Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon drops prices on Cuisinart coffeemakers by up to 62 % for Prime Day

Kaitlyn Gilles
By

Amazon Prime Day has finally graced our week with awesome bargains here and there. For most of us, a morning cup of coffee is an absolute essential power-up. In the spirit of Prime Day, these Cuisinart Coffee Makers get up to 62% in discounts so you can ditch the long lines in your typical coffee shops. Bank on awesome savings and use the extra time you got to savor every sip of homebrew coffee.

CUISINART DCC-1100BK PROGRAMMABLE COFFEE MAKER — $49

Cuisinart DCC 1100

The Cuisinart DCC-1100BK coffeemaker is fully automatic and programmable for up to 24 hours. This compact machine leaves a minimal footprint on your countertop so you can always have it ready to brew as much as 12 cups or as little as a single-serve cup. Just be sure to press the 1 to 4 cup setting to adjust the brew for small servings to taste just as perfect every single time.

If you happen to be quite the impatient coffee drinker, then you’ll find the Brew Pause feature quite handy. You can simply get the 12-cup glass carafe anytime to pour yourself a cup or two, the ergonomic handle and knuckle guard will assure that you don’t get burnt from touching the hot pot. On a normal day, the Cuisinart DCC-1100BK would sell for $130 but with Amazon’s sweet 62% price cut, this could be yours for $80 less.

CUISINART DCC-3200 PERFECT TEMP PROGRAMMABLE COFFEE MAKER — $71

cuisinart coffee makers amazon price cut dcc3200

Cuisinart’s DCC-3200 is perfect for households with busy mornings as it is fully capable of self-cleaning and equipped with auto-shutoff timers. Though paper filters have proven to be more effective, the reusable gold-tone filter and charcoal water filter would ensure a clean pour every time.

What sets the DCC-3200 apart from any traditional coffeemaker is its state-of-the-art technology that guarantees hotter coffee without the taste or quality compromised. Customize your brew to suit your current mood by choosing between bold or regular flavor profiles and programming the carafe temp from low to high. Also, before you complain about the annoying beeping sound that signals your coffee is ready, the alert tone can easily be switched off.

Get off to a good start with the Cuisinart DCC-3200 Perfect Temp Programmable Coffee Maker. Don’t miss out on $114 worth of savings with this $71 deal from Amazon.

CUISINART DCC – 4000 COFFEE MAKER — $89

cuisinart coffee makers amazon price cut dcc4000

Get the best out of style and expert coffeemaking technology with the Cuisinart DCC-4000 that lets you enjoy hotter coffee every time. Quality and flavor is never compromised and only gets better as you can choose the brew strength that conforms to your sophisticated taste be it bold or regular.

The 12-cup glass carafe is accentuated with a stainless steel handle with the appropriate measurements readily seen for easy reference. With simple one-touch buttons, the fully automatic coffee maker allows personalization of your homebrew, hassle-free cleaning, auto-shutoff timers, and a 24-hour brew start. A 60-second reset is also applicable to recall settings and position in the brewing process should there be a power interruption.

Leave it to the Cuisinart DCC-400 Coffee Maker to brew up savings and hotter coffee with this deal from Amazon. Normally priced at $185, pay less and save more with this 52% price cut.

CUISINART CPO-850 POUR OVER COFFEE BREWER — $158

cuisinart coffee makers amazon price cut cpo850

Have yourself a coffee-bar quality brewer in the comforts of your own home. The Cuisinart CPO-850 is certified by the Specialty Coffee Association of America to deliver up to eight cups of fine gourmet coffee. The fully electric operation of this home brewer pre-wets coffee grounds to allow the flavors to bloom before extracting it completely.

The temperature and strength are adjustable from hot to extra hot, and mild to bold respectively for coffee that matches up to your unique preference. Also, the thermal carafe surely helps keep your coffee at your desired temperature so you can come back to a hot cup any time. This deal includes a charcoal water filter, a laser-etched permanent filter, and No. 4 paper filters to get you on your groove to start brewing for yourself.

Go on to Amazon and grab one for yourself before the sale price of $158 bounces back to its $200 list price. Plus, score an additional $50 discount if you have your Amazon Rewards Visa Card ready.

CUISINART DGB-850 FULLY AUTOMATIC THERMAL COFFEE MAKER — $190

cuisinart coffee makers amazon price cut dgb850

The Cuisinart DGB-850 authenticates your coffee experience with a freshly ground brew from start to finish. The 10-cup coffeemaker features an innovative DirectFlow grind assembly that seamlessly moves coffee grounds from the professional-style burr grinder right into the brew basket. Grind control is programmable for 4 to 10 cups, but the Grind-off feature would allow you to use pre-ground coffee.

The fully automatic coffeemaker has an extra-large LCD display and intuitive operations that let you perfect your homebrew by simply switching your flavor profile from regular, to bold or extra bold. With a 24-hour brew start, you can have your coffee the same time you’re ready, plus the thermal carafe assures that your coffee is at its optimal temperature.

The Cuisinart DGB-850 usually retails for $230, but you can get this for $190 through Amazon. Amazon Rewards Visa cardholders may qualify to get $50 off on top of the 17% price cut.

Looking for more options? Check out what we have on the best coffee makers and more Prime Day Deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Prime Day deals 2019: Amazon Echo, laptop and smartwatch discounts
Up Next

Amazon hacks up to 44% off on Garmin GPS Navigators for Prime Day
apple ipad pro 10 5 review screen on angle
Computing

This iPad Pro is at its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon Prime Day

On the lookout for a new iPad Pro on Prime Day? Look no further, because we’ve found the mother of all deals. You can save $430 on an iPad Pro, bringing its price down to a super-low $699.
Posted By Alex Blake
best smart home deals for prime day amazon echo and google 123
Deals

The best Prime Day smart home deals: Echo, Blink, and Google Nest discounts

Amazon, Walmart, and Google Nest played a hard game with pre-Prime Day announcements and enticing early smart home deals. Now the pre-game show is over Amazon, Walmart, and Google Nest have rolled out their best Prime Day 2019 deals.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best laptop deals for prime day macbook and xps 189
Computing

The best Prime Day laptop deals: MacBook, Razer, HP, and Dell XPS discounts

Amazon Prime Day is now in its second and last day. Time is ticking to sort through some amazing laptop deals. We're seeing huge discounts on gaming laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, and more. If you're on the hunt for a solid laptop deal…
Posted By Luke Larsen
samsung wh n950 soundbar deal amazon prime day 2019 hw
Deals

The ultimate Prime Day deal? Amazon knocks $700 off the Samsung WH-N950 soundbar

Talk about a cracking Prime Day deal. Amazon has knocked a staggering $700 off the Samsung HW-N950 — a top-rated Dolby Atmos soundbar that comes bundled with two wireless rear speakers and a subwoofer.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Deals on Sony headphones, Apple iPads, and smartwatches

The best Amazon Prime Day deals have finally arrived. 4K TVs, Nintendo Switch bundles, iPads, and more are all on sale during this 48-hour stretch. Now is the time to find the savings you've been waiting for.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
olarhike air mattress prime day deal twin
Deals

Sleep soundly with the OlarHike twin air mattress, now 50% off for Prime Day

Is your house not big enough to accommodate more beds? What if you’re going camping and you can’t handle lying on the hard ground? The solution is an air mattress, like the OlarHike, which is available on Prime Day for only $60.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
AMD Ryzen 9 3900x
Deals

Amazon Prime Day slashes prices on AMD Ryzen 7 and Intel Core i7 CPU systems

Amazon Prime Day is back and it's better than ever with some amazing deals on AMD and Intel processors. Looking for a Ryzen 7 or Core i7 CPU? These are the best deals we could find with them inside.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Sony WH-1000xM3 headphones
Deals

Pick up Sony’s best noise-canceling headphones on the cheap on Prime Day

There's never been a better time to snag a pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones. That's because Amazon, as part of its ongoing Prime Day celebrations, has knocked $50 off one of the best pairs out there — the Sony WH-1000XM3.
Posted By Josh Levenson
bowflex max trainer m7 amazon prime day 2019 deal
Deals

Amazon sneaks an $800 lightning deal on the Bowflex Max Trainer M7 for Prime Day

Amazon keeps the Prime Day 2019 hype up by dropping lightning deals. One of the items getting a limited-time discount is the Bowflex Max Trainer M7. Get it at $800 less than its normal price if you order now.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Best Prime Day 4K TV Deals
Deals

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals: LG, Samsung, and Vizio receive major price cuts

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a fantastic deal on 4K TV — Amazon Prime Day 2019 has arrived, and with it oodles of discounted top-rated 4K televisions from the likes of Samsung, TCL, and Vizio.
Posted By Josh Levenson
intex challenger k1 kayak set amazon prime day deal
Deals

Amazon plunges price of this already-affordable Kayak set to $42 for Prime Day

A few hours before Amazon wraps up Prime Day 2019, but the discounts are still coming. If you are looking to get an inflatable kayak, now is the time. The Intex Challenger K1 Kayak is just $42 for a limited time.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
clarisonic foreo facial cleanser amazon prime day deals men brush
Deals

Prime Day beauty deals save you up to 45% off of skin care devices

Looking to improve your skincare routine? Treat yourself this Prime Day with great deals on beauty tech from Clarisonic and Foreo, two of the best selling facial cleansers for men and women.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Deals

Amazon is running some killer Fire TV deals to celebrate Prime Day 2019

Amazon has kicked off a number of killer deals on some of its finest cord-cutting devices, including the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K to celebrate Prime Day 2019.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best headphone deals for prime day on airpods and bose 1391321
Deals

Best Prime Day headphone deals: Bose, Sony, and wireless earbuds on sale

Solitude doesn't always come cheap, but now that Prime Day 2019 has arrived, it's a little more affordable. Amazon has slashed the price of a number of top-rated headphones from the likes of Bose and Sony for its online shopping bonanza.
Posted By Josh Levenson