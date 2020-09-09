  1. Deals

Here’s why you shouldn’t leave your holiday shopping until Black Friday

By

This year has been completely out of the ordinary for online shoppers. Usually, we online shoppers look forward to Prime Day in July and then wait till November to commence our Christmas shopping. But, the pandemic threw a giant wrench in our plans. Prime Day was initially canceled in July and up until recently, it was hard to find any sale items worthy of buying available and in stock at the online retail giant.

Rumors are floating now that Amazon plans to hold Prime Day 2020 this October, just shy of Black Friday season. Placing these two events so close together might seem like a dream come true for most holiday shoppers as the sale season never ends. But, we’re here to tell you that you need to plan in advance to get your wishlist at the best possible price available. Here’s why.

Popular items like the Nintendo Switch will run out of stock quicker

With the boom in video gaming during the pandemic, it was hard for any new players to snag a copy of the Nintendo Switch. Even now, very few retailers have this gadget in stock and at the original price of $300. If you want to get a hold of an item like the Switch or a Chromebook, you need to shop during Prime Day instead of waiting for Black Friday to roll around. Why? With the demand for such products running so high it’s going to be difficult for big retailers like Amazon and Target to restock these items before Black Friday 2020 arrives.

There’s a chance your items won’t arrive in time

With stock shortages and extra precautions being taken during these trying times, most shipping time estimates have gone up. What would normally take 48 hours to ship is now being held back for an additional week or two. You definitely don’t want to wait till the end of November to start purchasing gifts for your loved ones as there’s a good chance these items won’t arrive at your doorstep till well after Christmas. The key is to get your orders in early and Prime Day is the ideal time for that.

It’s still going to be hard to shop in person

If you are one of those people who like to shop in-store and touch and feel the products they purchase, we have bad news for you. It’s well known that store traffic runs rampant during Black Friday as everyone scurries to the nearest Apple store, or other retail outlets, with a list of gadgets they want to buy. But with social distancing measures still prevalent, there’s a good chance you’ll be stuck in hour-long lines just to set foot in the store. If you do want an in-person shopping experience, it’s better to head to stores now and feel out the products you want and then wait till Prime Day to buy them at their discounted price. This way you’ll get the gadget you want, at the price you want, and without suffering large shipping delays.

Stay tuned for further news on when Prime Day is arriving. We’ll keep you updated.

Today’s Best Deals

CAN'T MISS

Amazon Kindle Unlimited

FREE!
Expires soon
Amazon Kindle Unlimited is like Netflix, but for books and magazines. Sign up now and you'll score a two-month subscription for the low, low cost of absolutely nothing — no strings attached.
Start Membership
LATEST MODEL | TRUE WIRELESS AIRPODS

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$220 $250
Expires soon
With noise-cancellation, water-resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi)

$350 $399
Expires soon
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and the latest model supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well.
Buy at Amazon
UNBEATABLE VALUE

50-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV

$328 $430
Expires soon
It doesn't get better than this, folks: A 50-inch Samsung 4K TV for just $280. It's not short of features, either. Smart software for one-click streaming? It's got it. HDR10+? You betcha. Killer.
Buy at Walmart
UNBEATABLE VALUE

65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV

$500 $550
Expires soon
Want to take your home viewing to the next level? This Samsung NU6900 delivers eye-popping color, exceptional detail, and with Tizen OS on board, you'll never be short of 4K Ultra HD content to watch.
Buy at Best Buy
MUST-HAVE

HP Chromebook 14

$260 $338
Expires soon
A solid, no-frills 14-inch Chromebook to meet your basic needs. Ideal for light daily use, as a kid's first laptop, for a student, or just as a cheap "backup" computer.
Buy Now
4K ULTRA HD MONITOR

27-inch Dell FreeSync Desktop Monitor

$350 $400
Expires soon
This Dell 27-inch monitor hits the sweet spot in size, resolution, and price, with a nice discount that makes it one of the best 4K Ultra HD FreeSync desktop displays you'll find for the price.
Buy at Amazon
KEYBOARD FOR MAC

Apple Magic Keyboard 2

$94 $99
Expires soon
Work from a MacBook? Get the same typing experience without having to have the lid open with the Magic Keyboard -- eliminating the need to crouch over a small screen while working with a monitor.
Buy at Amazon
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

$130 $159
Expires soon
Launched in 2016, the AirPods aren't old hat by any means, offering near enough all the same features as the AirPods 2 — with the main difference being it lasts for half the time on a single charge.
Buy at Amazon
BUILT-IN NUMERIC KEYPAD

Logitech K360 Wireless Keyboard

$25 $30
Expires soon
The Logitech K360 is hands-down the best basic wireless keyboard on the shelves, featuring a built-in numeric keypad. It can even be hooked up to an iPad. All that for under $30? Count us in.
Buy at Andorama
PERFECT FOR HOME OFFICES

Sony WH-1000XM3

$244 $350
Expires soon
You won't find a better blend of performance, features, and comfort -- even if your budget can take you to the Moon and back. Seriously, the Sony WH-1000XM3 is the best out there.
Buy at Newegg
FULL HD MONITOR

27-inch BenQ Desktop Monitor

$176 $298
Expires soon
If you want to size up to a 27-inch monitor for less than 200 bucks, the BenQ GW2780 is the best deal going right now.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$200 $350
Expires soon
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Buy at Target
LATEST MODEL

Apple MacBook Air (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$949 $1,000
Expires soon
The MacBook Air is the best entry-level MacBook you can buy — perfect for college students — and at this price, it's a no-brainer.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When is it, and what can we expect?

best amazon prime day deals 2019

Best Prime Day Chromebook Deals 2020: What to expect

Acer Chromebook 514 review

These are the best last-minute Labor Day sales you can still shop

best back to school sales 2020

The best dryers for 2020

best dryer feature

6 Apple deals you can’t afford to miss this Labor Day

apple ipad pro 2020 review screen

Best Labor Day Sales 2020: The Best Deals, All In One Place

best labor day sales

4 laptop deals you can’t afford to miss this Labor Day

Best Labor Day iPad Sales 2020: iPad 10.2 and iPad Pro

Don’t miss these Labor Day deals on the Dell XPS 13 and Dell XPS 15

3 coffee maker deals you can’t afford to miss this Labor Day

3 TV deals you can’t afford to miss this Labor Day

ipad mini beats studio 3 55 inch samsung nu6900 4k tv acer chromebook 15 macbook air deal best buy day sale 58 2 768x768

Save $100 on the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro this Labor Day

oneplus 8 review pro and

4 robot vacuum deals you can’t afford to miss this Labor Day

how robot vacuums learn navigate through your home roomba i7 lifestyle living room

10 Labor Day deals you can’t afford to miss today

Cheap Gaming Laptop Alert: Lenovo Legion 5 down to $950 this Labor Day