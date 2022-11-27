The dust has settled after Black Friday and retailers are already off to the races with Cyber Monday deals. That includes Dell, which is never shy about participating in these big seasonal sales, and right now, the PC maker is offering juicy Cyber Monday discounts on everything from monitors to laptops. Dell’s lineup is expansive and you could spend all day browsing through it, but let us save you the trouble: Below, we’ve put together a handy list of the best Dell Cyber Monday deals on PCs and more. Many of these offers are limited in stock, though, so you’d better hurry.

Dell 24-Inch Monitor — $80, was $150

Dell got its start making desktop PCs, so it’s only natural that the brand also puts out some great desktop monitors, too. After all, a desktop PC tower is little more than an expensive office decoration without a display, and the Dell SE2422H 1080p monitor shows that you don’t have to even spend more than a Benjamin to get a good one. At 24 inches, it’s a great size for productivity, and its anti-glare coating and ComfortView technology (which reduces harsh blue light) makes it comfortable to work on all day. Dell Cyber Monday deals knock it down to an unbeatable price.

Dell 27-Inch Monitor — $130, was $220

If you’re willing to up your budget a little bit to get a bigger monitor, then the 27-inch Dell S2721HSX is a great pick. It features an updated design with slimmer bezels than the 24-inch model above, and its 27-inch 1080p screen is an IPS panel that offers greater color accuracy and better viewing angles than VA and TN panels do. Dell’s EasyArrange feature lets you maximize the extra real estate of the 27-inch display by keeping your various apps, windows, and emails arranged neatly on the screen, and ComfortView reduces the emission of harsh blue and white light in the evening hours so you can work comfortably.

Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop — $230, was $330

Any list of Cyber Monday laptop deals must include at least one Dell Inspiron laptop, and the Inspiron 15 3000 is about as good as cheap Windows laptops get. It runs on an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 CPU with 4GB of RAM, so it’s in league with many Chromebooks as far as performance goes (meaning that it’s good enough for basic web browsing, typing, emailing, and so on, just don’t expect to do any heavy multi-tasking on it). However, this machine comes loaded with the latest Windows 11 operating system, and you get a proper 128GB SSD instead of Spartan flash storage. Its 15.6-inch HD display is comfortable enough for work, as well, as are the keyboard and touchpad.

Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 Laptop — $700, was $1,000

Dell makes some impressive 2-in-1 laptops, and if you want one of these versatile convertibles but don’t want to sacrifice a bigger display, check out the Inspiron 16 2-in-1. It sports a 16-inch fold-flat touchscreen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200. That’s a 16:10 aspect ratio, giving you more vertical screen space than standard 16:9 displays. Under the hood, it packs one of Intel’s newer 12th-gen Core i5 CPUs, 8GB of dual-channel RAM, and a 512GB SSD, giving you plenty of muscle for work and multi-tasking along with ample storage for your software and files.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $749, was $999

The Dell XPS 13 has sat at the top of our list of the best laptops for years, and it could very well be considered the flagship of Dell’s laptop fleet. Dell has kept it nicely updated, with this recent refresh featuring a new 13.4-inch 16:10 display and making use of Intel’s 12th-gen Core processors. This one sports a Core i5-1230U CPU with 8GB of speedy 5200MHz DDR5 RAM, which delivers great performance. A 512GB SSD ensures you’ve got plenty of local storage, as well. The edge-to-edge touch display is gorgeous, offering 500 nits of brightness for use in just about any lighting conditions. At this price, the Dell XPS 13 is not only a fantastic all-around laptop, it could be our favorite of all of the Dell Cyber Monday deals.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $900, was $1,100

It’s no surprise to see some Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals in this roundup, as Dell makes some pretty good ones for gamers on a budget. The Dell G15 is a great option if you want a solid workhorse gaming machine for less than a grand. With an Intel Core i5-12500H CPU, 8GB of 4800MHz DDR5 RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti mobile GPU, this laptop is a highly capable work and entertainment system. That CPU, GPU, and RAM combo are plenty powerful enough to run modern games at good settings, and a 512GB SSD provides sufficient storage space to install a good chunk of your game library. A 120Hz refresh rate also allows you to comfortably crank up the framerate for buttery smooth gameplay.

Dell New XPS 13 2-in-1 — $1,099, was $1,249

Tablet-like 2-in-1s have become more popular recently, and Dell has entered the ring with this new addition to the XPS line. The new XPS 13 2-in-1 eschews the traditional laptop 2-in-1 design for a tablet frame with a detachable keyboard, making it similar to Microsoft’s Surface Pro lineup. It’s actually more cost-effective than comparable Surface Pro models, with this XPS 13 2-in-1 packing a Core i5-1230U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD — very impressive specs for what is essentially a Windows tablet with a keyboard attached. The 3K display is also lovely as you’d expect from an XPS device, with a 3:2 resolution of 2880 x 1920 and 500 nits of brightness. This one even comes with the stylus pen, giving you the complete package out of the box.

Dell XPS 15 Laptop — $1,399, was $1,899

We dubbed the Dell XPS 15 the best 15-inch laptop in 2020, and recent updates haven’t led us to change our minds on that. The XPS 15 is absolutely the best laptop in its size class, featuring a sleek design, superb build quality, powerful performance, generous battery life for its size, and a lovely 15.6-inch 16:10 1200p display. This configuration runs on an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU and 16GB of 4800MHz DDR5 RAM, which is impressive enough, but it also has a discrete GPU in the GeForce RTX 3050. That means you can also do some gaming on this thing, making it a proper multimedia machine. It even sounds fantastic, which is no easy feat for a laptop.

Alienware m17 R5 Gaming Laptop — $1,400, was $1,650

Many are unaware that the Alienware brand is now part of the Dell family, and if you’re on the hunt for a high-end gaming laptop, then you should look for that little Martian’s head logo. The Alienware m17 R5 is large and in charge with its 17.3-inch 1080p display, which features Nvidia G-Sync and a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth action whether you’re gaming or streaming. Its AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor is backed up by 16GB of dual-channel 4800MHz DDR5 RAM for easy multi-tasking, but the star of the show is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 mobile GPU, which will effortlessly handle modern AAA games. Alienware’s proprietary Cryo-tech thermal setup also keeps things running cool during those hours-long frag sessions.

Dell XPS 17 4K Touch Laptop — $2,499, was $3,199

If you want what is arguably the ultimate 17-inch laptop, look no further than the Dell XPS 17 4K Touch. It’s a mobile workstation and a portable gaming battle station in one, featuring a 12th-gen Core i9-12900HK CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. With a hardware setup like that, this laptop will handle anything you can throw at it, from rendering videos to running today’s games at high settings. The 17-inch touch display is gorgeous as well, boasting a stunning 4K+ resolution of 3840 x 2400 and 500 nits of brightness. It’s surprisingly thin and light for a 17-inch laptop, too, thanks to the slim XPS chassis and edge-to-edge display.

