Transform your kitchen into a coffee lover’s haven by switching up your clunky coffee makers for a Nespresso Machine. Now, you can simply wake up to barista-grade coffee without the hassle of trekking down to your local coffee shop or waiting in line. Premium coffee may be deemed as a luxury as it often comes with a hefty price tag. Amazon stirs up a deal that sweetens the DeLonghi Nespresso CitiZ Espresso Machine and Aerocinno with a 29% discount. Leave the bitterness to the espresso with $87 slashed from its usual price of $300.

The compact dimensions of DeLonghi’s Nespresso Citiz make for an impressive match between innovative technology and timeless design that has earned the Red Dot Award, the International Design Competition for product design. Size definitely plays as one of its strong suits as it proves to be ideal for kitchens with limited counter space. Also, at only 9 pounds, this espresso machine packs enough power to fuel its 19-bar high-pressure pump to perfectly extract those delicate flavors and premium aromas whereas typical espresso machines only pass the subpar standard of nine bars.

In terms of performance, the Nespresso Citiz doesn’t lag behind with a fast heat-up system that reaches the ideal brewing temperature in as little as 25 seconds. Its automatic energy-saving function comes in handy as it makes it 40% more efficient than other coffee machines in its class. This function turns your machine off after 9 minutes of inactivity but may be extended to 30 minutes.

Single-serve is served up in more ways than one without doubling the trouble. Two automatic backlit buttons for espresso (1.35 ounces) and lungo (2.75 ounces) can be readjusted to accommodate larger volumes and/or taller cups thanks to the foldable drip tray. Aside from having coffee over ice, make room for creamier concoctions with the Aerocinno 3 Milk Frother that prepares either hot or cold milk to enrich that decadent cup of joe. Your barista skills would surely be put to the test as you craft your own cappuccino and latte.

Don’t bother about the mess, the drip tray and the 24-ounce water tank is detachable to make for an easy clean. Amazon surely knows how to give you a bang for your buck with the DeLonghi Nespresso CitiZ Espresso Machine and Aerocinno available at $213. This also comes with a welcome set of 14 Grand Cru Nespresso capsules to get you well on your way to an exciting coffee journey.

