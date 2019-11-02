November is finally here, and for those of us who love autumn, “fall” is synonymous with sweater weather, getting cozy indoors, and pumpkin-flavored everything. For techies and bargain hunters, though, November means Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and we’re pleased to say that the holiday deals have already started rolling in. Dell always runs some of the best seasonal promotions, and its Black Friday Sneak Peek sale is now offering up to 50% off a wide selection of laptops, desktop PCs, accessories, and more.

The Dell Black Friday Sneak Peek sale just kicked off on November 1 and runs until Monday, November 18. Dell is also offering free home shipping as well as extended returns for the duration of the sale. If you’re already hungry for deals and don’t want to wait until Black Friday and Cyber Week, read on. We’ve rounded up a large handful of the best picks below, but you can check out all of the sale offerings here.

Dell Laptop Deals

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop : A no-nonsense workhorse 15.6-inch laptop packing the latest generation Intel Core i3 CPU along with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. An $80 discount knocks it down to just $400.

A no-nonsense workhorse 15.6-inch laptop packing the latest generation Intel Core i3 CPU along with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. An $80 discount knocks it down to just $400. Dell Inspiron 15 5000 2-in-1 Laptop : A 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD are combined with a 15.6-inch 1080p display that folds down to let you use this versatile 2-in-1 laptop like a tablet – all for $700 after a $100 early Black Friday discount.

A 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD are combined with a 15.6-inch 1080p display that folds down to let you use this versatile 2-in-1 laptop like a tablet – all for $700 after a $100 early Black Friday discount. Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop : The Dell G-series laptops are excellent entry-level gaming machines, and this 15-inch G3 ($860 after a nice $290 discount) offers plenty of performance with its 9th-gen i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card.

The Dell G-series laptops are excellent entry-level gaming machines, and this 15-inch G3 ($860 after a nice $290 discount) offers plenty of performance with its 9th-gen i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. Dell XPS 15 Laptop : This 15-inch model in Dell’s high-end XPS lineup boasts great specs with a 9th-gen i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, a 256GB SSD, along with a gorgeous 15.6-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED display. Take $250 off and grab it for $1,650 right now.

This 15-inch model in Dell’s high-end XPS lineup boasts great specs with a 9th-gen i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, a 256GB SSD, along with a gorgeous 15.6-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED display. Take $250 off and grab it for $1,650 right now. Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop : Looking for a high-end gaming laptop? The Alienware m15 delivers with its 9th-gen Intel i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and beefy Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. A $230 savings lets you score the Alienware m15 for $1,800 through November 18.

Dell Desktop PC Deals

Dell Inspiron 22 3000 All-in-One Desktop : This sleek all-in-one PC combines a computer, 22-inch monitor, and speakers in one convenient unit that will set you back just $400 after a $50 savings.

This sleek all-in-one PC combines a computer, 22-inch monitor, and speakers in one convenient unit that will set you back just $400 after a $50 savings. Dell XPS Desktop : This Dell XPS tower makes for a great everyday work and general use machine with some gaming power added in thanks to its Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 GPU which is paired with a 9th-gen i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM, and it rings in at just $700 ($100 off).

This Dell XPS tower makes for a great everyday work and general use machine with some gaming power added in thanks to its Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 GPU which is paired with a 9th-gen i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM, and it rings in at just $700 ($100 off). Dell XPS Desktop Special Edition : The VR-ready Dell XPS Special Edition desktop PC packs an Nvidia GeForce GTC 1660 Ti graphics card with 6GB of VRAM, plus a 9th generation Intel Core i5 six-core CPU, providing plenty of juice for work and play. A $300 discount cuts the price down to $900 right now.

The VR-ready Dell XPS Special Edition desktop PC packs an Nvidia GeForce GTC 1660 Ti graphics card with 6GB of VRAM, plus a 9th generation Intel Core i5 six-core CPU, providing plenty of juice for work and play. A $300 discount cuts the price down to $900 right now. Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop : With an eight-core i7-9700K CPU, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia RTX 2080 Super GPU with 8GB of VRAM, this Alienware Aurora is as good as a gaming desktop PC gets for less than $2,000 ($1,900 after a $430 price cut).

Dell Monitor and Accessory Deals

Dell UltraSharp 24 U2419H Monitor : This 24-inch 1080p LED-backlit LCD monitor is a solid no-frills display for any desktop workstation, and it’s on sale for $235 ($75 off) for the Dell Black Friday Sneak Peek sale.

This 24-inch 1080p LED-backlit LCD monitor is a solid no-frills display for any desktop workstation, and it’s on sale for $235 ($75 off) for the Dell Black Friday Sneak Peek sale. Alienware 27 AW2720HF Monitor : At 27 inches, this 1080p Alienware monitor is a great gaming display that’s big without being overly massive. It’s quite affordable, too, at $420 with a $180 early Black Friday discount.

At 27 inches, this 1080p Alienware monitor is a great gaming display that’s big without being overly massive. It’s quite affordable, too, at $420 with a $180 early Black Friday discount. Alienware 34 AW3420DW Curved Monitor : Ditch the clunky dual-monitor setup and go with a curved ultrawide like this 34-inch 21:9 Quad HD display from Alienware. It’s the perfect complement to the Alienware Aurora gaming PC, and a tidy $500 savings lets you snag one for $1,000.

Ditch the clunky dual-monitor setup and go with a curved ultrawide like this 34-inch 21:9 Quad HD display from Alienware. It’s the perfect complement to the Alienware Aurora gaming PC, and a tidy $500 savings lets you snag one for $1,000. Dell KM714 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo : For just $65 after a $25 discount the KM714 wireless keyboard and mouse combo is the perfect way to complete the Inspiron 22 3000 all-in-one PC (or to simply replace some old wired peripherals that are getting long in the tooth).

For just $65 after a $25 discount the KM714 wireless keyboard and mouse combo is the perfect way to complete the Inspiron 22 3000 all-in-one PC (or to simply replace some old wired peripherals that are getting long in the tooth). Logitech MX Sound Bluetooth Speakers : This pair of Logitech Bluetooth speakers is a cut above most wireless speakers and can greatly enhance the sound of your laptop or desktop PC setup. Better still, they’re super affordable at $50 (50% off) right now.

Smart TV Deals

LG 49-Inch LED UM6900PUA4K Smart TV : If you’re looking for a way to upgrade to a modern 4K smart TV without spending a fortune, this 49-inch model from LG ticks all the boxes for only $280 after a $100 price cut.

If you’re looking for a way to upgrade to a modern 4K smart TV without spending a fortune, this 49-inch model from LG ticks all the boxes for only $280 after a $100 price cut. Samsung 65-Inch QLED Q60R 4K Smart TV : At $998 following a whopping $800 discount, this 65-inch Samsung 4K smart TV gives you a suitably big-screen entertainment experience — with new QLED display technology to boot — while still ringing in at under a grand.

At $998 following a whopping $800 discount, this 65-inch Samsung 4K smart TV gives you a suitably big-screen entertainment experience — with new QLED display technology to boot — while still ringing in at under a grand. Samsung 75-Inch QLED Q60R 4K Smart TV : If you want to go even bigger, this TV might be the best deal of the entire Black Friday Sneak Peek sale: A huge $1,500 savings lets you add this 75-inch Samsung QLED 4K smart TV to your home theater for $1,498.

