Deals

Amazon offers 29% off the DeLonghi Nespresso Citiz espresso machine

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
delonghi nespresso citiz espresso machine amazon

Transform your kitchen into a coffee lover’s haven by switching up your clunky coffee makers for a Nespresso Machine. Now, you can simply wake up to barista-grade coffee without the hassle of trekking down to your local coffee shop or waiting in line. Premium coffee may be deemed as a luxury as it often comes with a hefty price tag. Amazon stirs up a deal that sweetens the DeLonghi Nespresso CitiZ Espresso Machine and Aerocinno with a 29% discount. Leave the bitterness to the espresso with $87 slashed from its usual price of $300.

The compact dimensions of DeLonghi’s Nespresso Citiz make for an impressive match between innovative technology and timeless design that has earned the Red Dot Award, the International Design Competition for product design. Size definitely plays as one of its strong suits as it proves to be ideal for kitchens with limited counter space. Also, at only 9 pounds, this espresso machine packs enough power to fuel its 19-bar high-pressure pump to perfectly extract those delicate flavors and premium aromas whereas typical espresso machines only pass the subpar standard of nine bars.

In terms of performance, the Nespresso Citiz doesn’t lag behind with a fast heat-up system that reaches the ideal brewing temperature in as little as 25 seconds. Its automatic energy-saving function comes in handy as it makes it 40% more efficient than other coffee machines in its class. This function turns your machine off after 9 minutes of inactivity but may be extended to 30 minutes.

Single-serve is served up in more ways than one without doubling the trouble. Two automatic backlit buttons for espresso (1.35 ounces) and lungo (2.75 ounces) can be readjusted to accommodate larger volumes and/or taller cups thanks to the foldable drip tray. Aside from having coffee over ice, make room for creamier concoctions with the Aerocinno 3 Milk Frother that prepares either hot or cold milk to enrich that decadent cup of joe. Your barista skills would surely be put to the test as you craft your own cappuccino and latte.

Don’t bother about the mess, the drip tray and the 24-ounce water tank is detachable to make for an easy clean. Amazon surely knows how to give you a bang for your buck with the DeLonghi Nespresso CitiZ Espresso Machine and Aerocinno available at $213. This also comes with a welcome set of 14 Grand Cru Nespresso capsules to get you well on your way to an exciting coffee journey.

Looking for more upgrades? Check out what we have on other Nespresso machines, coffee makers, and more from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Up Next

Scientists created a pair of contacts that zoom in when you blink
gaggia velasca prestige espresso machine amazon deal
Deals

Unleash your inner barista with the Gaggia Velasca Prestige espresso machine

Not everyone has the time to buy a cup of coffee. You can get yourself a coffee maker, but those don’t really make café-quality coffee. A coffee machine that does is it all is the Gaggia Velasca Prestige, now $852 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Nespresso Pixie
Deals

Amazon drops the price of the DeLonghi Nespresso Pixie espresso machine by 33%

nag the DeLonghi Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine with Aerocinno while it's brewing $92 in savings on Amazon. Usually retailing for $280, get this premium coffee maker now for only $188. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
breville bgv820xl amazon deal
Deals

Upgrade your kitchen with the Breville Smart Grill during Amazon’s 20% sale

Don't let anything come in between you and your craving for grilled food — not the weather, and maybe not even the price. Amazon's deal on the Breville Smart Grill brings its list price of $300 down to just $240. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
DeLonghi BC0430 review
Deals

Amazon brews up 26% in savings on the DeLonghi coffee maker

There is lots to love about a hearty morning cup and with Amazon brewing up a sweet 26% price cut on the DeLonghi Pump Espresso and Drip Coffee Machine. That's $70 shaved off from its usual price of $270.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
oral b philips electric toothbrushes amazon deals sonicare essence sonic
Deals

Amazon drops massive discounts on Philips and Oral-B electric toothbrushes

If you’re looking to improve your oral hygiene without breaking the bank, Amazon currently has solid deals on top-rated Philips and Oral-B models that let you in on up to a 50% discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
anova nano precision cooker amazon deal
Deals

Try out your sous vide skills with Amazon’s $80 Anova Nano precision cooker

Sous vide machines don't overcook food because they regulate the heat and hold it at a certain temperature. A great sous vide machine is the Anova Nano Precision Cooker, now $80 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
jabra elite active 45e amazon deal black
Deals

The Jabra Elite Active 45e drops to only $80 on Amazon before school starts

Staying physically active during college is a chore without your music playing in the background. Motivate yourself to run with a pair of wireless sports earbuds. You can buy a pair of Jabra Elite Active 45e for only $80 on Amazon.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
TCL 6-Series Roku TV
Deals

Best Buy drops $500 off the TCL 75-inch 6-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku TV

This might be your lucky day as we’ve found a great deal on Best Buy. The TCL 75-inch 6 Series Smart 4K UHD with HDR Roku TV is currently discounted by $500, dropping to an awesome $1,300 from its original $1,800 price tag.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Bose SoundSport Free
Deals

Score Bose’s SoundSport Free wireless earbuds for only $199 at Walmart

Do you like listening to music while working out? You might want to consider getting a pair of wireless earbuds. Walmart currently has a deal on the Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds that lets you snag a 20% discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
arlo baby monitor amazon deal
Deals

Keep an eye on your infant with the Arlo Baby monitor, now 35% off on Amazon

Most of the time, a baby’s high-pitched cry is more than enough to alert you that it has woken up, is hungry, or needs a diaper change. But what about those other times? You need a baby monitor, like the Arlo Baby, now $129 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
ninja air fryer af101 amazon deal
Deals

Make crispy and healthy meals with a Ninja air fryer, now only $100 on Amazon

Air fryers are an excellent way to enjoy delicious and crispy food without guilt. If you’re looking to buy one, Amazon currently has a deal on the highly-rated Ninja Air Fryer AF101 that makes it available for only $100.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Neato Botvac D7 review
Deals

Amazon takes 22% off price of the Neato Botvac D7 smart robot vacuum

Keeping up with household chores can be tough especially for busy people. Luckily, there are robotic vacuums to help in these situations. An excellent option is the Neato Botvac D7 Smart Robot Vacuum, now only $648 on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
amazon strategy board game sale best deals bossmonster2featured
Gaming

Amazon’s massive strategy board game sale ends today. Here are the best deals

Amazon is currently offering big savings on some of the biggest strategy-style board games around, including Ultimate Werewolf Deluxe Edition. The deal is only good for one day, so make haste.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Samsung Galaxy S10
Deals

Amazon gives the Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone a massive $207 price cut

If you’re looking to buy a premium phone, Amazon currently has a massive $207 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB, Prism Black), selling it for a stunning $693 from its original price of $900.
Posted By Jufer Cooper