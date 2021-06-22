  1. Deals
This Prime Day projector deal is so good it’s selling like hotcakes

By
Dr. J HI-04 Mini Projector

The Prime Day deals arrived in earnest yesterday and Amazon’s big two-day sale is more than halfway over, but there are still plenty of bargains to be had on all sorts of tech — although with only hours left in the day, you’d better move quickly. One affordable and easy way to upgrade your home theater setup is with these Prime Day projector deals, and for the remainder of the sale, Prime members can grab the Dr. J HI-04 1080p mini projector for just $67 after a 32% discount.

Mini projectors have exploded in popularity lately and you don’t have to strain your brain too hard to figure out why. They’re relatively inexpensive (all but the most premium theater-grade projectors, anyway), they’re portable, and they allow you to enjoy a big-screen experience virtually anywhere. The Dr. J HI-04 mini projector is perfect for sleepovers, parties, and other get-togethers, with the added benefit that it can be used outdoors with the included 100-inch projector screen.

The Dr. J HI-04 mini projector’s LED bulb is capable of 1080p output, throwing an image onto surfaces of between 32 and 176 inches across (measured diagonally). It features A/V, VGA, HDMI, and USB hookups for connecting to almost any input device, and can also read media from USB drives and SD cards. Laptops, gaming consoles, Blu-Ray and DVD players, and even streaming devices like Roku and Fire TV sticks can interface with the projector for playing shows, movies, and video games. The projector has built-in stereo sound as well — useful for when you’re taking it outside or on the go.

For Prime Day, Amazon has a limited-time discount on the Dr. J HI-04 1080p LED mini projector: A 32% discount cuts $32 off its normal $99 price tag, giving Prime members the chance to score this handy little media device for just $67. That’s a great value for a Full HD-capable mini projector even before you consider that you’re also getting a 100-inch screen. If you’re looking for some other stuff to round off your home theater setup, also check out these Prime Day speaker deals and Prime Day soundbar deals before the sales end tonight.

More Prime Day projector deals available now

We always recommend comparison shopping. So if you’re ready to buy a projector, take a look at the other Prime Day projector deals we’ve sourced for you below.

Half price!

VANKYO Burger 101 Wireless Rechargeable Mini DLP Projector

$99 $200
Want to take your audio and video wherever you go? It's hard to beat this pocket-sized mini projector that can support Full HD video and has its own built-in rechargeable battery for wire-free movies.
Buy at Walmart

LG PF50KA Portable Full HD LED Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

$566 $650
Tiny but mighty, this ultra-portable projector can throw a 100-inch diagonal image onto any wall while its built-in smart tv software connects you to tons of popular streaming services.
Buy at Amazon

Epson EF-100 Mini Laser Projector with Android TV

$800 $1,000
This mini projector uses a laser as its light source instead of a bulb. This lets it get much brighter (2000 lumens). Android TV built-in lets you stream from hundreds of services, no stick required.
Buy at Best Buy

Epson Home Cinema 3200 4K Projector

$1,200 $1,500
Going 4K doesn't get any more affordable than this Epson Home Cinema projector, with support for 2900 lumens of brightness and HDR. Connect any streaming device for tons of entertainment.
Buy at Best Buy

YABER V6 Full HD Projector

$287 $530
With high contrast, wireless Bluetooth connectivity, native resolution of Full HD, and support for up to 4K, this projector is ideal for occasional movie nights or a night in front of the Xbox.
Buy at Amazon

ViewSonic M1+ Portable Smart Wi-Fi Projector

$264 $310
This portable projector comes with built-in audio, smart TV enabled, and a built-in battery that provides 6 hours of play time. It can be charged using USB Type C and taken with you on the go.
Buy at Amazon
