We’ve come a long way from the “Dude, you’re gettin’ a Dell” days, but we’ll be honest, we still get pretty pumped when a see a great deal on a Dell. Long labeled an afterthought to Apple, Microsoft, and others, Dell has bounced back in a big way in recent years, unveiling some of the best laptops in the business. The XPS 13 is an especially exceptionable model, taking top honors among our best laptops of 2019 for its powerful combination of performance and design. Dell is dropping laptop prices to start off the summer, and the new Dell XPS 13 can now be yours starting at just $1,080, down from $1,279.

The Dell XPS 13 has been among our favorite laptops since its inception, and with good reason. Powered by 8th Gen Intel Quad Core processors and a Windows 10 operating system, the XPS 13 is the most powerful 13-inch laptop in its class. The proprietary Dell Power Manager enables multiple levels of customization for performance, temperature, and acoustics, with ultra-performance mode, cool mode, and quiet mode. The XPS 13 packs all that power into a sleek, pint-sized package, made from a single, sturdy block of aluminum, and weighing in at just 2.7 pounds. The 13.3-inch screen boasts InfinityEdge display, enabling an 11-inch form factor with minimal border bezeling, and an 80.7% screen-to-body ratio.

In an upgrade from the previous model, the now-smaller webcam is embedded in the ultra-thin top bezel. The standard XPS includes a 13.3-inch full HD display, but you can upgrade to include the InfinityEdge Touch Display for an additional $100, or go all-in with the 4K Ultra HD including Touch Display for just $250 more.

We could go on all day about the XPS 13’s features, but one that’s particularly worth highlighting is the Dell Cinema technology, enabling an exceptional home theater experience, all from a 13-inch laptop. Experience colors and details in a more vibrant way than ever with CinemaColor, and consume all your videos, music, and more content seamlessly and stutter-free with CinemaStream. With CinemaSound’s Waves MaxxAudio Pro, hear everything loud and clear with studio-quality sound.

Last but not by any means least, with its 21-hour battery life, you can spend all day on your new XPS 13 laptop without powering down (although it IS almost summer, so maybe try to get outside at least once, or at the minimum, open a window while you’re watching Netflix.) Now on offer for just $1,080, the Dell XPS 13 is a dynamite deal, so score your new laptop before it’s too late.

