leave it to the Cuisinart DCC-400 Coffee Maker to brew up savings and hotter coffee with this deal from Amazon. Normally priced at $185, pay less and save more with this 52% price cut.

CUISINART CPO-850 POUR OVER COFFEE BREWER — $158

Have yourself a coffee-bar quality brewer in the comforts of your own home. The Cuisinart CPO-850 is certified by the Specialty Coffee Association of America to deliver up to eight cups of fine gourmet coffee. The fully electric operation of this home brewer pre-wets coffee grounds to allow the flavors to bloom before extracting it completely.

The temperature and strength are adjustable from hot to extra hot, and mild to bold respectively for coffee that matches up to your unique preference. Also, the thermal carafe surely helps keep your coffee at your desired temperature so you can come back to a hot cup any time. This deal includes a charcoal water filter, a laser-etched permanent filter, and No. 4 paper filters to get you on your groove to start brewing for yourself.

Go on to Amazon and grab one for yourself before the sale price of $158 bounces back to its $200 list price. Plus, score an additional $50 discount if you have your Amazon Rewards Visa Card ready.

CUISINART DGB-850 FULLY AUTOMATIC THERMAL COFFEE MAKER — $190

The Cuisinart DGB-850 authenticates your coffee experience with a freshly ground brew from start to finish. The 10-cup coffeemaker features an innovative DirectFlow grind assembly that seamlessly moves coffee grounds from the professional-style burr grinder right into the brew basket. Grind control is programmable for 4 to 10 cups, but the Grind-off feature would allow you to use pre-ground coffee.

The fully automatic coffeemaker has an extra-large LCD display and intuitive operations that let you perfect your homebrew by simply switching your flavor profile from regular, to bold or extra bold. With a 24-hour brew start, you can have your coffee the same time you’re ready, plus the thermal carafe assures that your coffee is at its optimal temperature.

The Cuisinart DGB-850 usually retails for $230, but you can get this for $190 through Amazon. Amazon Rewards Visa cardholders may qualify to get $50 off on top of the 17% price cut.

