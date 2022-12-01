Shopping for a new Dell laptop? We’ve got one of the most amazing laptop deals for you! This Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop is just $250 today, down from $330, saving you a massive $80 off the usual price. Dell laptops are big sellers, and this deal is sure to fly off the shelves, so if you like the look of it, add it to your basket and check out now, before it sells out.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop

The first thing you’ll notice about the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is that gorgeous 15.6-inch screen with 1366 x 768 resolution. It may not have the 120Hz refresh rate of some of the best laptops out there, but 60Hz is perfectly fine here, and everything from spreadsheets to the latest Netflix shows and casual games looks crisp and colorful. Under the hood, the Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor can handle all your everyday tasks, from emails to browsing the web, video calls, and multitasking, with integrated Intel UHD Graphics 605 and 4GB of DDR4 RAM for speedy performance. With 128GB of onboard storage, there’s plenty of space to store all your documents, videos, photos, and more — plus an SD card reader too.

Comfort is vital when shopping for a new laptop, and one of this laptop’s best features is its expansive keyboard with a numeric keypad and 6.4% larger keycaps than its predecessor. This means all-day typing sessions are comfortable and won’t feel cramped. With the laptop’s lift hinge raising it to an ergonomic angle, you’re assured comfort, whether typing up reports or a college essay or simply replying to emails. Speaking of spending all day in front of the screen, this laptop has Dell’s Comfort View Low Blue Light Software Solution, which reduces blue light emissions and protects your eyes throughout the day.

You’ll find all the ports you need for accessories, including 2 x USB 2.0 ports, 2 x USB 3.2 ports, an HDMI 1.4 port and an audio jack for wired headphones. Battery life is solid too, and thanks to Express Charge, you won’t spend your day tethered to a power socket, as you can charge up to 80% in 60 minutes for productivity on the go. Speaking of productivity, this laptop runs Windows 11, with a whole host of new productivity features such as Snap Layouts and Snap Groups, which allow you to easily group your open windows together and save the group to the Taskbar. Weighing in at 1.65kg (3.64lb), the Dell Inspiron 15 3000is ideal to pop in a bag for remote working or studying.

This deal is your chance to grab the popular Dell Inspiron 15 3000 at the bargain price of $250, down from $330. You could even spend that $80 saving on other new accessories you need for your home office setup, like a printer, mouse, or headphones for your meetings. Deals like this don’t happen everyday, so make sure you don’t miss out and bag this deal now, as it’s going… going… soon to be gone!

Editors' Recommendations