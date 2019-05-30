Digital Trends
Deals

Dell slices $199 off the price of its newest XPS 13 laptop with this deal

William Hank
By
Dell 2019 XPS 13 2 in 1 (2019) review
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

We’ve come a long way from the “Dude, you’re gettin’ a Dell” days, but we’ll be honest, we still get pretty pumped when a see a great deal on a Dell. Long labeled an afterthought to Apple, Microsoft, and others, Dell has bounced back in a big way in recent years, unveiling some of the best laptops in the business. The XPS 13 is an especially exceptionable model, taking top honors among our best laptops of 2019 for its powerful combination of performance and design. Dell is dropping laptop prices to start off the summer, and the new Dell XPS 13 can now be yours starting at just $1,080, down from $1,279.

The Dell XPS 13 has been among our favorite laptops since its inception, and with good reason. Powered by 8th Gen Intel Quad Core processors and a Windows 10 operating system, the XPS 13 is the most powerful 13-inch laptop in its class.  The proprietary Dell Power Manager enables multiple levels of customization for performance, temperature, and acoustics, with ultra-performance mode, cool mode, and quiet mode. The XPS 13 packs all that power into a sleek, pint-sized package, made from a single, sturdy block of aluminum, and weighing in at just 2.7 pounds. The 13.3-inch screen boasts InfinityEdge display, enabling an 11-inch form factor with minimal border bezeling, and an 80.7% screen-to-body ratio.

In an upgrade from the previous model, the now-smaller webcam is embedded in the ultra-thin top bezel. The standard XPS includes a 13.3-inch full HD display, but you can upgrade to include the InfinityEdge Touch Display for an additional $100, or go all-in with the 4K Ultra HD including Touch Display for just $250 more.

We could go on all day about the XPS 13’s features, but one that’s particularly worth highlighting is the Dell Cinema technology, enabling an exceptional home theater experience, all from a 13-inch laptop. Experience colors and details in a more vibrant way than ever with CinemaColor, and consume all your videos, music, and more content seamlessly and stutter-free with CinemaStream. With CinemaSound’s Waves MaxxAudio Pro, hear everything loud and clear with studio-quality sound.

Last but not by any means least, with its 21-hour battery life, you can spend all day on your new XPS 13 laptop without powering down (although it IS almost summer, so maybe try to get outside at least once, or at the minimum, open a window while you’re watching Netflix.) Now on offer for just $1,080, the Dell XPS 13 is a dynamite deal, so score your new laptop before it’s too late.

Looking to learn more on laptops? Check out our best Dell laptops, best laptops of 2019, best budget laptops, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for May 2019
razer announces mercury white peripheral series line
News

Razer gives its Mercury peripherals a sleek, minimalist makeover with White line

Building on its previous expansion of color options for its gaming peripherals, Razer has now unveiled a new line of Mercury White gaming accessories featuring a minimalist matte white look.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a few months off, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
why does apple only update apps annually tim cook wwdc 2018 1
Mobile

Apple WWDC 2019: How to watch the keynote and see the latest announcements

The Apple Worldwide Developer Conference is just days away and it's likely to be a stormer of a show. We're expecting to see many amazing announcements. But how can you actually watch it? Here's how to watch Apple WWDC 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen
amd computex radeon rx vega july 30 2017
Computing

Shrinking CPUs and new GPUs. How AMD and Intel fared at Computex 2019

Intel and AMD were two of the biggest players at this year's Computex, with new announcements on both the CPU and graphics fronts. But which had the more exciting news, and how will that impact the rest of 2019?
Posted By Jon Martindale
AMD Rizen CPU 1600X on board angle
Computing

AMD or Intel? We take a look at the pros and cons of both processors

When it comes to selecting a CPU for your PC, there's no shortage of chips for you to choose from. With Ryzen, Threadripper, and Core i9 CPUs though, the AMD vs. Intel argument is muddier than ever.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
asus zenbook pro duo computex ux581 video editing
Computing

From dual screens to wood finishes: The 4 weirdest laptops at Computex

Laptop designs are about to get more exciting. Intel showed off two new dual-screen concepts at Computex, while Asus debuted its ZenBook Pro Duo with a massive Touch Bar-inspired secondary display made to enhance your workflow.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
acer conceptd nvidia quadro workstation computex 2019 concept 7
Computing

The Acer ConceptD laptops bring Nvidia Quadro workstation graphics to the masses

At Computex 2019, Acer revealed a handful of new powerful laptops in its ConceptD line. The ConceptD 5, 7, and 9 are all made with creatives in mind, each with varying degrees of power and portability.
Posted By Nick Ross
Youtube Webpage Stock Photo
Computing

If your social media needs scrubbing, here's how to delete a YouTube video

Posting a YouTube video isn't a mistake that has to last forever. Actually, deleting videos is an easy process. You can use either the mobile app or the website to get the job done. Here's how to delete a YouTube video in less than a…
Posted By Alina Bradford
Apple MacBook-review-kybrdlit
Deals

Apple MacBook price sinks with a huge $300 discount on Amazon

The new 12-inch MacBook is an exceptional device that won’t disappoint in terms of speed, storage, and graphics. For $1,000 -- $300 off the normal price -- you get a supercomputer that’s portable and powerful.
Posted By Alan Francisco
heads up onedrive users you have 10 days left to keep your 15gb of free storage windows cloud
Computing

Here’s how to clean out your bloated hard drive in Windows 10

Is your Windows 10 hard drive feeling a little crowded lately? You can clean your hard disk by getting rid of files and moving data to other devices. Here are easiest ways to free up PC space quickly.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Alina Bradford
your atx motherboard is ancient the modular asus prime utopia future board2
Computing

Your ATX motherboard is ancient. Is the modular Asus Prime Utopia the future?

The Asus Prime Utopia is a concept motherboard design that moves the graphics card to the back, has modular IO ports, proprietary Hydra Cortex fan controls and a detachable OLED touch screen for good measure.
Posted By Kizito Katawonga
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for May 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
best laptop deals laptops featured
Computing

The Dell XPS 13 headlines the best laptop deals for May 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Call of Duty 2019 reveal Activision Infinity Ward
News

RTX ray tracing is coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, but will it impress?

Today, Activision announced it would be bringing real-time ray tracing to its revised version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, scheduled for release October 25, 2019. Can this implementation finally prove Nvidia's investment in ray tracing?
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi