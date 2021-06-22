The Prime Day deals arrived in earnest yesterday and Amazon’s big two-day sale is more than halfway over, but there are still plenty of bargains to be had on all sorts of tech — although with only hours left in the day, you’d better move quickly. One affordable and easy way to upgrade your home theater setup is with these Prime Day projector deals, and for the remainder of the sale, Prime members can grab the Dr. J HI-04 1080p mini projector for just $67 after a 32% discount.

Mini projectors have exploded in popularity lately and you don’t have to strain your brain too hard to figure out why. They’re relatively inexpensive (all but the most premium theater-grade projectors, anyway), they’re portable, and they allow you to enjoy a big-screen experience virtually anywhere. The Dr. J HI-04 mini projector is perfect for sleepovers, parties, and other get-togethers, with the added benefit that it can be used outdoors with the included 100-inch projector screen.

The Dr. J HI-04 mini projector’s LED bulb is capable of 1080p output, throwing an image onto surfaces of between 32 and 176 inches across (measured diagonally). It features A/V, VGA, HDMI, and USB hookups for connecting to almost any input device, and can also read media from USB drives and SD cards. Laptops, gaming consoles, Blu-Ray and DVD players, and even streaming devices like Roku and Fire TV sticks can interface with the projector for playing shows, movies, and video games. The projector has built-in stereo sound as well — useful for when you’re taking it outside or on the go.

For Prime Day, Amazon has a limited-time discount on the Dr. J HI-04 1080p LED mini projector: A 32% discount cuts $32 off its normal $99 price tag, giving Prime members the chance to score this handy little media device for just $67. That’s a great value for a Full HD-capable mini projector even before you consider that you’re also getting a 100-inch screen. If you’re looking for some other stuff to round off your home theater setup, also check out these Prime Day speaker deals and Prime Day soundbar deals before the sales end tonight.

More Prime Day projector deals available now

We always recommend comparison shopping. So if you’re ready to buy a projector, take a look at the other Prime Day projector deals we’ve sourced for you below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations