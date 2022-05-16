This powerful Dell laptop is over $1,000 off today

While there are many laptop deals online, most of these devices don’t quite cut it for a power user. If you need tons of processing power in a slim form factor, we found the perfect offer. One of the featured products in today’s Dell laptop deals is the Dell Vostro 7510, a business-class machine with a powerful i7 processor and a thin and light body. You can pick up this computer from the Dell website for just $1,149, a $1,064 discount from the regular price of $2,213. Keep reading to discover why this could be your next daily driver.

Dell is consistently at the top of our list of the best laptop brands, and it’s easy to see why. The company’s laptops are speedy, well-priced, and thoughtfully designed, especially for students and professionals. The 15-inch Dell Vostro 7510 is part of Dell’s recent design philosophy, with thin bezels, a gorgeous external finish, and a slim body. At the front, you’ll find a 15.6-inch 1080p panel with 300 nits of brightness and solid colors. The keyboard is snappy and satisfying, with a number pad for people who work with spreadsheets. In addition, a hinge design automatically tilts the keyboard when you open the screen, ensuring a comfortable typing experience when you’re on a flat surface.

Despite its sleek, ultrabook aesthetics, under the hood is a different story entirely. It’s equipped with a powerful 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H, and an octa-core, 16-thread processor with up to 4.6Ghz of maximum turbo speed. In addition, the chip is paired with 16GB of dual-channel DDR4 memory. This combination should provide a responsive operating system, excellent multitasking support, and solid single-core and multi-core performance. On top of that, it comes with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, an entry-level GPU that should be excellent for light gaming, video editing, and rendering. Finally, you get a fast 512GB NVMe SSD for storage, which is more than enough to hold all your documents and installed applications.

If you have a heavy productivity workload and need a powerful laptop to support it, then the Dell Vostro 7510 is an excellent pick. You can get it from Dell’s website for a fantastic price of just $1,149, a massive $1,064 discount on the regular price of $2,213. There’s no time to waste — hit the Buy Now button below before this offer expires!

