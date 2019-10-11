Amazon discounts the price of the De’Longhi Nespresso Lattissima Touch by $192

Truth be told, there are more than a few coffee concoctions ready to be made but with an ordinary clunky coffee maker, you might just find yourself limited to the typical black brew. Your local coffee shop may have more options available but you can switch things up for yourself with the De’Longhi <span class="a-size-large">Nespresso Lattissima Touch </span><span id="productTitle" class="a-size-large">original espresso machine with milk frother </span><span id="productTitle" class="a-size-large">(EN560B)</span>. Its usual list price of $479 may shoot your budget over the roof, but luckily, with a $192 discount from Amazon, you can gear your kitchen without missing out on savings at just $288.

Barista-grade coffee is guaranteed with this Nespresso machine’s 19-bar pressure pump that extracts all the delicate flavors and exciting aromas you look for in a hearty cup of java. And with six one-touch recipes, you can ditch the long lines at the cafe and have yourself a creamy latte, latte macchiato, cappuccino, warm milk, as much as you’ll have access to a robust cup of coffee or espresso in the comforts of home. The sliding drip tray simply makes it possible to accommodate cups or glasses in varying sizes. You need not even have to wait long as its fast heat-up system can deliver premium results in less than 40 seconds for milk-based blends while a thermoblock speeds up cold-start heating time and maintains the perfect temperature.

The automatic frother is capable of creating a rich and long-lasting foam that serves to make your coffee all the more decadent. Since taste is relative, you’ll be able to adjust the frothiness through the texture regulator knob atop the machine. Some customers even found this feature useful for topping hot cocoa or in making a batch of tomato soup creamier. Both the milk carafe and the water reservoir are equitably large enough for you to enjoy multiple cups before having to go for a refill. And if you don’t go through your entire supply, milk spoiling is only going to be an issue when you forget to detach the carafe and put it in the refrigerator.

This De’Longhi Nespresso machine flaunts a practical and streamlined design crafted in Italy that would surely add a sleek and modern touch on any countertop. It makes for a painless operation as you only have to insert a Nespresso capsule, press a button, and leave the rest to the machine. Cleaning up is just as hassle-free as used capsules are ejected into an internal storage, and the milk carafe is not only dishwasher safe but also self-cleaning with its own rinsing function. Its also easy to maintain with an intuitive descaling function that alerts you when it need to be descaled, you’re even provided the descaling pipe.

The De’Longhi <span class="a-size-large">Nespresso Lattissima Touch </span><span id="productTitle" class="a-size-large">Original Espresso Machine with Milk Frother </span><span id="productTitle" class="a-size-large">(EN560B)</span> is a worthy investment that would transform your kitchen into a coffee lover’s haven. Order it now from Amazon as you stand to get more than $192 in savings with an approved Amazon rewards Visa card.

